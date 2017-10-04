Can Security Drive The Turnaround At Cisco?

Claims that the company can base a quick turnaround on this market category should be met with some caution.

Cisco is attempting to pivot towards the security market as part of an overall product restructuring.

Introduction

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) primarily develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. It is the largest networking company in the world and once held the title of most valuable company in the world in 2000, with a market capitalisation of over $500 billion.

The business is organized into three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC).

It crashed heavily in the dotcom crisis but has survived, its share price remaining relatively stagnant since 2001. Since 2012, however, it has slowly begun to creep up and, in May of this year, posted its highest share price since the early 2000's crash.

Part of this tale has been specialising through a number of subsidiaries that it has acquired over the years, such as OpenDNS, WebEx, Jabber, and Jasper, into specific technology markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), security, and energy management.

Cisco has the potential to turn around its performance and grow well over the next few years. However, this depends on the way that it transitions out of older, depreciated technologies and embraces the modern technology space.

This article will focus on Cisco's security category.

Security's Current Standing

Much of the bull case for Cisco recently has centred around a few newer segments that Cisco is attempting to transition into. Perhaps the most hyped of these is its security offerings. Cisco offers security products, including network and data centre security, advanced threat protection, web and email security access, and policy and unified threat management as well as a host of advisory and integrated services in this space.

Over the last year, Cisco's security revenues have increased 9%. Quarter by quarter, these rises have been 11.0%, 14.3%, 9.3%, and 3.0% respectively. At the moment, this is one of only two product categories that are growing, alongside the wireless segment.

(Source: Cisco Investor Relations, Q4FY17)

Discussion in this area, however, needs to be put in perspective. At the moment, security still commands only a small 5% of Cisco's total revenues. Over the last four years, this portion has remained stagnant. It is important to be mindful of this low starting point and to continue to assess growth potential against the proportionate contribution to the company's revenues as a whole. In order to be a key driver of growth over the next few years, focus will need to shift dramatically towards the area.

Hiring data provides some evidence for this, with the company showing that it is not afraid to restructure. Last week, it announced the axing of 310 jobs at its headquarters. This move was accompanied by the rhetoric of a changing company, as Cisco stated it will:

always make the changes necessary to effectively manage our portfolio and drive the most value for our customers and shareholders… As a result, this can mean realigning some areas so that we can invest in others such as security, data center/cloud and networking.

Exactly what Cisco plans to do with this newly freed capital is as yet unknown, though its direction is clear.

Market Potential

Much of the potential for Cisco's growth in this segment comes from a global uptick in awareness of the importance of cybersecurity. As our personal and financial data continues its relentless march online, many firms have been publicly found out for a want of protection over these key assets.

(Source: Network World)

Cisco itself released an annual cybersecurity report this year, which noted that 29% of organisations that faced an online security breach lost revenue, with 38% those losses accounting for more than 20% of those companies' revenue. A quarter of businesses facing breaches cited lost business opportunities, with 42% of them losing more than 20%. Aside from the obvious detrimental effects on operational and finance systems, brand reputation and customer retention can take a lengthy period to recover. Businesses are becoming more aware of this risk every day.

With a growing market available, we now turn to the moves Cisco is making to capitalise on this opportunity.

Acquisitions

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Cisco closed its acquisition of the privately held Observable Networks, a company that offers cloud-native network forensics security applications delivered as a service.

(Source: Observable Networks)

The primary benefit to Cisco's offerings is from Observable Networks' focus on visibility and awareness of all devices on a particular network. This allows security analysts to see real time updates and increases the speed with which they can identify and shut down threats, as well as allowing automated solutions to work more effectively.

Importantly, for Cisco, Observable Networks' focus on and compatibility with increasingly popular cloud services such as Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS keeps it ahead of the curve. This also continues to signal moves to more software-based solutions.

The gross margin for service products is 67.8%, higher than the 60.3% for products. New services-based revenues will drive margins higher, and the shift to service-based security will slowly increase Cisco's profitability. In fact, Cisco has claimed that its security segment has been leading the way in terms of the shift to software or as a service rather than products, with the majority of its security offerings now delivered this way. Moreover, these are likely to be recurring revenues, which should both smooth income streams improving planning and predictability and net a higher total take from individual customers as the pain point of big individual capital outlay is reduced.

(Source: Network World)

One of Cisco's last acquisitions in the security space was of CloudLock for $239 million in July 2016. This allowed Cisco to move into the market of BYOD, offering cloud-based security over networks of computers that may not all be running the same systems otherwise. The Observable Networks acquisition, though smaller (thought to be under $50 million, but as of yet remains undisclosed), provides software which may be more widely applicable across this and its more traditional markets.

Competitors

The online security industry has a wealth of competitors. Cisco's overarching point of difference is its narrative around the number of different points in the architectural framework that it can add a security buffer. Each point in the network represents a vulnerability, and with Cisco's enormous size as the largest networking company in the world, and its range of product and service offerings across every step in this network, few others can compete at this aggregate level.

However, some challengers have arisen to threaten the Cisco's position. There is only a weak natural economic moat for Cisco in providing security at multiple layers, as the synergies between layers are not so great that they would outweigh marginal improvements at any one point.

The only other vendor with a similarly broad range is Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), which has developed a security fabric rather than a security platform, which is touted as a differentiated way to solve security dilemmas in a possibly faster and thus more robust way. Those monitoring Cisco's transition to security should monitor the narrative around Fortinet's fabric offering to see whether it becomes established as superior, and if so, how Cisco responds.

(Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker)

Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) is the second largest player in the security market after Cisco but, like Cisco, shed some of its market share to an increasingly crowded playing field over the last couple of years. Check Point has been ramping up its sales and marketing efforts to attempt to reverse this trend and that focus as the company attempts to leverage high past R&D spending could dampen Cisco's prospects. With a large amount of cash, Check Point also has the ability to compete with Cisco for new acquisitions, threatening growth prospects.

Conclusion

The security industry is one, at the moment, small part of the enormous Cisco puzzle. The company is moving in the right direction in this area with key acquisitions, though an increasingly crowded market should make investors wary that Cisco's pivot to this area will be seamless. As the archetype of Cisco's stated vision to shift to more software based and recurring revenue solutions that command higher margins, security is perhaps the most exciting part of the company's future earnings to watch. Though, for now, calls that security is the future of Cisco should be kept in perspective.

