The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2017

Despite a rough patch in mid-September, 61% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 81% of equity CEFs and 45% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. As a result of strengthening crude oil prices and other select commodities prices during the month, the Natural Resources CEFs classification (+4.95%) jumped to the top of the equity charts for the first month in 41. And for the tenth month in a row domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.28%) posted a plus-side return on average, with High Yield CEFs (+0.78%) rising to the top of the charts. In this report we highlight September 2017 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
