Weekly Oil Storage Report - Higher Crude Draws Ahead

Sell-side analysts continue to use the overstated EIA weekly US oil production data, but Lower 48 production saw no change w-o-w.

We have thus revised lower where we see US crude storage by year-end.

US crude exports skyrocketed to 1.984 million b/d and we expect it to remain elevated.

Summary

EIA reported another overall very bullish storage report today. Crude storage saw a decline of 6.023 million bbls w-o-w, while total US liquid stockpile decreased 6.128 million bbls w-o-w.

Gasoline storage saw a small build of 1.644 million bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 16.514 million bbls.

Distillate storage saw a draw of 2.606 million bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 26.246 million bbls, a new record.

Refinery throughput decreased w-o-w by 89k b/d to 16 million b/d.

Crude imports decreased w-o-w by 213k b/d to 7.214 million b/d.

The big story this week comes from US crude exports, which we said last week should remain elevated. US crude exports skyrocketed to 1.984 million b/d up from 1.491 million b/d last week. We expect elevated US crude exports to continue so long as Brent - WTI remains wide.

As for US crude production, surprise, EIA kept Lower 48 production the same w-o-w. What's comically funny about this is that anyone that has paid attention to the latest STEO and DPR should know that EIA's weekly US crude production estimates are massively overstated, yet we have read 5 research reports over the last week pointing to this weekly forecast as where US crude production is currently.

Overall, EIA reported a bullish oil storage report this week. With US crude exports expected to remain elevated in the weeks to come, we have revised lower where we think US crude storage ends the year. We see more crude draws ahead.

Crude Storage and Crude Exports

Crude storage saw a decline of 6.023 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to 14.049 million bbls (not including SPR release of 22.1 million bbls).

The big w-o-w decrease in crude storage stemmed from a lack of crude imports and much higher w-o-w US crude exports.

As you can see from the chart above, we expect US crude exports to remain elevated as long as the Brent-WTI spread remains wide. This spread differential is expected to remain there till year-end providing a wide open gap for more US crude exports ahead.

As a result of the latest US crude export figures, we have revised lower US crude storage figures by year-end. Here's what we see:

Refinery maintenance will be somewhat delayed given the turnarounds we are seeing now (thanks to Harvey). In addition, combining lower US crude production, higher crude exports, and higher refinery throughput, we see US crude storage heftily declining from now to year-end.

Distillate

Distillate storage decreased 2.606 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to 26.246 million bbls, or the highest on record YTD.

Distillate storage has been dropping in a seasonally build period. This bodes very badly for winter storage given the higher seasonal demand. Going forward, refineries will be incentivized to run hard, and if demand for distillate remains strong, we see even higher demand push for crude in the coming months.

Watch this carefully.

US crude production and adjustment

EIA reported that US crude production rose w-o-w by 14k b/d all from Alaska. Lower 48 production remained flat at 9.064 million b/d w-o-w.

For readers of our articles, you should know by now that EIA's weekly US production figure is vastly overstated, but for those that still don't know, see chart below:

We sound like a broken clock by now, but the reason we keep repeating the same thing over and over again is because analysts on Wall Street are STILL USING THE WEEKLY ESTIMATE AS PRODUCTION DATA.

As hard as this may be to believe, there are still analysts out there pointing to how US oil production is "currently" at 9.5 million b/d. And no, we don't think this is a small deal at all. This figure is overestimating real production by some 200k to 300k b/d. Over the span of 30 days, that's 6-9 million bbls that's being overstated.

So, this week's "lack of growth" in the Lower 48 production data is finally going to be apparent to these complacent analysts. Weekly production data comes from EIA's short-term energy outlook (STEO), which is derived in part from the drilling productivity report (DPR). As the drilling productivity report gets revised lower, which we saw in September and wrote about it here, EIA's STEO also starts revising lower oil production estimates, which we wrote about it here. Finally after weeks of delay, the weekly estimates will then start reflecting the "newer" outlook.

Going forward, EIA will either have to start revising lower US oil production by revising lower Lower 48 production, or it will keep it the same until Lower 48 production data "catches up." This is also why we follow the adjustment factor, which takes into account "unaccounted for crude oil."

Looking at the 8-week rolling average of the adjustment factor, it's still negative:

For the last 2-weeks however, EIA reported +314k b/d and +242k b/d for the "adjustment." We think this is the result of massively under reporting crude imports, which third parties have reported to be much higher than what EIA reported, while also taking into account the massively overstated US weekly oil production figure.

Nonetheless, as long as the average remains negative, you know either EIA is understating demand or overstating supply.

Conclusion

In summary, EIA reported a bullish oil storage report today. US crude storage is expected to draw more in the coming weeks as Brent - WTI spread remains wide prompting elevated US crude exports to continue. As a result of our analysis, we have revised lower our US crude storage estimate for year-end.

