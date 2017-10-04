The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2017

Summary

For the tenth month in eleven equity closed-end funds (CEFs) witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 1.27% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for September.

For the first month in three their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a return in the red, declining 0.02%.

For September 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 22% of equity CEFs and 24% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Natural Resources CEFs (+4.95%) and Core CEFs (+3.19%)posted the strongest returns in the equity universe, propping up the domestic equity CEFs (+1.43%) macro-group.

Breaking their winning streak, all Lipper municipal debt CEF classifications posted returns in the red, with California Municipal Debt CEFs(-0.59%) being the group laggard.

Despite a rough patch in mid-September, 61% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 81% of equity CEFs and 45% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. As a result of strengthening crude oil prices and other select commodities prices during the month, the Natural Resources CEFs classification (+4.95%) jumped to the top of the equity charts for the first month in 41. And for the tenth month in a row domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.28%) posted a plus-side return on average, with High Yield CEFs (+0.78%) rising to the top of the charts. In this report we highlight September 2017 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

