Glu Mobile: Forget Rovio

As Rovio failed to generate a hot local IPO on Nasdaq Helsinki, investors are still generally ignoring Glu Mobile (GLUU). The stock though trades at multiple-year highs showing that chasing the hot money in the IPO market still doesn't pay in the mobile-game sector.

Glu Mobile last reached nearly $4 to start 2016 and is only a big day away from that level. My previous research in August focused on the very issue of investor focus and the market appears to have ignored the value in this stock and focused on the Angry Birds developer instead.

Rovio was expected to complete an IPO worth nearly $2 billion according to Bloomberg right around my article on Glu Mobile. The mobile game developer of the Angry Birds franchise failed miserably as revenues from the mobile games aren't consistent. The stock is only worth $1 billion after initial trading.

The company only had revenues of €192 million last year. Revenues are surging this year due to a successful release of The Angry Birds Movie. The sequel is planned for 2019 so revenues could crash in 2018 and questions exist whether the franchise is even hot enough to repeat past success.

Rovio doesn't actually have any real successful games on the top grossing rankings. The December released Angry Birds Blast has failed to generate much momentum barely remaining in the top 100 grossing charts.

Source: ThinkGaming

Conversely, Glu Mobile has multiple games that rank higher than the top Rovio games for the iPhone in the U.S. market. Not only does the domestic game developer have the higher ranking game in Design Home, but also a more diversified group of franchises with top 100 grossing games.

Source: ThinkGaming

CNN Money highlighted how mobile game IPOs have been widow makers. Investors would do better forgetting Rovio and focusing on the sudden surge in revenue expectations for Glu Mobile. The company forecast bookings for 2017 reaching up to $310 million and analyst estimates have followed.

GLUU Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The stock though only trades for an enterprise value of around $445 million. The clear value in the group is Glu Mobile that has far higher mobile games revenues while Rovio gets a slight nod on total revenues after reaching €153 million in the 1H of the year based on brand licensing revenues surging 200% in Q2.

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile and Rovio have similar revenue streams. Glu Mobile is the more attractive stock with roughly half the valuation and a more diversified game portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.