Don't Buy The Medical Transcription Billing Corp. Hype

Medical Transcription Billing Corp. (MTBC) is a healthcare IT company which develops cloud based electronic healthcare record systems and practice management software to healthcare providers. MTBC also provides a number of related services including as medical transcription, patient billing, and other services which are designed to improve a practice’s workflow and profits.

MTBC’s flagship product, talkEHR, is an EHR system which listens to a doctor or nurse, instead of requiring the information to be typed out on a keyboard. talkEHR is a clever use of Google’s relatively inexpensive natural language processing APIs, and the freemium pricing model should make it attractive for smaller medical practices.

Like with any other flagship product, any good news related to talkEHR should have a measurable effect on the Company’s stock price. Shareholders got that good news late Tuesday when MTBC announced medical practices in 42 states have adopted the talkEHR program and continued growth prospects remain high. Before the trading session ended, MTBC’s stock price shot up over 100% - a remarkable gain on very limited information.

I believe that investors overreacted to the press release. While this is good news, and I truly hope this Company succeeds, potential investors should take great caution before taking any risk on MTBC.

MTBC’s last 10-Q paints a portrait of a Company laden with debt and with limited means to pay its bills. For the 6 months ending June 30, 2017, MTBC lost over $4.4 million from operations. Once preferred dividends were paid, MTBC’s lossed jumped to $5 million over the same period. For what it’s worth, a startup burning losing $10 million per year is nothing to write home about. It is obvious that technology costs a lot of money to develop, but money is something MTBC simply doesn’t have.

As of their June 30, 2017 filing, MTBC had just under $6 million in the bank, with accounts receivable totalling $3.5 million. Based on their current burn rate and cash on hand, MTBC is on track to run out of cash a little over a year. To state the obvious, MTBC is dependent on financing and capital markets to pay its operating expenses. The Company even stated that fact in their latest filing, right alongside the disclosure that the Company maxed out its credit facility at Opus and was slightly behind on a $5 million payment owed to Prudential.

It is possible that in the past few months MTBC’s situation has significantly improved. Since their latest quarterly filing, they have issued additional shares and have paid the money owed to Prudential. Management has also sought to cut costs and expects additional revenue streams from acquisitions. Revenues associated with talkEHR may also improve MTBC’s financial picture. Unfortunately, investors won’t have a way of knowing until MTBC releases updated documents.

But the reality is any additional revenues might be too little too late. In their June filing, MTBC management stated “[the] Company’s available cash will not be sufficient to meet its current and anticipated cash requirements without additional financing. Accordingly, the factors noted above raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” It simply doesn’t get any clearer than that. The Company is clearly at a precipice and could easily bring careless investors along with it.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.