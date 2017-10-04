T. Rowe Price Proves That Active Management Is Not Dead

Investment manager T. Rowe Price (TROW) has quietly become a high-quality company based out of Baltimore, Maryland. While BlackRock (BLK) and other asset management firms have been building their businesses around the recent trend in passive management via exchange traded funds (ETFs), TROW has more than doubled their assets under management since the end of the financial crisis by providing very strong active investment management across a wide range of investment offerings, primarily mutual funds. Additionally, their average fee rate across their investments has held relatively steady while other managers have seen their rates plunge with the increased competition among passive funds. This analysis will show that the company is financially very sound and has returned a fair amount of capital back to shareholders. As my readers have seen in my other analyses, however, this does not necessarily translate into the right time to be jumping into the stock.

Over the past decade, TROW has increased revenues 9% annually. Not surprisingly, revenues bottomed out in 2009 at $1.9 billion, increasing each year to $4.2 billion in 2016. All good things must come to an end, though, as the annual growth rate in revenues has declined each year from 2014 through 2016.

I would expect the company to reverse this trend in 2017, as the company's first half revenues are up over 12% over 2016's first half as financial markets remained strong. 88% of revenues are from investment advisory fees earned on the mutual funds and other portfolios, a number which has steadily increased over recent years.

As mentioned in the introduction, the company's assets under management have increased at about 9% annually over the past ten years. Most of this growth has been from the U.S. mutual funds. Additionally, the average fee rate on their assets in 2016 was 46 basis points. It has fluctuated between 42 and 48 basis points over the past several years. This is important because we hear so much in the financial media about investors paying too much for investment management or fee rates declining due to the growth in exchange traded funds. TROW has been successful in maintaining their fee structure while increasing AUM.

On the expense side, operating expenses have increased at a rate slightly higher than revenues. Over the ten year period, operating expenses have increased at a 9.2% annual rate. The largest expense, compensation and related costs, has increased in line with revenues. The compensation ratio has increased from 0.33 in 2013 to 0.35 in 2016. Headcount has increased 3.8% annually over the past five years, and average compensation has increased at a 5% CAGR over the same period. The firm is still growing, and the company is paying their employees more today than in years past. Total expenses in 2016 represented 59% of revenues, compared to 54.8% the year before. Through the first half of 2017, total expenses were more in line with the historical levels around 55% of revenues.

Pre-tax income and net income have increased 9.4% and 10.2%, respectively, over the past five years. Pre-tax margins have averaged about 48% and net margins have averaged about 29.8% over the same period. Due to the recent share repurchases, EPS growth has averaged 10.2% annually over the past five years. The company has been repurchasing stock on a regular basis since 2014 with up to 15 million shares remaining under the current repurchase plan.

The balance sheet looks solid, as well. Asset growth has been in line with overall revenue growth, which is to be expected for a company that is solely focused on managing investment portfolios. The company does sponsor other investment portfolios, of which TROW has provided seed capital and has a controlling interest. These assets have increased in recent years to 27% of total assets.

On the liability side, it is very clean. In fact, the company's liabilities are only 8.5% of total assets. It is actually refreshing that despite the low interest rate environment of the past decade, TROW management has not been tempted to tap the capital markets for long-term debt. The company has been able to grow just fine with the use of equity financing. It has worked in the past, and there is no reason to expect otherwise.

The company historically has generated consistent operating cash flows. In fact, operating cash flow exceeded net income in all years up to 2016. In 2016, the net change in consolidated investment portfolios was a drag on cash. I would expect that to be a one-time hit to cash and the company will be back on track to generating solid cash flows. This strong cash flow is important because it has provided the company with the ability to return over $1 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases over the past five years.

Return on assets was 21.4% in 2016, down slightly from a high of 23% in 2014. Return on equity hit a high of 24.87% in 2016, a number that has trended upwards in recent years.

For what is largely a people-based business, TROW has produced very strong financials. Steady revenue growth, controlled expenses and very strong profit margins. The balance sheet is very lean with no debt and basically no liabilities. TROW has tremendous financial flexibility if the need ever arises for an acquisition or major expansion, although I think the latter is unlikely.

How has this financial performance translated into profits for shareholders? Over the long-term, the returns on TROW have been truly phenomenal. $1,000 invested when the company went public in 1986 would be worth over $163,000 today, a return of over 16,642%. That is really amazing. Many investors are off looking for the next new technological gizmo. But a mutual fund manager? Not exactly a great cocktail party conversation. But as they say, slow and steady wins the race.

As you know, past performance is no guarantee of future results. The stock recently traded at a price of $90.92, which is an all-time high. The stock has done very well in the past year, outperforming the broader market.

The stock traded in a range for the first half of the year, and then it really popped higher, with most of the year's gains coming since that time.

Is it still a good buy at these levels or should investors wait for a better entry point? Starting with the Price to Earnings ratio, TROW has traded at a P/E between 13x and 23x diluted EPS over the past five years, with an average P/E of 17.8x. The current P/E is 15.6x, which is about 13% below its average over the past five years. The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 17x.

Based on the P/E, the stock is slightly cheaper relative to its recent history and to its peers.

The Price to Book ratio is a better valuation metric for financial companies. The current P/B is 4.2x. TROW has traded at a P/B between 3.2x and 5.0x over the past five years, with an average P/B of 4.05x. The stock is about 4% higher than its average P/B over the past five years. The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 2.1x.

Based on the P/B, the stock is slightly more expensive relative to its recent history, but significantly more expensive than its competitors.

TROW has been a generous dividend payer over the years. The current yield on the stock is 2.47%, which is slightly higher than the average of its competitors.

I think the company has the capability to increase its dividend even more. Although, keep in mind the company paid out a special dividend in 2012 and 2015.

Finally, as I have stated before in previous articles, the most meaningful valuation concept is a present value calculation, in my opinion. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For TROW, I performed several present value methods: DCF, residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM. I am expecting the company's revenue growth rate to moderate over the next several years to about 4.3% annually. Management has done a good job managing expenses, and I expect that expenses will continue to grow, but less so than revenues. As a result, profit margins should expand slightly to 31-32%. The company does pay out special dividends almost every other year. Despite this special dividend, I think the company has room to increase its regular dividend payout steadily over the next five to ten years. The company is also repurchasing stock on a regular basis, and I expect that to continue beyond the current authorization of 15 million shares. Additional assumptions include:

Cost of equity 7.95% WACC 7.95% Cont growth rate 3.00%

Using these assumptions, the sensitivity analysis produces a present value range between $66 and $102. While it is a fairly broad range, it is apparent the intrinsic value is skewed to the downside. The company would really have to increase its rate of growth in the next few years to hit the high end of the range. I think that is fairly unlikely given its operating history and where we are in this stage of the economic and financial cycle.

Taking into account each of the valuation methods above, I conclude that TROW is currently trading at a relatively fair price. The broader equity markets and the stock have really surged in recent days. Market sentiment remains bullish, despite the Federal Reserve's position on raising rates and plan to reduce its balance sheet. I would not be surprised to see traders push the stock even higher in the coming weeks. But, if market sentiment becomes bearish and the market turns downward, I could see TROW facing a fairly dramatic reversal which would represent a great chance to buy an awesome company at a discounted price.

I feel like a broken record with my opinion that stock valuations remain stretched. But my experience has shown me that buying overvalued assets might feel good in the short run, but over time, it usually results in disappointment.