Where The Money Is In The Electric Vehicle Supply Chain: Part III

4.2.2. Cobalt

As we discussed earlier, in the current lithium-ion battery technology, cobalt is the most important metal for increasing the energy density of lithium-ion cathodes. According to Macquarie, “Cobalt’s demand growth profile remains one of the best among industrial metals peers. Its exposure to rechargeable batteries continues to play a crucial role.” However, because cobalt at around $27/lb as of late is an expensive choice for lithium-ion batteries, researchers have been trying to replace it with cheaper options in the next generation lithium-ion battery technology, so the metal's position in automobile electrification in the more distant future is not assured, as shown by a research breakthrough done at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

4.2.2.1. Cobalt reserves

Over 120 million tons of cobalt resources have been identified in manganese nodules and crusts on the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific seafloor, which are economically inaccessible in the foreseeable future. On land, the geologists have identified a total of 25 million tons of cobalt resources, the vast majority of which are in:

Sediment-hosted stratiform copper deposits in Congo and Zambia;

Nickel-bearing laterite deposits in Australia and nearby island countries

and Cuba;

Magmatic nickel-copper sulfide deposits hosted in mafic and ultramafic rocks in Australia, Canada, Russia, and the U.S. (Fig. 14).

The largest cobalt reserves occur in the Copperbelt of Congo (Kinshasa), Australia, and Cuba, accounting for 48.6%, 14.3%, and 7.1% of the total (Table 5)(see here). The geopolitical risks associated with the vast Congo cobalt reserves ignited renewed interest in recent years to explore for new reserves elsewhere in the world, e.g., in Australia (see here). Therefore, it is expected that cobalt reserves outside of Congo will increase though it is nearly impossible to topple Congo.

Fig. 14. Cobalt-containing minerals heterogenite (top left), skutterudite (top right), millerite (bottom left) and erythrite (bottom right), modified after Wikimedia and Mindat.

Table 5. Cobalt production and reserves by country, after here.

4.2.2.2. Cobalt consumption

Cobalt is used for making high-performance alloys used in, e.g., aircraft engines, in catalyst compounds, as pigments, for electroplating, and for 60Co-radioisotopic treatment of cancer, in addition to applications in lithium-ion batteries. According to a source, cobalt consumption was 93,950 tons in 2016, of which 47,915 tons (51%) was used in lithium-ion batteries, with the balance gone to superalloys (20%), hard materials (8%), pigments and ceramics (8%), and other uses (13%). A typical EV battery contains 15 kg of cobalt, while a laptop needs 33 grams and a smartphone require 6 grams (see here).

Cobalt consumption is projected to grow to 122,105 tons by 2020, of which 75,705 tons (62%) will be used in lithium-ion batteries. This reflects a 6.8% CAGR for cobalt consumption from 2016 to 2020, which includes its lithium-ion battery applications that are expected expand 12.1% per year (see here,). According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, cobalt demand may grow as fast as 30% annually from now to 2030 (see here).

4.2.2.3. Cobalt production

Some 98% of cobalt is produced as a by-product, with 60% from copper mining, 38% from nickel mining, and 2% from primary cobalt mining as of 2016. Therefore, global copper and nickel production basically determines the output of cobalt. If copper and nickel production is not growing for whatever reason, cobalt production is not growing.

World production of cobalt has experienced significant growth since the 1990s (Fig. 15; Table 6), driven by production contribution from the Democratic Republic of Congo. As high as 58% of cobalt was produced in that country alone, which is politically unstable due to internal conflicts and undeveloped in infrastructures (see here) and here). According to Seeking Alpha Contributor John Petersen, cobalt production ramp-up in Congo between 2006 and 2015 unaccompanied by end-user demand depressed cobalt prices until 2016-2017 when strong demand powered by the EV trend resulted in a price spike (Fig. 16). In the meantime, China has gained control of the majority of refined global cobalt output and source over 90% of their cobalt supply from Congo. Now, the disposition, allocation, and distribution of more than 60% of the world's cobalt supply are in Chinese hands. So, any flarings-up of civil war in that country will cause a serious cobalt squeeze. The industry has recognized the grave consequences resultant from this geopolitical risk. With the traditional market structures that have developed in cobalt over the last 30 years is suddenly disrupted by the Congolese and Chinese, "a new, more secure supply chain for the modern era will need to be created, a task that includes new mines, new refineries, and a more transparent supply chain,” said Andrew Miller of Benchmark Minerals (see here).

Fig. 15. Annual production of cobalt, modified after visualcapitalist.

Table 6. Global cobalt supply, refined cobalt, and new production capacity of refined cobalt, after Chinamoly annual report.

Fig. 16. Cobalt price, after tradingeconomics.com.

Fig. 17. Cobalt supply surplus and deficit by year, after CRU.

4.2.2.4. Cobalt supply shortfall

Various studies have indicated that a supply shortfall came into being in 2016 and may persist beyond 2020 (see here), which is the very reason that cobalt price has skyrocketed since 2016 in the first place. Global cobalt production has been more or less flat since 2015 (Table 5), however, demand has risen powered by the automobile electrification trend, thus causing a supply deficit of around 1,500 tons in 2016, which could triple in 2017 and continue to expand beyond 2020 (Fig. 17)(see here). Such a supply shortfall will keep cobalt price on a high level at least until 2020.

In the meantime, the mining industry is working on a dozen of viable projects, selected out of over 370 undeveloped cobalt mines, all outside of Congo, hoping to bring them onstream by 2023 (see here). By then, the cobalt deficit may be mitigated.

4.2.2.5. Cobalt miners

The major cobalt producers include Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF), and China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) followed by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF), Sumitomo (OTCPK:SMMYY), Sherritt (OTCPK:SHERF), Vale (VALE), BHP (BHP), and Lundin (OTCPK:LUNMF). Among these only Katanga can be considered a cobalt "pure" play, while cobalt only accounts a portion of the overall business of the other miners (Table 7).

There are so many junior players in the cobalt space. Clean TeQ (OTCQX:CTEQF), backed by Robert Friedland, is developing a $680 million cobalt, nickel, and scandium project in Australia. Ardea (OTCPK:ARRRF) is developing a deposit in Western Australia previously owned by Vale SA that may have a significant amount of cobalt resource (see here). Ecobalt Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:ECSIF) is developing a mine in Idaho.

Table 7. An incomplete list of major and junior cobalt exploration and production companies.

4.2.3. Nickel and graphite

Nickel and graphite also are essential materials needed for the lithium-ion batteries. However, they will be discussed elsewhere.

4.2.4. Copper

According to the International Copper Association, an ICE uses on average some 23 kg of copper, which increases to 40 kg for a hybrid electric vehicle, 60 kg for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and 83 kg for a battery EV (see here). Additionally, an expanding EV charging infrastructure will further boost copper demand. Therefore, the automobile electrification trend will benefit the copper miners, including Chilean state company Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Glencore (GLNCY), BHP Billiton (BHP), Southern Copper (SCCO), KGHM Polska Miedź (OTC:KGHPF), Rio Tinto (RIO), First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF), Antofagasta (OTCPK:ANFGY), and Vale (VALE).

5. The risks of investing in the EV trend

The long-term observers of the natural resources extraction industry may find that the industry repeats itself over and over: when a long-term industrial trend necessitates the use of a certain element, demand will quickly spike and outstrip supply. On the other hand, the hoped-for new production capacity is not forthcoming. Due to the long project lead time typical of the mining industry, it always takes time to find enough reserves and yet more time to appraise and develop them, so industrialists' hope turns into market uncertainty, and market uncertainty becomes a fear of permanent supply deficit that sweeps through investors.

While investors are consumed in agony and Hullabaloo, there always are some engineers working in the obscure laboratories developing new ways to use the material more efficiently and other engineers walk the slew of projects from appraisal, via the feasibility study, to development. One after another projects come onstream. Suddenly, either the demand and supply achieve an equilibrium or an oversupply arises, depending on the specific material.

There is no reason to assume that this pattern will not repeat itself for the raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, i.e., lithium, cobalt, and graphite. Graphite is abundant on the surface of the Earth, lithium is hardly a rare element, and cobalt is there as well though not as plenty as lithium. So we are confident that the automobile electrification will be amply supplied by the mining companies eventually. Investors just need to allow the engineers to worry about the engineering work.

Investors should worry about things that we can control, i.e., the risks. We'd like to end this series with some questions for readers to think:

Are you picking the wrong segment in the EV supply chain, in which you find un-moated businesses compete on price and post lousy profitability? Are you investing on the wrong minerals which may turn out to be not so scarce as you thought? Is your favorite material protected on the downside by other end uses?

Are you picking the right company? Is it a low-cost producer among the peers? Does the management have expertise in raising low-cost capital to fund the operation, in projection selection, in cost management, in rewarding shareholders? Is your entry protected by a large margin of safety?

Can you estimate the asset value, future profit, and growth prospect with sufficient accuracy?

Are you investing under the assumption that the current battery technology will not change anymore going forward? What if a technological breakthrough out of blue renders your material obsolete?

Where are you in the mining cycle? Are you taking extra risks by entering too early, or are you too late to the party?

Have you factored in the geopolitical risks associated with, e.g., Congo, China, Russia, Argentina? What if a nationalization happens? A civil war?

Is the risk of missing out the next leg of the uptrend greater or smaller than staying on the sidelines to wait for the next entry opportunity? Are you leaving money on the table?

