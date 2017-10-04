Mylan: On Its Way To $60

For Mylan (MYL) shareholders 2016 and 2017 year have been a rough ride. I am personally invested in Mylan to the tune of $80,000, and it's been rough. But October 3, 2017, marks a generational shift for the Mylan story. Bulls should grab shares or long-dated calls now.



Earlier this year I made a case that Mylan was a force for good and significantly misunderstood. While many people saw CEO Heather Bresch making excuses in front of congress for the price increases on the Epipen few people understood the message: Over the last decade Mylan helped the government save 180 billion in healthcare spending.

Generic companies suffer yearly erosion on their whole portfolio and they rely on price increases on a few successful products to continue their research and development. But they do greater good than harm. People have more access to medicine thanks to them.



And now Mylan is pushing their effort to bring affordable Healthcare into the biosimilars market. But their vision started back in 2008 when they started collaborating with Natco to bring a generic Copaxone to market.

Visionary Company

Mylan is no ordinary company. The following quote from Heather Bresch, CEO of Mylan during the second quarter conference call best represents how I think about the company:

So yes, this was a tough quarter, and it will be a challenging year due to the volatility and uncertainty in the US, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, but we haven't in the past and still are not managing this company quarter to quarter. We're managing it for the long term. And that's why today we've been able to maintain our business while continuing to invest and build for sustainable growth.

Not only did Mylan started thinking about Biosimilars early on in 2008 but they have invested so much in them that now they have biosimilars on the pipeline for 8 out of the 10 most popular biologics in the market where a biosimilar could potentially enter. These branded biologics represent a market of $68 billion.

Source: Mylan Investor Day

Why Are Shares So Cheap?

Shares have been punished this year particularly because the market was losing faith that Mylan could ever get approval from the FDA for biosimilar therapies. Once the market wakes up to the idea that Mylan can actually get all 16 biosimilars and insulin analogs or at least most of them to the market shares should considerably rise.

Copaxone Approval

Sales of Copaxone last year were 3.479 billion and now Mylan will be getting its fair share of those revenues. It's not so much about Copaxone but about the strong pipeline that Mylan already has but the market hasn't yet appreciated.

Valuation

It's hard to value Mylan because it's closest competitor Teva (TEVA) is trading very cheap and while Mylan is growing its revenues Teva is facing a heavy debt load and the loss of its best selling therapy exclusivity. But there are two factors here to consider:

First Mylan has a great balance sheet with a debt to Ebitda of only 3.5x times which offers enough room for future acquisitions. Its debt to Ebitda is expected to drop below 3x by June of next year all while Teva is struggling with a 5.5 debt to Ebitda ratio.

Second, this great balance sheet is particularly important when considering that the FED is starting a tightening cycle and companies will struggle to keep obtaining the same cheap rates they were used to paying on their bonds. Companies with strong balance sheet will fare better.

Price Target

Using the company's $5.40 guidance for 2018 I expect Mylan to reach a $60 target on 2019 based on a conservative 11x P/E ratio. For that reason I recommend investors buying January 2020 calls with a $40 strike for around $5 per call. Should the company achieve that price target before then investor could be rewarded with a 400% gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL, VRX, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.