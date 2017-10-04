Uniti Is Facing A Speculative Attack

Many articles appeared recently on SA about Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT). We refer to them for color and detail. This article only looks at Uniti’s strategic options and its outlook.

The problem with Uniti

It is undisputed that Uniti has a great business model, an experienced management and, under normal conditions, a sustainable dividend. As one author put it:

Uniti Group is a telecommunication infrastructure REIT that owns valuable, wide-moat, cash-rich assets including 4.6 million miles of fiber optic cable, and 676 telecom towers. It also has highly favorable lease terms, with very long-term contracted, triple-net leases that require almost no maintenance, and so generate sensationally high EBITDA margins. Better yet, while Uniti's current assets are a cash-rich cash cow (47.5% AFFO yield), the REIT also has a long growth runway ahead of it.

However, in its infancy (2015-21) Uniti is somewhat fragile and exposed to risks, possibly great risks - or so Mr. Market believes.

These risks are twofold:

1. Uniti’s leverage is high. I estimate the ratio of net debt to annual adjusted EBITDA at 6 (5.9 is Brad Thomas’ est.). Uniti's credit rating was recently cut by S&P from B+ to B; Moody’s rating is B2 (stable outlook) and a “Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating”. Uniti notes yield now more than 10%; that means they trade as junk bonds.

2. Uniti’s customer base is too concentrated (although Uniti is diversifying) …

… and Uniti’s main customer Windstream (WIN) is potentially distressed! It will stand until 2020, then will have to refinance a heavy debt that comes to maturity (see graph below). it’s uncertain whether they will make it.

True, as it is well known, even if it fails, under a Ch. 11 procedure Windstream and its creditors will most likely need Uniti’s leased fiber optic network anyway. And should Windstream or its creditors want to renegotiate the lease, Uniti is protected by a strong covenant. How strong? Unlike in the case of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR), an energy infrastructure REIT that found itself in a similar situation as Uniti two years ago and emerged unscathed: A) the rent Windstream pays to Uniti is a relevant (around 10%) part of its operating costs; B) in telecoms, technological shocks are more frequent than in the oil transportation sector. Therefore, the risk that in a bankruptcy, Windstream creditors abandon Uniti’s infrastructure, or force a favorable renegotiation, is very low but not trivial.

These two risks are currently being masterly exploited and exacerbated by a speculative, well-prepared “short attack” designed to manipulate and depress Windstream and Uniti shares and bonds. The shorts’ aim is to make a profit by exploiting panic, and “weak hands” fire sales. This attack is potentially harmful for Uniti, for – as a minimum – it increases beta and therefore reduces the long run equilibrium market price of its stocks and bonds, making it more difficult to finance its growth and diversification policy.

Solutions

The rational thing to do is therefore for managers to focus on these risks and contain them, by: (1) reducing the debt; and/or (2) further diversifying its client base.

However, these risks are directly correlated to the current high dividend. For if there is a shortage of finance, a high dividend exacerbates the problem. One could say that under normal circumstances a high dividend keeps the stock price high, enabling the company to issue new equity and finance its growth. Not in Uniti’s case. Under current circumstances, issuing new debt and/equity is out of question, and certainly not in the shareholders’ interest; this too is undisputed. Which leaves a dividend cut as (almost) the only lever management can utilize. If they cannot issue new equity, then it does not matter much whether a cut in the dividend further depresses the stock for a while. (I don’t think it will; it would be irrational. More on this below.)

The shareholders’ interest is to maximize total returns and reduce risk. If a smaller dividend translates into a higher likelihood that the business will be sustained and stabilized, then a smaller dividend for three years is in the shareholders’ interest. True, Uniti does not need new finance now, for it has just completed some major acquisitions and needs to "digest its prey." However, it is undisputed that by mid-2018 it will be ready to grow further and diversify, and will need fresh finance (which the markets may not provide at a reasonable cot). Therefore, it doesn’t make sense to wait 9 months before slashing the dividend; it would be too little too late. Uniti needs to amass financial resources now, wherever they can find them, to face the shorts’ attack and the closing of most market-based financing sources.

The savings from an 80% cut of the dividend would not be trivial at all: almost one billion in three years! Furthermore, new revenue will soon start flowing-in from recently acquired assets, and from an increasing utilization of current assets. Together with current liquidity ($0.17 bn.) and a $750 mil. revolving credit agreement borrowing capacity, a dividend cut would provide room for maneuver: better than nothing, likely sufficient. It would also signal to banks and financial institutions that this management is focused on reducing risks and deserves support.

How should the savings be used? Should Uniti diversify or deleverage? I would prefer a debt (currently: $4.65 Bn.) reduction, to improve the credit rating by 2019, be ready to tap financial markets at reasonable costs, and face any temporary disturbance coming from Windstream. Buying back debt below par (as at current prices) would be an efficient strategy.

If this is not enough, Uniti may need help from (a coordinated group of) outside investors. It is undisputed that Uniti has liquidity problems not solvency problems. Thus any large investor could address the liquidity problem and profit from Uniti’s ensuing price recovery. How to achieve this without diluting current shareholders? Let me give you an example. Uniti’s management could invite a large investor to buy 10% of the shares in the market at current depressed prices. (They would help keep the stock depressed for a while - by depressing guidance - in order to give the investor the time to buy.) They would also sign a favorable financing agreement for, say, 1bn. at 5%, low interest rate, which would be revealed only after the investor bought his 10% share. (There should be a legal way to do it.) Then shares would climb 30%-90% in the short term (remember: It was only a liquidity problem, and it would have been solved!); and it would be the happy end. Uniti’s management has sufficient time, connections, and vision to promote a similar deal.

Will Uniti behave rationally? I believe so. I think they will announce a major dividend cut on November 2. Although I fear they might be tempted to ride between two horses - one seeks to save money; the other seeks to protect the rentiers - in this case, they might go for a 40-50% cut, which may not be enough. Admitting past mistakes may be painful, but, in my view, if they take a path they should do it decisively. Also, they might be tempted to address only the “concentration risk,” instead of deleveraging. “Growth” is their inertial strategy, and it gives them more power. However, if they sincerely believe in the value of their infrastructure network, they should not overstate the risk that in case of a Windstream bankruptcy nobody else will want it. They should bravely face any Windstream turbulence.

Shorts vs Longs: the scare game

So much for the long strategies. What about the shorts? While I write, option trading activity on Unity is booming. The current volume of about 105,000 contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (shares outstanding are 175,45 million), i.e. a sizable 245% of Unity's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume is seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2018, with more than 50,000 contracts trading so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of UNIT (source: Nasdaq).

This activity may seem surprising: Shorting Uniti is quite expensive. For shorts must pay the dividend every quarter. But the high volume of $10 strike put options reveals that shorts are not yet satisfied: They want shares to fall another 30%. They achieved $18 through normal selling pressure and Windstream woes; they achieved $14 by spreading panic with a spurious legal attack; how can they now reach $10? Clearly, they want to force a dividend cut, hoping this will cause a capitulation.

And yet, this is exactly what Uniti should do: play right in the shorts' hands! Think about it. The high dividend did not protect Uniti shares up till now; the shorts made in a few days the dividends of many years. This is because concerns for what may happen in 2020 prevailed on the dividend’s appeal. The shorts now have the resources to play on, the hard game. The only way for Uniti and its shareholders to win the fight is to is to address long-term issues, then promote and bet on rationality. If a dividend cut is well prepared and its benefits explained, there need not be a further crash, one lasting enough to allow a hyper-profitable closure of all short positions. Then we could see a beautiful short squeeze.

Conclusion

While these strategic plays unfold, ordinary investors should realize that the vultures twirling upon them – won the first round, but - are now themselves playing with fire. Their only weapon is fear. They can only prevail, and close their positions at a profit, if they manage to scare you, and convince you to sell them your stocks at fire sale prices. This is a psychological trap. Investors should stay calm and focus on fundamentals. I believe that below $16 Uniti (currently at $14.30) is a strong buy, and below $20 is a buy. At $24 honestly I would take profit, until Uniti diversifies its customers and deleverages a bit, only because I am risk-averse - but the 12-month Consensus Price Target is $31, a price level I expect to see by 2020. I own a small position and I am slowly adding.

