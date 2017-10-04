My 3 Favorite Double-Digit Dividend Growers

While many investors fear the worst on the stock market, I continue investing my money in dividend growers. The reason why I’m doing this is because we can’t control the market. It will go up, down and sideways; we have absolutely no control over it. However, you can control the selection of your holdings and pick companies that have been increasing their payouts for years. The stronger dividend growers offer a margin of safety when the market goes down and can outperform the market during bullish years:

As you can see, my three favorite double-digit dividend growers are not only good with their distribution; they also kicked the S&P 500 total return over the past 5 years. Here are the reasons why Lockheed Martin (LMT), Lowe’s (LOW) and Honeywell (HON) are still a buy today.

#3 Lockheed Martin (LMT) +10% dividend raise this year, 11.7% CAGR over 5 years

Lockheed Martin has gone through a major facelift over the past 5 years. Threatened by budget sequestration back in 2012 (80% of LMT revenues comes from the U.S. Government), LMT optimized its structure and boosted its earnings significantly. While LMT boosted its EPS by nearly 50% over the past 5 years, revenues were going down. Management also acted on this issue by acquiring Sikorsky Aircraft helicopter division, making LMT the largest military helicopter manufacturer in the world. This is how LMT pushed its revenues by 23% over the past 3 years. Now, both revenues and EPS are growing at the same pace:

It seems LMT is surfing through the perfect storm. As conflicts are rising around the globe, the Congress accepted Lockheed Martin to seek out international opportunities. This means the company could enlarge its international sales by doing business offshore. I expect LMT to grow not only its earnings in the upcoming years but its revenue as well.

LMT is a real dividend machine showing 14 consecutive years with a dividend increase making it part of the Dividend Achiever list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

The company seems fairly valued once I performed my DDM calculation with its latest dividend increase announcement. I’ve used a smaller dividend growth rate (8% for the first 10 years and 7% afterwards) than what management has offered its shareholders over the past 5 years. Since the main business for LMT is with one client (the U.S. Govt), I’ve used a 10% discount rate. Still, LMT is trading at a fair price:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $8.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $559.67 $371.90 $278.08 10% Premium $513.03 $340.91 $254.91 Intrinsic Value $466.39 $309.92 $231.73 10% Discount $419.75 $278.93 $208.56 20% Discount $373.11 $247.94 $185.39

#2 Lowe’s (LOW) +17% dividend raise this year, 20.71% CAGR over 5 years

Lowe’s is one of my favorite retailers at the moment because it is somewhat immune to the Amazon (AMZN) disruption effect. Both LOW and Home Depot (HD) focus on packaged renovation services/projects coming with additional advice from their trained employees. E-commerce can’t compete with that. Also, there are several high ticket items that are too heavy to be shipped effectively by Amazon’s of this world.

LOW is expecting to open 25 stores in 2017. This should support its revenue growth going forward in 2018. What is also interesting is that the renovation store shows more transactions but also stronger tickets per transaction. It seems LOW is developing a stronger expertise in selling high ticket items.

The overall macro environment is fairly positive for LOW to continue surfing on this tailwind for the next few quarters. LOW is also aggressively targeting the professional segments with additional services and promotions. Contractors have been quite busy over the past 5 years as the home construction business has constantly been increasing year after year since 2012:

LOW has been around among dividend growers for a while with 54 consecutive years with a dividend increase. This company is part of the most elite dividend grower group; the Dividend Kings. With dividend payout ratio and cash payout ratios of 40% and 25% respectively, you can count on many dividend increase in the future.

Using the DDM, I’ve kept a double-digit dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 7% to be more conservative. My calculation shows LOW has been undervalued right now.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.64 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $274.79 $136.06 $89.87 10% Premium $251.89 $124.72 $82.38 Intrinsic Value $228.99 $113.38 $74.89 10% Discount $206.09 $102.04 $67.40 20% Discount $183.19 $90.70 $59.91

#1 Honeywell (HON) +12% dividend raise this year, 12.7% CAGR over 5 years

My favorite company of this small group is Honeywell. An investment in HON is first and foremost an investment in a very strong dividend growth company. You can expect the company to boost its dividend payment significantly in the upcoming 5 years. Therefore, your dividend yield based on your cost of purchase will definitely hit over 3% in short order. The company's increasing margin will lead to additional profits and definitely an increase in stock price. This is the perfect combination of strong dividend growth and also a stock price growth potential. HON will provide both to investors.

HON acquired Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation technologies, for $1.5 billion in 2016. Warehouse automation is a growing field with the rise of e-commerce. Think of how Amazon (AMZN) is putting efforts in developing such warehouse and think about AMZN revenue growth. Imagine how Honeywell can be part of it without taking any risk. Interesting isn’t?

Once again, some investors may be tempted to ignore HON for its low dividend yield. This would be a mistake. Over the past 5 years, HON dividend yield dropped by 23% mainly because stock price more than doubled while the dividend payment increased by 82%:

Honeywell shows a great combination of a stable business with growth potential. The company meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

I didn’t go crazy on the dividend growth rate using 8% for the first 10 years and 7% afterwards. I use a 9% discount rate as HON is a strong leader in its industry and it is well positioned to grow in the future with minimal risk.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.98 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $418.39 $208.48 $138.53 10% Premium $383.53 $191.10 $126.99 Intrinsic Value $348.66 $173.73 $115.45 10% Discount $313.79 $156.36 $103.90 20% Discount $278.93 $138.98 $92.36

I have two more…

I think those three companies still have growth potential. Even better, they will all pay you to wait if we ever enter into a bear market. They show strong business models, they are leaders in their industries and show low payout ratios ensuring dividend payment sustainability. If you like these stock ideas, I have 2 more for you.

Disclaimer: I do hold LMT, LOW, HON, AMZN, HD in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

