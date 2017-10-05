Young DGI Investors Should Pay Attention To This Profit Machine

Stepan is about to hit its 50th year of consecutive dividend increases. It's steadily growing dividend and capital appreciation make it a solid long-term play.

Investment Thesis

Some of the strongest dividend payers available can get overlooked if their yield isn't strong enough to satisfy the typical investor's need for income. On the other hand, younger investors tend to ignore soon-to-be Dividend Kings like Stepan Co. (SCL) because they don't necessarily believe that a consistent dividend-paying stock would be the place to go to achieve a focus on capital appreciation.

The goal of this article is to review SCL's operations and demonstrate why investors shouldn't be discouraged by a 1% yield. SCL's potential is so much more than its 1% yield for investors who are looking to pick up this high-growth stock.

Low Yielding Stocks Aren't Always What They Seem To Be

It's easy to dismiss a stock that only yields 1% because a dividend payout that low is trivial to the average Dividend Growth Investor (DGI) who wants the income soon or even immediately. There are however a few exceptions to this rule:

Younger Investors: Since DGIs can start accumulating shares at a very young age they can generate strong dividend growth from compounding over decades of time. This results in a strong dividend in relationship to cost basis. If the stock has a low dividend rate it is possible that a rapidly increasing share price has outpaced the annual dividend growth rate. In situations like this, DGIs who aren't as reliant on the immediate income have the potential to generate strong capital gains.

The benefit of investing in SCL is that the company has become significantly more profitable in the last three years and their business continues to boom because of an increased reliance on surfactants, polymers, and specialty consumer products.

SCL Status Update

I first covered SCL on January 4, 2017, and during the last 10 months the stock hit a 52-week high of almost $93 per share and then took a dramatic fall to $76 per share. At the time of writing this article, SCL's stock price is $86.02.

(For disclosure purposes, I want to note that John and Jane are two clients of mine that currently hold SCL stock based on my recommendation. They have an average cost basis of $81.27/share.)

Given the significant price drop over the course of the last year, I wanted to see if I could find a good explanation of why this occurred. In my opinion, it looks like there are a couple of events that resulted in such a significant decrease in share price.

Q2-2017 missed earnings because of the deferred compensation expense of $2.5 million and restructuring charges of $.5 million.

Polymer operating income was down $9.7 million or 31% versus Q2 of 2016 due to higher crude-based raw material costs and lower volumes.

Of these events, the reduction of polymer income is the only true concern because the first bullet point is related to significant one-time items that aren't recurring expenses. My concerns are alleviated by management noting that this decrease was impacted by shortages of a chemical in Europe that is used to manufacture polyols. Additionally, management has stated that demand for polymers is strong and their continued investment in additional polymer manufacturing facilities supports this. Although my thoughts on this are speculative, I believe that SCL's management has earned the benefit of the doubt.

SCL's management is so confident in the increasing demand for polymers that it is adding capacity at existing facilities and establishing new facilities in growing markets. Here are SCL's most recent developments:

Opened new polyol plant in Nanjing, China. (2016)

Increased polyol capacity at Poland manufacturing facility. (2016)

Increase production at Wesseling, Germany and Millsdale, Illinois. (2017)

Specialty polyol reactor coming online in Columbus, Georgia. (Late 2017)

Using the non-GAAP measurement of adjusted net income (this excludes significant and nonrecurring expenses) SCL's performance in Q2-2017 resulted in an adjusted net income of $30.9 million which exceeds the adjusted net income of $30.7 million in Q2-2016. Adjusted earnings per share indicates a very similar story with $1.32 per diluted share in Q2-2017 versus $1.33 per diluted share in Q2-2016.

Current Ratio

The current ratio is calculated by taking a firm's current assets and dividing them by the current liabilities. This ratio is useful for determining whether or not a company is well-positioned to cover short-term liabilities\debt.

SCL's current ratio stands at 2.67 which means that it could cover 267% of its short-term liabilities with its current assets.

A generally accepted guideline for a reasonable current ratio is one mean that a firm can cover 100% of it short-term liabilities\debt with its current assets. Given this guideline, SCL has one of the strongest current ratios of any company on the market.

To give this perspective, two chemical companies that are significantly larger than SCL are BASF Group (OTCQX:BASFY) and LyondellBasell (LYB) have current ratios that are 1.88 and 2.44 respectively. With a current ratio as high as SCL's, it tells me that the company is poised for continued responsible growth.

Quick Ratio

The quick ratio (also commonly referred to as the acid-test ratio) is a liquidity ratio that is more conservative than the current ratio. This test excludes things like inventory and other current assets because they are typically more difficult to convert to cash. Ultimately, the quick ratio ensures that the company is able to pay its current liabilities with things like cash, securities, and accounts receivable.

Similar to the current ratio, a ratio of one or greater is considered to be reasonable as this means a company could cover 100% of its current liabilities with liquid highly-liquid assets.

SCL's quick ratio stands at 2.02, which I consider to be excellent given that BASFY and LYB sport quick ratios of 1.19 and 1.47 respectively.

Increasing Net Income

SCL has experienced a number of significant or nonrecurring charges that have impacted its overall net income, so for this reason, I prefer to use adjusted net income when assessing the true strength of the company. In their most recent presentation, SCL provided the following illustrations to demonstrate how much more efficient the company has become over the last three years.

Source: Stepan Investor Presentation - Sept-2017

Based on these charts, it is easy to see that SCL has continued to improve its processes, close inefficient plants, and continue restructuring in order to achieve a more efficient company. Here are a few more observations to consider:

Surfactants represent a core source of operating income (48%) but operating income margins as a percentage of sales are stagnant and even slightly decreasing. Surfactant net income is largely driven by volume. Polymers and specialty products are huge drivers of the increased profitability for SCL. Operating income from these two categories as a percentage of sales is more than enough to compensate for the stagnant surfactant results. Increased operating income as a percentage of sales in the polymer and specialty product lines further supports SCL's direction in opening new polymer plants and expanding existing ones.

Decreasing Debt Load

SCL has continued to focus on decreasing its overall debt load as it has increased debt repayments from $11.4 million in 2016 to $20.7 million in 2017. This has reduced the interest expense from $13.2 million in 2016 to an estimated $11.5 million in 2017.

SCL's short-term and long-term debt stands at approximately $21.21 million and $283.22 million, respectively. With a total cash balance sheet of $223.81 million, I am increasingly fond of SCL's ability to be flexible going forward.

Forecasting 2017 Net Income

By using Q1/Q2-2017 reports as the baseline of the forecast we can see the SCL is off to a great start if it wants to beat its 2016 record-breaking adjusted net income of $98.2 million. Here are the current figures for the first two quarters of 2017:

Q1-2017 adjusted net income of $31.7 million.

Q2-2017 adjusted net income of $30.9 million.

Q3 and Q4 tend to be slower times of the year for SCL as Q1 and Q2 have historically generated over 60% of their adjusted net income. In order to gain better insight for Q3\Q4-2017, I want to first review the adjusted net incomes of the same quarters' in 2016.

Q3-2016 adjusted net income of $24.5 million. (12% non-GAAP EPS beat)

Q4-2016 adjusted net income of $12.3 million. (25% non-GAAP EPS miss)

Because non-GAAP EPS removes significant and nonrecurring expenses I believe that it is possible we will see a Q3-2017 adjusted net income of somewhere between $25-$30 million. My prediction is in line with analyst estimates of $1.11 EPS (when multiplied by the number of outstanding shares this results in a GAAP earnings total of approximately $25 million). The high end of my estimate is based on the continued expansion of SCL's polymer and specialty product divisions along with continued management's continued focus to improve asset utilization.

As for Q4-2017, I can only assume a stagnant or slightly reduced adjusted net income at this point in time due to the less consistent adjusted earnings associated with Q4 of previous years. Until Q3-2017 earnings reports come through I believe that it is fair to assume an adjusted earnings per share estimate of approximately $12 million.

Given the actual adjusted net income of Q1/Q2-2017 and my estimates for Q3/Q4, I predict that the adjusted net income for 2017 will be between $100-$105 million and an estimated total adjusted earnings per share between $4.43 and $4.66 per share. This would indicate a forward-looking payout ratio estimate of 17.5% to 18.5%.

Dividend Increase

Prior to 2012, SCL offered annual dividend increases that were slightly in excess of 6% but over the last five years, this average has edged up closer to 8%. SCL typically announces its dividend increase before the October dividend payment.

Source: Charles Schwab - SCL

Given SCL's focus on growth, I expect to see continued dividend increases between 6% to 8% (following in line with previous years). I estimate that the new annual dividend payout will be between $.87 and $.885 per share. If this holds true we will see the payout ratio rise to approximately 19%.

If my increase estimates hold true we will see the payout ratio rise to approximately 19% given an 8% increase. This is an extremely conservative payout ratio when compared to BASFY's payout ratio of 49.5% and LYB's payout ratio of 36.5%.

Conclusion

SCL is not the stock for investors who need immediate income, but those who do not currently need the income or who can allocate some of their capital towards purchasing shares should see strong capital appreciation and consistently high dividend increases no less than 6%. For this reason, I consider this stock to be one of the better plays for young dividend growth investors who have a timeline in excess of a decade or more.

In addition to its growing dividend and capital appreciation, SCL has demonstrated that it is willing to be generous with stock splits. The last split took place on December 17, 2012, at a share price of approximately $110. Given the growth trajectory of its current momentum, I would expect that we should see another stock split sometime in 2018.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen. I truly appreciate thoughtful feedback and would love to create content that is truly meaningful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.