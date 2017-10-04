The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2017

For the tenth month in eleven equity closed-end funds (CEFs) witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 1.27% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for September.

For the first month in three their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a return in the red, declining 0.02%.

For September 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 22% of equity CEFs and 24% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Natural Resources CEFs (+4.95%) and Core CEFs (+3.19%)posted the strongest returns in the equity universe, propping up the domestic equity CEFs (+1.43%) macro-group.

Breaking their winning streak, all Lipper municipal debt CEF classifications posted returns in the red, with California Municipal Debt CEFs(-0.59%) being the group laggard.