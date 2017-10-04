Metanor Resources: More Than Meets The Eye

Please note that Metanor Resources trades on the TSX exchange under the ticker MTO.TO with substantially better liquidity.

Metanor Resources Inc. (OTCPK:MEAOF) is a small-cap Canadian gold producer with both production and exploration operations based in the Urban-Barry region of Quebec, Canada. Its flagship production property is the Bachelor Mine, whose operations include an 800 ton per day mill. Metanor's key development property the Barry project, located not far from the Bachelor mine. Several other mid-level gold producers and explorers have developing properties in the same region as Metanor, notably Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) Windfall project, which was spotlighted by SA author Taylor Dart here.

I believe that there are several reasons that make Metanor more than just a "neighborhood" play to Osisko's Windfall project.

The Bachelor Mine

Bachelor was a producing mine in the 1980s prior to its acquisition by Metanor. Metanor upgraded the surface structures between 2011 and 2013, including a full renovation of the mill that now produces with a 96% to 98% gold recovery rate. The mine went back into full production in December of 2013. Metanor helped fund the re-start with a $20m advance from Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND), in exchange for the right to purchase up to 20% of the gold for $500/oz for the life of the mine (more on that later). In a 2011 technical report, it was estimated that Bachelor would have proven and probable reserves of 200,177 ounces for the life of its mine. The Company has already mined about 180,000 ounces so far, which would have left it with very little life of mine remaining if the 2011 report estimate holds. This doesn't leave much remaining on the original resource estimate, though, as recently as 2016, management had estimated a two-year lifespan, prior to any further exploration of the mine site.

There does appear to be some reason for hope that the Bachelor resource can be expanded. Management has drilled good gold grades through its expansion drilling here and here that increase its reserves and squeeze more returns out of the Bachelor site. The current production rate has been between 4 and 5 grams per ton over the last year, which is roughly in line with these drill results. Visually, we can see the expansion area open up at depth:

The company recently renegotiated its streaming agreement with Sandstorm. Metanor bought out of the $500 USD/oz rate, with only 12,000 more ounces to be provided. In exchange, Metanor issued shares to Sandstorm worth $3.2m CAD at current prices and converting its life of mine commitment into a net smelter return (NSR) royalty of 3.9% on both of Metanor's near-term production properties at Bachelor and Barry. Metanor has the option to buy back 2.1% of this royalty for $2m USD per property (Bachelor and Barry) down the road.

The original deal had Metanor giving up roughly $150/oz per gold at the current price (20% x the variance between the current price of $1,250 and the $500 rate). However, this cost increases substantially in a rising gold environment, with Sandstorm making out a lot more than Metanor will on its production as each $1 increase gives 20% to Sandstorm. The conversion to an NSR dramatically reduces the potential, as it is at 3.9%, with some deductions allowed for transport and refining to reduce the effective % compared to the gold price. Metanor will keep more of each ounce mined and shares the potential exploration and gold price appreciation more linearly with Sandstorm, though it did need to add in the Barry property as well, which will extend the life of the royalty to Sandstorm.

This tells me that Metanor sees a lot of further potential at Bachelor as the effective cost due to the 20% life of mine term would only get more expensive, the more gold is found at Bachelor or the higher the gold price moves and that there is a lot more life left than is currently proven. This could be a real catalyst when the company delivers an improved resource estimate.

There is also a possibility to utilize the mill's spare capacity or with an expanded capacity should there be a production gap. Management has estimated that for less than $4m CAD, it can expand its throughput capacity to 1,200 tons per day, 50% above current levels. This could help to add a source of cash flow from other properties should there be any lag in Metanor's own production. From its corporate presentation, there are a number of other locations that could route production to the Bachelor mill. I don't treat this as a likely outcome at this point without any commitments by other companies or Metanor itself.

Barry

The Barry project is a combination of both open pit and underground development. A resource estimate was done in June of 2016 that showed a measure and indicated resource of 305,400 ounces for the open pit at that point. This is a similar size to Bachelor's original resource and can be spooled up faster as the Barry site could piggyback on the existing Bachelor mill infrastructure. Management is expecting to get an updated resource estimate in 2017, with permitting and construction in Q4 2017 and ramp development, bulk sampling, and pre-feasibility occurring in 2018, according to its latest project timeline communicated in its corporate presentation.

Metanor has continued to drill out its shear grade targets on the property as well, which have given some promising early results through several of its intercepts, with a lot of further green space to explore:

Corporate

Metanor has been producing at Bachelor for several years while advancing its various exploration options as well. Although it has been on a relatively small scale, Metanor has started to generate some strong cash flow from operating activities over the last eight quarters:

Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 CF from Operations -$0.2m -$0.3m -$1.4m +$0.8m +$1.5m +$1.9m +$4.0m +$3.2m

Source: Company MD&A Q3 2017

The company has had over 628m shares outstanding at the time, with the market pricing it as a penny stock. This made it very hard for the company to build investor interest with the stigma that is (often rightly) associated with these types of companies. For this reason, in April 2017, management did a 10 for 1 stock consolidation which drastically shrunk the outstanding share count. This coincided with the closing of a private placement, raising $8.9m CAD from Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Wexford Capital LP. Post-closing, Kirkland had established a 13.7% stake in Metanor (currently at 12.7%) while Wexford had increased its stake to 14.2% (now 13.1%). Eric Sprott is also a 14.9% shareholder in Metanor, leaving the Company with a lot of incentivized, well-connected investors.

The investment by Kirkland Lake is the most interesting move for Metanor. Eric Sprott has accumulated close to 10% of Kirkland's stock, on top of being a major investor in the much small Metanor. The Urban-Barry geography also provides possible motives behind these moves:

The light blue area is owned by Bonterra Resources (OTC:BONXF), which counts both Kirkland and Eric Sprott as shareholders, along with Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC). Bonterra would be a natural fit operationally with Metanor, with both having common shareholders, as well as potentially exploring the same trends in adjacent land packages. Both are small companies but well capitalized, so any direct acquisition between the two would likely involve a share swap, though it would be more likely to be rolled in with a larger partner.

Metanor's mine infrastructure may also be cheaper to acquire than to build. Kirkland Lake has $267.4m USD available to as of its most recent Q2 report so it is more than possible that Metanor would be a good fit with them, though the trend with the major mining companies right now is to continue to hold minority stakes until such time that they have better info on how projects are developing. Kirkland's EVP of HR, Christina Ouellette, was added to Metanor's board in May, giving Kirkland improved insight and influence.

To further muddy the picture, the orange area is owned by Osisko Mining, which owns the large Windfall deposit. With this land property already making up a majority of the area, the fact that the Windfall deposit may continue to trend into Metanor's property could make them attractive to Osisko as well. Osisko is also well funded with $260m USD available to it, according to its latest corporate presentation.

After the recapitalization, capital raises and a strong operating year, Metanor's finances are now quite strong. The company has $16.3m CAD in cash on hand as of its Q3 2017 report in May. It raised $8.9m CAD through the Kirkland Lake placement and another $5.9m in a flowthrough offering that is earmarked for continued exploration activities. Both these can be offset with the May 2017 retirement of its convertible debenture, leaving it with a very clean pro-forma balance sheet.

Valuation

Metanor's market cap currently sits at $79.8m CAD, based on its fully diluted share count of 106.4m shares. If we assume the first private placement was used to settle the debt, and the second to fund its current exploration program, we can assume its current cash balance of $16.3m CAD is still available to it.

The book value of its mill based on the carrying value of its buildings and equipment come out to $16.8m CAD; I suspect the value in use to service the future Urban-Barry or Bachelor production or other projects will be greater, but let's use the book value as a base. I will exclude this from the enterprise value calculation.

This leaves the enterprise value of all future production and exploration at $63.5m CAD. For this EV, an investor gets the following:

the 305,400 ounces at Barry that are already defined in the pit

any potential exploration extensions at Bachelor, Barry or any of their other properties

Access to the Bachelor milling infrastructure

If we assume that only the Barry ounces pan out and the company shoots blanks on its remaining trends, this works out to a valuation of $207.93 CAD per indicated ounce. A good comparison is to nearby Bonterra Resources. Bonterra has 218.6m shares outstanding, giving it a market cap of $91.8m CAD. As of May 31, 2017, it had $13.7m cash on hand and did a capital raise of $20m effective June 30, 2017. To be safe, I will assume it did not spend this money as though it has been drilling, I can't reasonably estimate what this would have cost. Bonterra has a total of 43,800 indicated ounces. Dividing this into an EV of $58.1m CAD, we can see Metanor's ounces are at a substantial discount compared to Bonterra's of over $1,300 CAD/oz. As drilling continues at both sites, these absolute numbers should both improve if their projects can become better defined. However, Metanor appears to be a much better comparative value here.

The Takeaway

There are several potential catalysts that could cause Metanor to re-rate. A key one will be a more formal estimate of the Barry project specs and the conversion of its M&I resources into Proven & Probable. An extension to the Bachelor resource will also allow it to continue its operation there, which it has turned into a very efficient operation at current gold prices or the outsourcing of its spare capacity to nearby operations could also bolster results. I believe the deal with Sandstorm is a pretty strong indication that Metanor sees a lot of upside at Bachelor which is why they converted the deal to a smaller percentage but applied to both the Bachelor and Barry properties. The 12,000 ounce to be paid out also tells me there is likely a lot more left at the deposit than the 2011 report had estimated.

The various stakes of companies exploring in the Urban-Barry region that are held by Kirkland, Sprott, Kinross, and Osisko make some sort of amalgamation of Metanor's properties a possible option to unlock value as well. Kirkland Lake was formed itself by merging Newmarket Gold with Kirkland Lake in just this type of transaction, and this has been a modus operandi of Eric Sprott for many years. Metanor's milling infrastructure could make it an attractive partner for another local explorer.

A higher gold price will also "lift all boats" in the gold sector, but Metanor's other catalysts give it a potential to re-rate even if gold prices continue to remain in the $1,250 to $1,300 USD range, especially compared to some of its neighbors. Conversely, it is at risk if the gold price tries to test its lows again.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.