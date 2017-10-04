Consider Moving Into AV Homes

The backlog gives us some visibility in the future here, and in my view, investors should buy that future.

In my view, it makes a great deal of sense to buy shares of AV Homes Inc. (AVHI) for a variety of reasons. First, there is the fact that this is a firm that has shown tremendous growth over the past few years. Second, in spite of the growth, the shares trade at a significant discount to the overall market. Third, the insiders who know this company best are buying the shares at an extraordinary rate, and have not sold a single one since December of 2012. When I model future prices here, I infer a growth rate in the order of 8% for investors, which I consider to be a very healthy rate of return given the risks present.

Before getting into my arguments proper, I’ll make some observations about the financial history here. Both revenue and net income have grown tremendously over the past few years, where the company has gone from being in a large loss position to being significantly profitable.

In addition, the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 suggest that positive trends are continuing. For example, although the backlog is down slightly to 1,070 units (from 1,144), the dollar value of the backlog is down only 3% from 363.3 million to 353.4 million. In addition, the average selling price is up 6% to 331,000. It seems that growth is continuing apace.

One thing that initially struck me is the drop in net income in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period a year ago. The reason for this is the fact that the company removed the valuation allowance that was applied against deferred tax assets. By reversing the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets net income last year spiked. This is a huge positive in my view not just because of what it did for profitability in 2016, but also because it signals that management feels the company will be more profitable in future. In other words, reversing a valuation allowance is a very strong signal to the market that should not be ignored. This is relatively obtuse accounting (for me, anyway), so if you need more of an explanation on what’s gone on here, I found this a helpful explanation.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q, Conference Call

Insider Buying

Management’s confidence is further highlighted by the fact that they are massive buyers of the shares. In particular, there have been no sales of shares by insiders since December of 2012. Since January of 2013, four insiders (Roger Gregg, Lionel Nash, Roger Eininger, and Paul Barnett) have bought approximately $7.6 million worth of shares. In my view, when the people know more about a given company put this much capital into it, that is a positive sign in my view. We should, at the very least, use this as the basis of further research.

Modeling Future Price

Although the financial history here is interesting, investors buy a future, and I must therefore take some time to predict what I feel will happen in future. Usually when I make a prediction I hold every variable but the dividend constant, in order to infer what will happen to price. In the absence of a dividend, I need to find a reasonable “driver” of the shares. In my view, there’s a strong correlation between tangible book value per share and the stock price, and so for that reason I need to spend some time forecasting future tangible book value per share in order to work out a reasonable price expectation here.

AVHI data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts

Tangible book has grown at a compounding rate of 7.2% over the past five and half years. Given the size of their backlog, in my view it’s reasonable to infer a continued growth at this pace.

One of the many ways that Seeking Alpha has benefited me is that it has exposed me to many different ways of thinking about what will likely happen in the future. One particularly elegant methodology is that employed by contributor John DiCecco. DiCecco holds all variables constant but one, and then infers what will happen to price as that one variable grows over time. It is a very elegant way to take a first stab at a forecast, as it keeps the number of variables to keep track of low.

When I forecast the growth in tangible book value per share the way DiCecco forecasts dividend changes, I calculate a compounded return of about 8% for the shares over the next four years. I consider this to be a very healthy rate of return, given the relatively low risks present.

Source: Model methodology largely inspired by the work of contributor John Dicecco.



The Shares

Even the most wonderful company can be a terrible investment if the price isn’t right (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), I’m looking in your direction!). It’s for that reason that I want to make sure that any stock I buy is at least inexpensive. I judge cheapness by the standard PE and by a review of the market’s assumptions about future growth. If the market is too pessimistic about future growth in my opinion, that is a very good sign. Although the reverse engineering of market assumptions about growth is beyond the scope of this article, for those interested, please read Stephen Penman’s “Accounting For Value.”

On a PE basis, the shares trade at a significant discount to the overall market (46%), which is extraordinary in my estimation given the growth on display. At the same time, the market is calculating a long term growth rate of only about 4.7% for this company. This is too low a growth rate in my view.

Conclusion

I strongly feel that AV Homes is an excellent investment at these levels. The shares trade at an unwarranted discount, in spite of the fact that the company is growing robustly. In addition, the people who know the business best have put $7.5 million of their own money into the company, and have sold none of it for years. As per my forecast, I expect a return of about 8% a year from this company, which is a decent return given the relatively low risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVHI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.