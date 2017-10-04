Groupon Approaches A 52-Week High

The stock has climbed a wall of worry, as most of the sell side universally dislikes it.

Groupon is near an inflection point, as it approaches a 52-week high.

This article was originally published on my Marketplace site, Market Adventures. It was published on September 1, 2017. Here is the snapshot, as I intentionally didn’t tag the ticker as it was a new idea shared first and only with my subscribers.

As my thesis is starting to play out, and with shares having increased 20% since publication, I decided to share it today with SA's public site readers.

Source: Google Finance

In my quest to diversify my idea generation and add some new names to the collective pools of ideas that I share, only on Market Adventures, I am writing to share a new long idea, Groupon Inc. (GRPN), here at $4.44 per share. I have had GRPN on my radar screen for at least six months as I was impressed by a CNBC interview with its CEO a while back. Moreover, the technicals have definitively signaled a buy after forming a "golden cross" and now that its short interest is declining, I finally took the time to kick the qualitative tires.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Source: GuruFocus (I subsequently dropped in the most current short interest chart)

I recently read GRPN Q2 2017 analyst call and was very pleased with the qualitative elements and have synthesized them. I would image that most of you have worked out from reading my work, I am really big on the qualitative art of trying to figure out a company as opposed to folks that mostly look at the numbers and ratios. As I have passionately argued, it is pretty hard to make money looking at ratios, especially these days, as that information is readily available and offered on numerous financial website.

From a housekeeping standpoint, let's start with the valuation:

As of June 30, 2017, Groupon has 556 million shares outstanding. They also have a $250 million 3.25% convertible bonds that mature on April 1, 2022. This bond converts into 46.295 million shares at a price of $5.40.

So on a fully diluted basis, we are looking at roughly 602 million shares x $4.44 = a market capitalization of $2.675 billion.

Convertible Senior Notes

On April 4, 2016, the Company issued $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes (the "Notes") in a private placement to A-G Holdings, L.P. ("Atairos"). The net proceeds from this offering were $243.2 million after deducting issuance costs. The Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable annually in arrears on April 1 of each year, which began on April 1, 2017. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2022, subject to earlier conversion or redemption.

Each $1,000 of the principal amount of the Notes initially is convertible into 185.1852 shares of common stock, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of $5.40 per share, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events.

Source: Groupon's Q2 2017 10-Q

Now let's discuss what I am excited about.

Here is the link to the Q2 2017 conference call (here)

Strength in North America

Trying to evolve the concept away from vouchers

Reached an agreement with Mastercard (MA) to enhance Groupon+

Leveraging its strength in health and beauty - Beauty Now

Progress cutting SG&A cuts and announced a deal with Grubhub

The Grubhub partnership could be key as Groupon, correctly in my view, realized that they didn't have resources, laser focus, or first mover advantage to successfully provide the Groupon food offering. Instead, they are taking a Marketplace approach.

Maintaining full year guidance

More info on the Grubhub partnership

Segments that are doing well (health, beauty, wellness, home and auto)

Beauty Now color

Guidance incorporates investments

Groupon's website has improved

Earnings slides

The strong brand name and platform

It is all about increasing customer engagement and transactions velocity.

48.3 million global customers

Takeaway

I really like the qualitative momentum that Groupon is making. I think Groupon is a buy at $4.44.

So, today, October 4, 2017, with shares of Groupon approaching a new 52-week high, I really like that the sell is still almost universally bearish. As my regular readers are aware, I love to bet against the sell side.

Let's embark on a Market Adventure…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.