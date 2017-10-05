Investing In REITs: Sector Allocation Through ETFs

Despite their passive connotation, ETFs have different underlying methodologies that an investor should understand before investing. Not all passive is equal.

In this article, we will focus on the different types of ETFs that an investor can use in their portfolio to get exposure to REITs.

There are many approaches an investor can take to invest in REITs from using ETFs, picking individual stocks related to certain drivers, and creating a full REIT portfolios.

As we mentioned in a blog published on Seeking Alpha on October 2nd, 2017, there are several ways an investor can get exposure to REITs within their portfolio. The ‘easiest’ way is probably through a well-diversified REIT ETF where the investor gets well-diversified exposure to many different companies that make up a broad representation of the sector. Below is a list of REIT-focused ETFs that we have compiled. By no means can we confirm that we have listed all of the available REIT-focused ETFs, but the list is extensive enough to provide investors with a decent menu of options.

Some ETFs are market-weighted, others use an adjusted market-weight, and still others slice up the REIT sector using factors like dividend yields, sub-sector exposure, and leverage. The best option for each individual investor really depends on a number of factors unique to each investor and the current asset allocation of their portfolio. To help investors navigate the different ways to add REITs to their portfolio, we will highlight five ETFs with different characteristics and methodologies and discuss how they might further optimize an otherwise well-diversified equity portfolio, which we will assume is the MSCI ACWI Index.

To remain focused on portfolio implementation strategies, we will disregard the underlying fees of each ETF and the current AUM of ETF, both of which should be strongly considered before making any investment.

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)



The largest ETF listed is the Vanguard REIT ETF with over $64 billion in AUM. It tracks the performance of the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) and is market-cap weighted – so it tends to have a greater amount of exposure to the largest companies in the sector. Not surprisingly, its largest positions are Simon Property Group (SPG), Equinix (EQIX), Prologis (PLD), and Public Storage (PSA), to name a few. Mortgage REITs and Hybrid REITs are NOT included in the index.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal-Weighted Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

While EWRE is also invested in the largest real estate related companies by market cap. It attempts to equally weight to each of the equities included within the S&P 500, which currently stands at about 33 and does a few non-REITs. To compare top holdings with those of VNQ, the top 5 holdings for EWRE are SL Green Realty (SLG), CBRE Group (CBG), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), Macerich (MAC), and Boston Properties (BXP), with allocations ranging from 3.16% to 3.35%.

PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity Portfolio (KBWY)

For investors wanting exposure to small and mid-cap REITs, the PowerShares version may do the trick. Instead of constructing a portfolio using market-cap weights, it uses a dividend yield weighted method to invest in anywhere from 24 to 40 small and mid-cap REITs in the U.S. The dividend yield is 7.2% and the top five positions include: CBL Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG), New Senior Investment Group (SNR), Global Net Lease (GNL), and Global Medical REIT (GMRE). Investors that like to pick their own well-known large-cap stocks may want to consider using this ETF to get exposure to less-followed REITs.

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (RORE)

The Hartford ETF uses a factor-based approach to select a well-diversified portfolio of companies with a favorable combination of high quality, high momentum, and low valuations. It is rebalanced twice a year, but does not yet have a full-year track record. It’s largest holdings include: Summit Hotel Properties (INN), DuPont Fabros Technology, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), CareTrust REIT (CTRE), and CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR).

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM)

We mentioned earlier that VNQ did not include any mortgage REITs or hybrids and the rest of the ETFs had little if any exposure to mREITs. So to round out the REIT space, an investor can use REM to get exposure to mortgage REITs, which technically have very different characteristics than Equity REITs. They tend to pay higher dividend yields on average, and a greater proportion of their total returns come from dividends than price appreciation over the long term. REM’s top 5 holdings are Annaly Capital (NLY), AGNC Investment REIT Corp. (AGNC), Starwood Property Trust REIT (STWD), New Residential Investment (NRZ), and MFA Financial (MFA). Investors leery of investing directly in mREITs may want to consider this ETF to provide diversified exposure to what can be a very volatile sector. Unfortunately, it is market-weighted and heavily tilted towards Annaly and AGNC.

Performance

As the data below shows, performance can vary considerably from one ETF to another, although the one big outlier on a YTD and 1-Yr basis was the mortgage REIT ETF. It has a return of 19.7% through October 4th, 2017. The PowerShares KBW Premium Yield ETF has performed well over a 1-year period.

For the period in which we have data for all ETFs, the chart below shows the outperformance of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF with a 23.35% total return over the period. Also notable is the volatility of the PowerShares KBW Premium Yield ETF (shown in red), along with the volatility of Hartford Multifactor REIT (NYSEARCA:RORE) (purple). The two large-cap ETFs had lower volatility as expected. Something for investors to note.

If we eliminate the two ETFs with short histories, we get a good idea of how the other REIT ETFs perform over time. The small-cap and mid-cap REITs outperformed both large-cap REITs and mREITs over the period, but as we saw in the previous chart, it comes with higher risk (volatility). Something else to note, which is often brought up by authors adamant about investing in mortgage REITs, is that despite their volatility and potential price declines, the dividends they pay warrant consideration in any portfolio.

What do we mean by price declines? As the chart above illustrates, mREITs produced an 82% total return for the period shown. But the chart below indicates that the price of REM actually declined by 19% over that period. That means, dividends more than made up for those price declines. Therefore, investors should question the knowledge of authors who write articles about how mREITs are bad investments because their stock price has declined. They are what they are, and they are not investments designed to produce capital gains.

Portfolio Correlation

To determine how a REIT ETF might fit into a diversified equity portfolio, we analyzed the correlations of each of the ETFs mentioned above with both the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as proxies for an internationally diversified and US-based portfolio, respectively.

SPY and ACWI showed a high correlation to each of 0.92 as expected. But the chart shows that sprinkling one or several ETFs into a portfolio will likely lower the overall volatility of the portfolio by providing broader diversification with assets having less than perfect correlation with each other.

Focusing on a US portfolio consisting of large-cap stocks, we can see that it’s a tossup whether to add VNQ or REM to the portfolio, with 0.42 and 0.45 correlation to SPY, respectively.

What we found even more interesting at first glance is that the equal-weighted EWRE is more highly correlated to SPY (which is market cap weighted) than VNQ. But when you consider that VNQ contains many REITs not also part of the S&P 500, it makes sense that their performance will not be too aligned.

Takeaway

Don't get convinced to invest in only a few individual REITs just because you read bullish company articles written by very persuasive authors. They might be great investments, but they may not provide the piece of the puzzle that would optimize your portfolio. And, in a worse-case scenario that it ends up being a bad investment, the impact to your portfolio is magnified. So, make sure you are aware of the different ways to invest in REITs, and make sure you do so comfortably within the constraints framed by your personal investment objectives, risk tolerance, and personality. If you do prefer to invest in individual REITs and are comfortable doing so, we will highlight several other approaches in a series of additional articles.

Our next article will focus on investing in REITs by choosing specific companies whose drivers are closely aligned with those of traditional equities. An example we use quite often is an investment in Timber REITs as an alternative to investing in homebuilders, if the investment thesis is based on improvement in the housing industry. Stay tuned.

Please don’t forget to click on the “Follow” link to the right of my name at the top of the article.

Heard on the REITs: Profitable, customizable REIT strategies from expert portfolio strategist Arturo Neto.

Heard on the REITs is focused on more than single REIT stock ideas. It’s highly valuable, in-depth, institutional-quality research designed to save you time while helping you become a better-informed REIT investor. What’s more, you get personalized portfolio asset allocation guidance and actionable REIT investing strategies. At Heard on the REITs, I share my best ideas in a concentrated portfolio while implementing smart strategies to minimize downside risk. As a Heard on the REITs subscriber, you’ll invest alongside the #6 ranked REITs author on Seeking Alpha. And until October 15, subscribers save $100 off the annual price and $400 off the monthly. Join our community today!

The following samples were published for free but these highly analytical reports will only be available in the Premium service from now on.

Sample Premium Research Report

Sample Premium Sector Report

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change.

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI DLR QTS CXW BXMT