Office Depot Acquires An IT Company

Office Depot's (ODP) outlook, excluding the acquisition of CompuCom Systems, highlights significant deterioration in the business. Same-stores sales for the all-important back to school season is down significantly. Office Depot has been signalling for a long time that its number one priority was revenue growth. An acquisition by Office Depot, which is cash generative and supported by its strong balance sheet, makes sense. As expected, the details of the acquisition are patchy. However, one thing can be said, Office Depot does not appear to have paid an excessive amount for control of the privately held company.

Office Depot announced last night that it would be acquiring CompuCom. An acquisition made total sense for Office Depot for several reasons. Right off the bad, the company's comparables were getting worse.

Source: Office Depot press releases

The above table goes to highlight the ugly truth. The underlying business is in a tough environment.

Meanwhile, Office Depot's balance sheet is expected to show that for Q3 2017 it has a net cash position of approximately $465 million or just over 21% of its market cap. That cash was not being put to any use. There had been speculation about Office Depot looking to buy some of Staples' (SPLS) stores, but that clearly come to nothing.

To put some numbers in context, Sycamore paid $6.9 billion for Staples, which equates to very approximately 14 times its full-year 2017 free cash flow estimate. If we continue that line of thought, Office Depot's original forecast for full-year 2017 of $300 million free cash flow would put Office Depot on a market cap valuation of $4.1 billion. Again, it is worth reminding that Office Depot carries a stronger balance sheet than Staples. At the end of Q2 2017, Staples had a net cash position of approximately $240 million but relative to its market cap, at the time it got acquired, it stood at a paltry 4% of its market cap. Currently, Office Depot is expected to show in Q3 2017 that it has over 21% its market cap made up of cash.

Moving on, Office Depot's original guidance of $300 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2017 now transpires to have been wishful thinking. It is difficult to put a number on what its Q4 2017 number will be, but Office Depot updated its guidance and states that it expects approximately $200 million for its peak quarter of Q2 2017. At the end of H1 2017, Office Depot had generated free cash flow of $60 million. Therefore, for the first 9 months of 2017, approximately $260 million of free cash flow has been generated. Which, in itself, is not too bad considering its current market cap is only approximately $2.4 billion. In the event that its Q4 2017 is not a significant cash burn quarter, it would imply that Office Depot currently trades for less 10 times free cash flow. If it turns out that Office Depot is able to generate some free cash flow over the holiday season, it could actually be trading for less than 9 times free cash flow.

As CompuCom is a private company, not many financial details are publicly available. Office Depot states that the company will add $1.1 billion in revenue in the first year with Office Depot. Moreover, Office Depot will be diluting shareholders by 8% to finance the acquisition.

Source: 8-K (in million $)

CompuCom's Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $98 million for the trailing 12 months. Therefore, paying $1 billion for an indebted service company with approximately $800 million estimated in total liabilities seems reasonable.

I am all for Office Depot leveraging its rock solid financial position and pivoting the business away from an environment which faces long-term headwinds. It absolutely had to do some. Office Depot's business was becoming somewhat obsolete, with online competitors carving away at its margins. Office Depot's movement away from a pure play office products retailer to a broader business services platform follows in the footsteps of Staples. And finally, paying 1 times revenue for a company with approximately $750 million of debt does not appear to be excessive.

