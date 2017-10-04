GoPro: Be A Hero And Take Your Profits

It's time to sell GoPro (GPRO) and take your profits. The competition has become fierce in the action camera market and GoPro's brand value will not be enough to fend off competition. Early this afternoon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) became yet another competitor to enter the industry with its newly introduced camera, dubbed Google Clips. In light of these market changes, I believe you should take your profits.

I will first discuss my prior coverage and then explain my reasoning for deciding it is now time to ring the register and take your profits.

My Prior Coverage

I initially began covering GoPro shortly after its IPO in 2014 and had a staunchly bearish stance. I continually wrote on Seeking Alpha about how irrational the market was being in its estimates of GoPro's future. I tried to short shares, but was unable to find a broker that would allow me to borrow shares against.

Below is a snippet of an article that I wrote here on Seeking Alpha, in October of 2014, when GPRO was trading at nearly $90 per share, cataloging my thesis and frustration over my inability to short GPRO's shares.

Nonetheless, since I'm an opportunistic investor, that takes a market agnostic stance, I subsequently became bullish on GoPro after it cratered and was trading at just $9.02 per share.

Below is a snippet of an article explaining my reasoning for turning bullish on GPRO:

In retrospect, I was a bit early in becoming a bull on GPRO and the stock continued to fall. Nevertheless, I do not think I nor anyone else can time the market, so my strategy always is to take advantage of market provided discounts to securities that I have a strong conviction in. Therefore, I used this further sell-off to average down my cost across my portfolios. I detailed my averaging down and investment thesis in another article on Seeking Alpha.

One of the reasons I became so bullish at this level was that there was an inherent safety level since GPRO was trading so close to its asset levels. At the time, GPRO was trading at 2.28x its book value. With GPRO having such a strong brand value and also trading at just a .84x price-to-sales ratio, I felt the stock represented an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity.

Last Quarter Release

In the last quarterly report in August, GoPro blew away analyst estimates and the stock jumped 20% to around $10 per share and I reiterated my bullish stance, even in light of GPRO's run-up. One reason for my bullish stance was that I expected Q3 to be another blow out quarter due to Prime Day. (From my article: "Additionally, Q3 should see a boon based on sales from Amazon's Prime Day (July 11th).") Please refer to my prior article, which dissected the earnings release in further detail.

More recently, GPRO has jumped another 15% after Prime Day did in fact result in Q3 being another great quarter and management upped guidance and stated that they expected the quarter to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis.

Additionally, in late September, GPRO announced two new cameras, although their specs had already leaked prior to the announcement.

Moving Forward

In light of GPRO's current run-up, I believe it is now time to take profits. For full-disclosure, I would like to note that I sold my GPRO position, and took profits, in my personal portfolio, as well as for the portfolios that I manage. (Note: I sold last week at $11.60 per share). Additionally, subscribers to my marketplace service "Invest With A Stacked Deck" were given an earlier update about when to sell.

Competition Becoming Fierce

GoPro initially took the action camera market by storm, but over the past few years there has been an influx from competitors. Just a quick Amazon search reveals a number of competitors with much lower priced action camera alternatives. For example, BrosFuture offers a 4K Action Camera with Wifi for just $69.11 (with free two-day prime shipping) and has a five-star review with 120 total reviews. This product is a direct competitor to GoPro's newly released HERO6 Black camera, which retails for $499.

Source: Amazon.com

Market Sentiment Shifting

Moreover, reviewers have begun to recommend alternatives for specific uses, such as the TomTom Bandit, which a reviewer on techradar.com says "shake-to-edit features could tempt users away from GoPro." The article recommends buying this bullet camera for those who would like to use helmet-mounting.

Other reviewers are concluding that consumers should not pay the premium for GoPro's brand value, when considering the cheaper alternatives in the market. For example, a recent article on BCR.com is entitled "You're nuts if you buy a GoPro over this $64 4K action camera." With a huge segment of GoPro's market being a younger demographic who presumably have less resources, GoPro's brand value will unlikely be significant enough to retain their loyalty.

Another unlikely competitor, for certain uses, is the new iPhone 8. This YouTube video provides a nice comparison between the GoPro Hero6 and iPhone 8 Plus. Obviously this is not a direct competitor, as the GoPro is much more robust for action uses and is waterproof up to 33 feet. Nonetheless, the reviewer found that the video quality of the iPhone was better than the GoPro, which is a $500 piece of technology dedicated to capturing video. As such, the new iPhone may capture a segment of GoPro's market.

Google Clips

Early this afternoon, Google introduced a camera called Google clips, which is yet another competitor to GoPro. This camera has a 12 megapixel sensor and a 130-degree field-of-view lens, and has 8GB of internal memory. Moreover, the camera will be available for just $249, which is half the cost of GoPro's new Hero6 camera.

Although not a direct competitor in the action market, per se, there is some overlap in terms of the market for this product and GoPro's. Moreover, Google also says it wants to automate the process of both capturing and selecting great images, which is the same problem GoPro's Quik video subscription service is aimed at solving. With Alphabet having the brand value and channels to heavily market this product, as well as its automation and editing software, GoPro's market will deteriorate even further and its Quik video editing service may never take off. It is time to sell.

Source: TheVerge.com

The bottom line is that I do not believe GPRO has a competitive advantage to fend off this onslaught of competition. Moving forward, I think that the lower-priced alternatives will eat away at GoPro's market share and its new video editing software faces a huge competitor in Alphabet.

Past Thesis Eroding

In the past, I've advocated purchasing GoPro's stock partly based on its opportunity to derive subscription and licensing revenue. However, a prerequisite to generating revenue from this avenue was being able to continue to retain a large market share. With the onslaught of competition, and reviewers finally recommending lower cost alternatives, I believe GoPro's market share is at jeopardy and its subscription and licensing revenue plans will not be as successful as previously thought. Moreover, Alphabet may release a software competitor that could completely deter GoPro's video editing service from taking off. (For more about how GoPro plans to generate revenue from these avenues, please refer to my prior article.)

If one looks at GPRO's gross profit margin, it becomes apparent that competition already has been eroding its pricing power. Over the past couple of years, its gross margin has declined from about 45% to today's level of 38.6%. As an analyst, I was not too concerned with the declining gross margins because I believed GoPro's brand value would be strong enough to prevent further declines. Moreover, I thought that its new subscription and licensing revenue would generate higher margin sales. However, with the recent reviews of lower cost alternatives being quite positive, I do not think that this thesis remains intact and the future may not be too bright for GoPro.

Conclusion

In the past, I was a staunch bear on GoPro then in light of its precipitous decline and opportunity for higher margin revenue (from subscription and licensing revenue), I turned bullish. But in light of the onslaught of competition, with Alphabet being the latest to enter the fray, it is time to sell GPRO and move on. Your capital is safer in other securities.