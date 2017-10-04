Retirement Tactics: Even More Income

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) took a right cross in the kisser over the latter part of summer thanks to a dubious FDA announcement. MO's stock price got knocked down to the tune of ~20%.

Then, in a stunning event, Altria raised its dividend by 8.2% - from $0.61 per common share to $0.68 per common share. Altria's dividend raise announcement came after the stock got knocked down. Amazing! In my opinion, Altria sent a clear message to investors: Altria can take a hit and it can be knocked down, but no one is going to keep it down.

Since Altria is widely held by many retirees, and since there's been a lot of action lately in the stock, and since I bought Altria stock recently because of these actions, here comes another article about Altria from MY perspective.

Note: There's been a lot of great Seeking Alpha articles recently about the fundamentals and analysis of Altria due to the FDA news and the dividend raise . I encourage any readers that are interested in the fine, in-depth analysis of Altria stock to read those SA articles to get that useful information.

This article is going focus on my recent purchase of 1,000 shares of MO and the writing of covered calls on my new addition of Altria stock in my IRA. In addition, I'll share my personal thoughts about Altria - the company - and why I made the trades. All from this retiree's retirement income investing point of view.

Over the years, Altria has been a great income stock for me. I have owned and and unowned Altria through option assignment many times. I've collected a lot of dividends and have collected many premiums by writing covered calls in my IRA account. Those dividends and premiums really pile up over the years!

In previous articles, I explained in great detail MY retirement income investing strategy and why I use it. I've also explained the type of stocks that I buy: blue chip companies that pay a reliable divided quarter after quarter, year after year, etc and etc.

Altria stock easily meets my requirements, but why did I not own the stock in the first place? And why did I buy the stock recently? I will get to that later.

But first, I'll lay out to the reader what I think about Altria in simple terms. I'm going to use the KISS method and only give my thoughts on Altria in present times and not give a book report on the history of the company. Most retirees already know that MO has transformed over the years, and if you're interested in learning more about Altria's history, there is information galore on the web.

Let's start with the basics of Altria - in retiree style.

Altria 101 - For Retirees

Most retirees are old enough to know the basics about Altria Group. The name of the business is almost synonymous with tobacco- specifically cigarettes. Altria also produces tobacco products such as cigars, smokeless tobacco, and pipe tobacco. Another thing I'm going to assume that retirees know is that Altria almost always has lawsuits against them because tobacco is not good for your health. Court is like a second home to Altria and they have a legion of legal staff devoted to dealing with legal issues.

Here are some things about Altria Group that might be less known:

They own a wine company that's called Ste. Michelle Wine Estates that makes 25 different brands of wine and also have wine partnerships with 19 other wineries all over the world.

They own an innovation company called Nu Mark which is focused on developing and marketing innovative tobacco products.

They own Phillip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). According to Altria's website, PMCC was formed in 1982, and has built a diversified portfolio by investing the equity part of leveraged lease financing in assets like aircraft, manufacturing facilities and others. I searched online for a while to seek how many assets PMCC has under management, but could not find that info. My best guess is that it's a lot.

Personal Views on Altria

I do not smoke and I do not care for smell of smoke, but that's just me. Many people all over the world are smokers and I do not judge them for it.

People have been smokers for a long time and people will continue to be smokers for as long as I can see. Government can do a lot of things to try to stop people from smoking - like raising prices and regulations and the taxes on tobacco products. They can also outlaw places where people can smoke. Lobby groups can advertise to the moon and back about the negative effects of smoking and some of their anti-smoking advertisements are very sad and scary!

All of these actions have done little to slow down the sale and use of tobacco products. If people enjoy smoking, they are going to find a way to do it.

I also think there is room for Altria to grow. They have jumped on the e-cigarette market and could always acquire more companies, but probably the biggest opportunity for them is with marijuana. Some U.S. states have already legalized the use of marijuana and it seems likely more states will do the same. It's very possible that Altria will be a part of that booming business in due time.

Bottom line: Altria Group is a powerful company selling powerful products that many people around the world purchase and use everyday. While tobacco is their main gig, they also own other money-making companies as well. Altria is here to stay and will probably going be around for a long time after we're all gone. Why? Many people enjoy smoking: past, present, and in the future.

All of this being said, what I truly care about is making retirement income now and Altria Group is a very fine producer of income. And now, Altria is giving investors even more of it!

More Income

To this retiree, I view Altria is one of the best income stocks in the marketplace that pays great dividends and has juicy call option premiums. Thanks to the 8.2% dividend increase and the stock price decline, Altria is now yielding about 4.1% and is now paying investors more income in the amount of $0.66 per share.

Please take look at the very simple 1 year price chart of Altria below - it really is a thing of beauty and tells me a lot.

It is difficult to call a bottom on stocks. I do not call bottoms because you never know what will happen. Plus, calling bottoms is not what I do. However, I do pay attention when a great income stock like Altria is in a free fall.

The chart above shows, in crystal clearness, that Atria stock has bounced from its 52 week low of $60 and has begun to slowly recover.

Per the chart, the stock seems to display a very nice risk/reward to a new investor where $60 is the support area and the upside potential seems to be somewhere in the $70s. That does not mean the stock cannot continue to fall under $60 or that the stock will continue to rebound, but that is what the above 52-week price chart tells me.

Regardless of what happens in the future, retirees live for today, we want our income now, and we do not think about what might or might not happen down the road when it comes to income investing. We know that we can get income now.

Why the Big Selloff in Altria?

A major event happened to tobacco companies over the summer. The FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) decided that they intend to try to stop people from smoking and try to prevent people from becoming addicted to smoking!



So the FDA made an announcement basically saying that they intend to reveal a plan that might stop people from smoking and might stop people from becoming addicted to smoking.

When that news was released, Mr. Market got very nervous about tobacco companies like MO and then sold those companies hard.

For kicks, I'm going to rephrase the FDA's news release, the stock market reaction and my reaction, all in my own opinionated way. If you slowly read some of the key words that the FDA said (which are in caps and bold font), you might wonder why the stock fell so hard in the first place.

FDA: We're announcing a PLAN to lower the nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels because lowering nicotine levels COULD decrease the LIKELIHOOD of people becoming addicted to smoking and allow more current smokers to quit. So we're revealing to the world our INTENT to issue an advance directive on the matter.

STOCK MARKET: That announcement sounds scary. Sell tobacco stocks stat!

RT: Hmmm, what did the FDA actually announce? What does a non-addictive level actually mean? They said they have plan. They said their plan could work because of the likelihood of their plan working. They revealed their INTENT to issue this plan.

Let's keep things really simple. The FDA has a plan that they think could work and they plan on revealing that plan sometime in the future. Pretty dubious stuff once you break it all down. So many uncertainties!

I'm not going to analyze the FDA news, the plan, whether the plan hurt Altria, whether the FDA actually issue that plan or not, and if they do issue their plan - when will it be released, and other related items because it's been already been done.

However, I will share my final thoughts on the FDA news. Even if the FDA does release said plan (and that's a very big if), the likelihood of their plan working is SLIM to NONE. It's not gonna work. Why? People will just smoke more cigarettes to make up for the reduction in nicotine!

It's like a beer drinker who wants to get drunk and his favorite beer's alcohol content goes from 4.0% per bottle to 2% per bottle. He's still going to drink that beer, just more of it, in order to get drunk. He's not going to stop drinking beer because it has less alcohol in it and he's not going to change the brand of beer he drinks because he enjoys drinking that particular beer. If anything, he will just have to spend more money to buy more of his favorite beer from now on to get drunk.

Owned and Unowned

As mentioned earlier in this article, I have owned and unowned Altria stock over the years. Most times, my covered calls were in the money and the stock was assigned at a great profit when the ex-dividend date came around.

(By the way, if you sell covered calls on a dividend paying stock, and that stock is in the money, the day before the ex-date is a very common time that your position will be assigned. My view is that assignment is not a bad thing in non-taxable accounts. It means you made a nice capital gain in your account and you now have freed up money to invest again with. Remember, there are no taxes to pay, so the cost basis and realized capital gain information is just information.)

Call it luck or what have you, but my former Altria position was assigned (sold) out of my IRA account during the last ex-dividend date of June 13, 2017. I did not get the dividend, but I was not expecting to get the dividend anyway because my covered call options on the stock were quite in the money. As a result of that assignment, I still had the option premium I received for writing the covered calls, plus a bunch of Altria dividend payments, plus a nice capital gain and more cash available in my IRA account.

In the days leading up to and following the option assignment, Altria kept on rising - to all-time highs. I did not know how high the stock would go, and if I was going to rebuy the stock, I was going to either do it closer to the next ex-dividend date in September and/or if the stock somehow sold off. After all, the stock had a great run up and was still at its high levels and there were many other bargain stocks to be bought at the time. So I put Altria on my watchlist and watched as the stock continued to go higher and higher.

After the FDA announcement, Altria stock entered into a steep slide. As I watched the stock on my list, I wondered how low will MO go, when will the selling slow down, and when will investors start buying the stock again.

Then in mid-August, I first read in Barron's and then on Seeking Alpha articles that Altria was expected to raise their dividend about 8% during the next week. Really? People were predicting a substantial dividend increase in MO in light of the FDA-induced sell off? I've got to see that to believe it!

Eight days later, Altria raised their dividend by 8.2%.

Holy Cow!

Mr. Market was offering me the opportunity to rebuy Altria near its 52-week low AND I was going to get the benefit of increased dividend income, AND the stock was soon to go ex-dividend. What a deal! I looked up the call options going out $10 bucks to the $72.50 strike price next year and they were paying handsomely. The decision to buy back Altria was hand-wrapped for me, but the stock was continuing to fall. So I decided to wait until the stock got closer to the ex-date.

I bought 1,000 MO at $62.50 on September 8th. The stock was still falling, but I wanted to get in before the September 14th ex-date, so I would capture the increased dividend payout. I had waited enough and I was willing to accept that the price could go down further even though it was already down so much already. I wanted my income now.

I then wrote 10 contracts of the $72.50 strike, June 2018 covered calls for a $1.00 a contract which credited me with $1000.

The dividend amount was $0.66 per share or $660 - which pays on October 10th. The yield to cost was around 4.1%.

As a result, I collect $1660 in income off of this purchase of Altria that I bought at a bargain basement price. I will also collect $660 each quarter.

All of that income will pay some of this retiree's bills!

If the stock goes back over $72.50 by next June and the stock is assigned (sold out of my account), I keep the $660 in call premium plus all dividends received plus realize the nontaxable capital gain from $62.50 up to $72.50. Pretty awesome!

If the stock stays below $72.50 by next June. I keep the stock, and the covered calls will expire worthless. I will then consider selling new covered calls far out and collect the premium again. Meanwhile, I will end up keeping the $660 call premium, all the dividends, and the stock.

There you have it.

So once again I own Altria and again I'm collecting income from the company. While I do not smoke, the great income earned from Altria is certainly smoking!

I think the FDA announcement did nothing more but create an amazing buying opportunity in Altria that many retirees and income seekers were hoping or waiting for. Perfect timing by the FDA as well, since the stock was already trading at all time highs when they delivered their "right cross" announcement to MO's kisser. Altria's raising of the dividend, right in the face of "scary news," was the icing on the cake for me and made for an easy decision to buy back the stock at bargain levels.

AND FINALLY...

