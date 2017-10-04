Catch This Robotics Leader On The Upcoming Stock Split

Much of this is already reflected in ISRG shares, which advanced 70% over the past 18 months versus the NASDAQ's 33% gain and trade at 11.8x 2018E consensus revenue.

It continues to benefit from growing use of robotics in certain surgeries. With its da Vinci system installed at major hospitals worldwide, revenue grew 13% in 2016.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a well-established company within the expanding medical robotic sector. It generates over $2.7 billion in annual revenue and commands a market capitalization of about $40 billion. The company has benefited from the growing use of robots to assist with certain surgeries.

In fact, the overall medical robotic space is an emerging one that continues to grow. Market research firm IndustryArc projects 19% CAGR from 2015 to 2020. Transparency Market Research estimates that the market had already reached $5.48 billion in 2011 and will grow to $13.6 billion in 2018.

Surgical robots comprise the largest component of the medical robotics market, according to IndustryArc. This refers to the use of robots to facilitate surgeries that are less invasive than traditional procedures. Robotic-assisted surgery can also sometimes reduce the length of hospital stay, which lowers hospital and patient costs.

According to Intuitive:

The large incisions required for open surgery create trauma to patients, typically resulting in longer hospitalization and recovery times, increased hospitalization costs, and additional pain and suffering relative to MIS [minimally invasive surgery], where MIS is available. For over three decades, MIS has reduced trauma to patients by allowing selected surgeries to be performed through small ports rather than large incisions. MIS has been widely adopted for certain surgical procedures.

Reflecting these benefits, the number of surgeries using robots has increased dramatically. According to Epoch Times, there were "1.7 million procedures completed between 2007 and 2013. For example, robotic systems took part in only 0.5 percent of hysterectomies-removal of the uterus-in 2007; that figure jumped to 9.5 percent in 2010."

North America accounts for the largest number of robotic-assisted surgeries. The use of robotics in the U.S. has increased from 25,000 a year in 2005 to 450,000 in 2012, according to the FDA. The National Cancer Institute estimates that almost 80% of prostatectomies in 2014 were performed using robotic technology versus only about 1% in 2001. This data is consistent with Science Daily, which writes that "In the USA, 80-85% of prostatectomies are done robotically, and although the proportion is lower in the UK and Europe, it is increasing." Roughly 72% of Initiative’s revenue is generated in the U.S.

Intuitive was essentially a start-up focused on introducing and driving adoption of its robotics technology in its early days as a public company. It had less than $1.5 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of 1996 heading into the early introduction of the da Vinci. In its 2000 10K, Intuitive stated, "In March 1997, surgeons using an early prototype of our technology successfully performed Intuitive surgery on humans. Beginning in May 1998, surgeons using our technology successfully performed what we believe were the world's first computer-enhanced closed chest heart surgeries."

Today, Intuitive's da Vinci Surgical System is installed at major hospitals worldwide. Specifically, the installed base of the da Vinci Surgical System was 4,149 as of June 30, 2017, up from approximately 3,919 at year-end 2016, 3,597 at year-end 2015, and 3,266 at December 2014. As the installed base continues to expand, and "procedure adoption on a growing base of installed da Vinci Surgical Systems" continues to rise, it likely will benefit the company's recurring revenue.

On the benefit of its expanding installed base and the growing use of robotics to assist in certain surgeries, Intuitive reported total 2016 revenue of $2.7 billion, up from $2.4 billion and $2.1 billion in 2015 and 2014, respectively. In 2016 roughly 750,000 da Vinci procedures were performed, up 15% compared to 2015. The company also notes that "Over 4 million da Vinci procedures have been performed to date."

Given that 65% of the company's installed base is located in the U.S., it would seem that international expansion presents substantial growth opportunities for Intuitive, in our view. One of the key goals the company outlines in its investor presentation is to "drive international performance and strengthen our organization."

Over the past 18 months (from March 31, 2016 through September 27, 2017), ISRG shares appreciated by over 70% compared to a 33% improvement for the NASDAQ. In fact, despite strong appreciation leading up to an earlier article on the sector, since that report was published Intuitive delivered the second best share price performance of the companies we profiled.

Even at this point in its development, the company is still expected to produce double-digit growth. According to Yahoo Finance, the consensus 2017 and 2018 revenue forecasts are $3.03 billion and $3.38 billion, respectively. These estimates represent year-over-year advances of 12.0% and 11.6%.

Upcoming Stock Split

Intuitive held a special shareholder meeting on September 22, 2017, at which shareholders approved a proposal to increase the number of authorized ISRG shares from 100 million to 300 million so that the company can initiate a 3:1 stock split. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on October 6, 2017.

The lower share price might boost their appeal for retail investors who want exposure to the medical robotics space but are put off by the $1,000+ price of ISRG shares. That said, the shares trade at roughly 11.8x 2018E consensus revenue, implying that much of the company's growth, as well as scarcity value, is already discounted in the shares. In fact, potential investors should note that reflecting price and valuation there have been several analyst downgrades in recent weeks. Nevertheless, as one of the only meaningful ways to gain exposure to the surgical robotics space, there is likely to be scarcity value for some time, we believe, even with some potential multiple contraction.

