Refresco Group: An AB InBev-Style Acquisition

Introduction

Refresco Group (OTCPK:RFFRY) is a relatively new company as it was founded just 11 years ago, with an IPO in 2015. The company was one of the largest bottlers in Europe and didn’t exactly keep its expansion hunger secret as it wanted to become a major consolidator in the space.

Refresco’s main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam where it’s trading with RFRG as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 160,000 shares per day.

The details of the transaction

Refresco has been an acquisition target for a specific private equity group and after rebuffing a first offer, rumor had it the PE group was preparing a second, higher offer. Refresco still doesn’t feel like it has completed its mission and instead of digging trenches it went out and signed a deal to acquire the beverage bottling business of Cott (COT) for 1.1B EUR (1.02B EUR after taking tax advantages into account).

Source: acquisition presentation

It’s a straight cash deal, and the bottling business is being acquired on a cash-free and debt-free basis, with the 1.02B EUR price tag (which will be fully paid in cash) representing an EV/EBITDA valuation of 8.6 (based on the 136.7M USD EBITDA and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15). A relatively fair valuation, exactly because it excludes the synergy advantages, which have been estimated at 47M EUR from Y3 on. If I would add this to the 119M EUR in current EBITDA, the post-synergy EBITDA would increase to 162M EUR and the EV/EBITDA value of the acquisition would decrease to just 6.2.

A solid move, and it’s clear once the synergy advantages start to kick in, Refresco should be in a position to generate a very robust operating and free cash flow.

Source: company presentation

The North American bottling market was extremely fragmented and I was expecting Refresco to complete a series of smaller transactions, but it decided to immediately pursue a big fish in an attempt to fight off the unwanted buyout offer.

Refresco Group on a standalone basis

In 2016, Refresco generated a total revenue of 2.1B EUR resulting in a gross profit of 916M EUR and an operating profit of 129M EUR. After deducting the interest expenses and the tax expenses, its net income came in at 82M EUR, or approximately 1 EUR per share. The EBITDA was 222M EUR, and the adjusted free cash flow in FY 2016 was approximately 94M EUR (4.5% of the revenue).

Source: annual results

That’s a good result, especially when you realize the 81M EUR in capital expenditures actually included the growth capex as well as no less than six new production lines were being constructed. It’s really difficult to try to ‘guesstimate’ the ratio sustaining capex vs growth capex, but it’s clear the sustaining free cash flow would be substantially higher than the 94M EUR.

Source: ibidem

The debt ratios will explode, so a 200M capital raise would indeed be the best move for this consolidator

Whilst buying new assets with debt will increase the cash flows and value on a per-share basis, it also means Refresco will be relatively ‘handicapped’ for the next 2-5 years. Adding the 622M EUR current net debt to the 1.02B additional debt, Refresco’s pro-forma net debt will be approximately 1.64B EUR and after taking the free cash flow generation of FY 2017 into account, the net debt at the end of this year will be approximately 1.55-1.575B EUR which would indeed be approximately 4.5 times its EBITDA.

But this net debt/EBITDA ratio will drop fast. Assuming a free cash flow of 170 per year (assuming a similar 4.5% revenue-to-FCF conversion ratio whereby synergy advantages will take care of the interest payments), a pre-announced fully underwritten 200M EUR capital raise and creating the eyed synergy advantages will allow the net debt to drop to 1.1B EUR by the end of 2020 whilst the EBITDA will increase to 387M EUR (excluding organic growth!). Needless to say my EBITDA estimate is extremely conservative and I’d dare to bet a case of El Coto (from Baron de Ley) we will see a consolidated EBITDA of well over 400M EUR in 2020, pushing the net debt/EBITDA ratio to less than 3.

The leverage will be very high in the first few years but if Refresco is really serious about reducing its net debt, it’s definitely doable.

The transaction reminds me of the M&A style of AB InBev (BUD) as the strategy is pretty similar. Use (cheap) debt to fund a large acquisition, cut costs and let the synergy benefits kick in.

Running the numbers

In the next table, I built a very preliminary and basic economic model, wherein I incorporate the decreasing interest payments as well as the increasing synergy advantages being unlocked in the transaction. I used the company’s synergy advantage guidance, and excluded all organic growth. The model is based on an ‘as is’ situation, starting from the FY 2016 free cash flow results.

I calculated the free cash flow, the dispensable post-dividend free cash flow which leads to a reduced net debt position and lower interest expenses, further boosting the free cash flows. I also included a 200M EUR cash call in FY 2018, which explains the additional 190M EUR reduction in net debt by the end of that year (based on 200M EUR raised – banker/underwriter/legal fees). The used interest rate is 3.5% throughout the entire model, and I even allowed for dividend increases; 0.40 EUR on 81M shares in 2017, 0.45 EUR based on 95M shares in 2018 and 0.50 EUR based on 95M shares from 2019 on.

Source: own calculation

I used the synergy percentages from the next image.

Source: presentation

And I wasn’t the only one who was impressed with this acquisition

Earlier this week, private equity fund PAI Partners made an offer to acquire all of Refresco’s shares at 19.75 EUR per share (which is more than 10% higher than the previous – failed – offer which was launched earlier this year at 17.30 EUR per share).

Refresco’s board has promised to ‘carefully review’ the offer but as the share price is trading 5% below the offered price, it looks like the market isn’t convinced the deal will go through.

Investment thesis

This type of transaction is very similar to what AB InBev (BUD) has been doing in the past few years. Pursue a large transaction and make sure the synergy advantage cover the integration and debt expenses. After this transaction, the balance sheet will be stretched and unless Refresco raises more cash by selling new shares, I think it’s safe to rule out any new major acquisitions before the end of this decade.

According to my calculations, the deal makes total sense. Refresco’s cost of debt is currently 2.5%, and even if this would increase to 3.5% due to the worse debt ratio’s, the total cost of debt will increase to 55M EUR, of which 36M EUR will be attributable to the Cott-debt. That’s less than the synergy advantages (47M EUR from 2020-2021 on), so my free cash flow estimates of 170M EUR per year in the longer run are definitely very realistic and even very conservative. After all, if the net debt indeed drops to 1.1B EUR by the end of 2020, the annual interest expenses will also fall by 15-20M EUR per year and this difference will go straight to the FCF bottom line (after paying the income taxes, obviously).

Assuming a share count of 95M shares (currently 81M shares), I think it’s not unrealistic to aim for a free cash flow of 2 EUR/share from 2021 on (in my model I ended up with a FCF of 1.91 EUR/share, but this excludes any organic growth). Even if I would allow Refresco to increase its dividend to 0.5 EUR per share, the company would still be able to reduce its net debt at a rate of 130M EUR per year.

