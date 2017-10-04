A Closer Look At Potential Preferred Investments In Mall REITs

To accomplish this I have studied the 5-year share performance of several REITs and their anchor tenants.

Although I've wanted to invest in the preferreds of certain mall and shopping REITs, my fear of their online competitors has prevented this.

Although I have been considering making an investment in the preferreds of CBL & Associates (CBL), my fear of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the like has prevented me from placing a bid. This article is designed to explore the past performance of similar REITs and how well they have fared in face of the rise of their online competitors. To accomplish this I intend to study the past performance of a number of REITs primarily invested in regional malls and shopping centers along with several big-box stores that make up their anchor tenants in order to determine whether or not my fears are warranted.

Consequently, I have selected several mall REITs regardless of whether or not they offer preferred investments. For this study, I am interested in the health of the sector, not necessarily the preferred opportunities each REIT might offer. The same will be true for the big-box stores selected. For this study, I will only concern myself with the common share performance of each, primarily because they are the true gauges of a company's performance.

The REITs selected are Saul Centers (BFS), Kimco Realty (KIM), Macerich (MAC), Alexander's Inc. (ALX), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT).

The Big-box department stores selected are J.C. Penny (JCP), Sears Holding Corp. (SHLD), Dillards (DDS), Macy's (M), The TJX Companies (TJX), and Kohl's Corp. (KSS).

The following graphs are provided by Yahoo Finance designed to examine the past 5-year performance of each group in relation each other and to the S&P 500.

It appears my fears concerning CBL were not unwarranted; however, most of the other REITs charted appear to have held their own, enough so that a preferred investment in any that might offer one might be a relatively safe bet, although not a hi-yield one.

Now for those big-box stores.

Only KSS performed as well as the S&P 500; all the others lost value, with SHLD and JCP falling the furthest by respectively 75% and 84%.

Although this conclusion will most likely be hotly debated, a debate I welcome, I believe the future success of mall and shopping REITs will not be determined by the strengths or weaknesses of their anchor tenants, which appear to be increasingly negatively affected by the rise of their online competitors such as Amazon.com. However, I suspect the REIT operators are well aware of this and have begun to take measures to combat this trend by further diversifying the business models of their tenant base. Take it for what it's worth - it's little more than my opinion, more meant to stimulate discussion and to explore the opinions of others.

Which leads me back to CBL and whether or not I should place a bid on one of its two remaining preferreds. For that, I'll have to commence a company-specific investigation. Consequently, I once again reviewed the first graph with CBL in mind. Frankly, I'm not encouraged by its share performance over the past 5 years. While most of its peer group held their own, CBL performed at the very bottom of the group.

On 10/15/12 CBL traded at $22.18 per share. It now trades at $8.42. Surprisingly, on 12/8/14 it increased its quarterly common dividend from 0.245 to its current 0.265, which it has maintained since then.

According to its Finviz financial highlights pictured above, its market value stands at $1.50 billion and it earned $100.50 million on sales of $977.50 million. It has a D/E of 3.56. Its share price dropped by 26.96% YTD and was downgraded in March by KeyBanc Capital Markets, although it was considered a hold by Stifel when it resumed coverage in July.

However, over the past three years, as shown above by the MarketWatch charts, CBL's preferreds have held their own and are currently priced respectably not far below their par values.

Taking all things into consideration, I believe that CBL preferreds are a reasonably safe bet from an existential point of view; however, I fear that there is a chance that they will lose value for an extended period of time and I must decide if the effective yields offered are worth that risk.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CBL-D 1.84375 24.25 1.84375/24.25 7.60 Best CBL-E 1.65625 24.60 1.65625/24.60 6.73

Obviously, CBL-D is the current best buy, but is its effective yield worth the risk that its price might fall for a sustained period of time? On a brighter note, for those who are not concerned by that and don't require the funds to maintain their lifestyles, I still consider it a safe investment from an existential perspective. As for me, I'll continue to watch it for the preferred price drop that I anticipate, ready to pounce when I feel the price meets my yield requirements, which will be determined by the average of prevailing preferred yields available at that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.