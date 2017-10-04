Market Volatility Bulletin: Is High S&P Earnings Visibility Driving Low Volatility?

S&P earnings forecasts have a low degree of dispersion right now: is this causing low vols?

Equities remain at rest, though Puerto Rican debt instruments are feeling the pinch; oil inventories were down big

Domestic equity indices opened flat today following record highs on both Monday and Tuesday.

Thus far, the strongest performer has been Health Care, whereas the most noteworthy decline has been in Financials (XLF) as 10-year Treasury yields (TNX) decline.

Puerto Rican bond yields, on the other hand, have seen a huge jump following Trump’s comments about wiping out their debt.

Oil started off the day continuing its downward trend, but quickly turned upward with the release of inventory data indicating a big drop in crude levels.

In addition, the Dollar (UUP) is weakening slightly following a report that the relatively dovish Jerome Powell is more likely to receive Trump’s Fed Chairman nomination than previously thought.

Shout-Out

Today, we feature a piece titled “ The Volatility Paradox” by Barron’s Ben Levinsohn.

Mr. Levinsohn acknowledges the market’s under-reaction to recent global events, and posits a potential contributing factor to the sustained low volatility we’ve been witnessing:

With so much chaos in the world right now—North Korea’s threats, hurricane hardships, and political pandemonium, to name just a few—it would seem that the volatility index should be much higher. But stocks don’t care about such factors unless they affect earnings. And for now, at least, that chaos hasn’t translated into unpredictable profit streams.

To support his claim that earnings rather than geopolitics are keeping VIX low, he references a study conducted by Joseph Mezrich, quantitative strategist for Nomura Instinet:

He [Mezrich] measured the difference among analysts’ estimates on individual company earnings—a measure known as dispersion—going back to 2000, and found that it now sits near its lowest levels on record, which he attributes to technological advances in information gathering. He found a tight correlation between estimate dispersion and the VIX, so that when dispersion is low, implied volatility should be, too. And analysts don’t even have to be right. What does matter is that they are in agreement. So much so that the data suggest that the VIX should be trading at about nine.

How much of an impact do you think earnings estimate dispersion is really having on the VIX? Could it be that this is simply a case of the correlation/causation fallacy?

Additionally, if technological advances are the explain for low variation in earnings estimates, should that translate to a lower equity risk premium, and by extension, higher stock valuations?

We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Perhaps we’re in need of some new, lower strikes on VIX? The fact is there probably is a very good justification for the new set of strikes, just in case we push into an unprecedented range.

Source: InteractiveBrokers.com

For now though, we are getting a good little bump out the gate on spot VIX as the morning session starts. VIX experienced a ramp to 9.73, though ES futures are about as close to unch as one could hope for.

President Trump’s statement that Puerto Rican bonds will need to be forgiven are not impacting markets generally, as the statement is seen as nothing more than bluster (probably correctly).

An index with a shorter track record, but interesting to watch all the same, is the VVIX index. Basically, it is “the VIX” with the 30-day region VIX options curve as the underlying rather than the 30-day region SPX options curve that the standard VIX measures.

Source: Investing.com

The VVIX reached a low of 71.75 in the third week of July, right about the time that spot VIX reached its low. With spot currently near the same region as late July, VVIX is not taking the bait this time around: 91.6 is the current reading.

Bear in mind that last go-around, VVIX actually rose prior to its underlying. There does appear to be a discrepancy between what VX options are going for vs. comparable moneyness and maturity SPX options are doing, if we use the summer as a comparison.

We actually think the summer is an important benchmark, because the reasons for increased realized volatility have in our minds heated up relative to July and early August. Don’t get us wrong: we thought realized vol was too low then, and too low now. But we think that today’s period is essentially mimicking what we saw last July. As such, higher VVIX levels would indicate that the VIX options market sees this current wave of inaction to be short-lived.

There’s really nothing new to stay on this front. The front end took a hit, but other than that there has been very low impact on these instruments. Long options positions would have suffered theta damage between today and yesterday, as the market went nowhere. But in terms of vega, there was a welcome reprieve.

We were hesitant sellers of the modified iron condor over the last week or so: sell the quarterly guts, buy two-month wings 50 points out (2450 2500 2550 strikes). We’d say that now is a good time to exit that kind of trade.

We just don’t see the vol as going that much lower. True we’ll grant that you could pick up some theta from keeping the position on. But we think a trade like that is not all that attractive as a quick rev higher in vol can erase any previously accumulated gains in no time.

We do think that trading the time fly here can be pretty strong. We see inertia settling in, which can grind the weekly contract quite strongly. Theta has a more limited impact on the monthly, wo we think that’s a justifiable pair. Finally, we like the prospect of monthly gamma over the quarterly: hence our extra pair (long monthly ATM, short quarterly).

Something like this:

What’s your take?



Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.



Our interview with Bill Valentine, CFA is out as of yesterday! Bill generates food for thought in terms of ideas that are circulating about what a “crowded trade” a short VIX position represents. We encourage you to take a look at the Q&A session here. Thank you Bill!



We are working on a mini-article series that discusses the IB policy of late to tighten margin requirements on volatility products. We’re hoping to have the series ready tomorrow for the SA editorial team. Please PM us any thoughts you think should be shared on the issue as we finalize our study.



Finally, in our ongoing efforts to make MVB more of a community/hub where readers come to share ideas and questions, we'd like to make our posts a better resource for you in the following way:



Sometimes readers want to expand out on an answer to a question or issue that’s circulating in a thread (here on a BOT post or quite likely elsewhere on SA, the Twitterverse, etc). A short answer is perhaps not enough to give your idea the full support it deserves, but you don’t wish to do a full-blown Premium article on SA.



We encourage you to write an instablog here on SA. It’s quick and pretty painless, with no editorial scrutiny (which speeds things up but we do like having a second pair of eyes from the editors). Your Instablog post will show up on an alert for your followers, but it does not show up on the SA list of articles, which reduces its likelihood of being seen.

Once you’ve posted, you can share the link here on a BOT message thread. That way other readers have a chance to read what you have to say, and you can vet your ideas more clearly with potentially a larger audience.

We want TBOT to be a platform for respectful readers to be able to ask questions, discuss trades they are in, and generally form community. Sometimes the comment thread is not an ideal place to discuss meatier topics.



If you like the idea but you don't know how to take screen shots or just need a little push, contact us in PM and we'll give you a couple pointers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.