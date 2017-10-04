Teva - Copaxone Competition Comes At The Worst Time

More asset sales will need to follow as earnings power will be seriously impaired, which prevents me from becoming a buyer despite the 15% drop.

The timing comes at the worst moment, as Teva needs all the money and earnings it can get.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is back to square one as it got hit by some bad news at an unfortunate point in time. Competitor Mylan (MYL) is launching a generic version of Teva´s top-selling COPAXONE drug, although final resolutions of pending patent appeals and other litigation still has to close.

As operating earnings could fall by $1.3 billion a year, the news is clearly very bad, even if it has been anticipated at some point in the future. Leverage ratios will jump, as Teva probably needs to sell more assets while buyers know that it is a motivated seller, which is never a good bargaining position.

The situation has gotten more uncertain and while shares are trading near their lows, my enthusiasm is held back by a +6 times leverage ratio which is simply very high, even as earnings multiples might be very low. Teva will need more asset sales which limit the upside for equity holders in the long term, certainly if and when prices are not going to be great.

How Bad Is It?

Teva´s Yitzhak Peterburg admitted that the much anticipate bad news has finally come as generic competition for COPAXONE has arrived. His claims about patient and physician loyalty on the back of efficiency and safety might be exaggerated and provide false comfort. Teva is acting on the other side of the spectrum as well through its large generic drugs business, attacking peers in a similar fashion.

The words about patient and physician loyalty do, furthermore, not match up with the expected financial impact. Teva sees an earnings impact of Mylan´s entrance into the market of at least $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter. That works out to +$1 per share each year, assuming no seasonality. The company furthermore admits that it needs to gather more information, to be released on November 2, the third quarter earnings release date.

That is a real shocker. Sales of COPAXONE were down 10% in Q2 on an annual basis, running at a rate of little over $4 billion a year. The fact that earnings could be cut by +$1 per share, suggests an after-tax impact of roughly a billion with 1.02 billion shares outstanding. If we add back a mere 25% tax rate, it implies that pre-tax earnings could fall by $1.33 billion or more going forwards as a result of the ruling. That is very significant, as the earnings drop is equivalent to a third of annual sales of COPAXONE, or perhaps even more!

The Financial Impact, Leverage Issues Deepen

Two weeks ago, I praised Teva for acting swiftly after the second quarter results, released in early August, revealed the true extent of the troubles. The board quickly cut the dividend by 75%, a new reputable CEO was announced, and Teva quickly raised $2.5 billion in three separate asset sales. I praised the company for moving quickly and hoped that management would not rush too much into pursuing sales, but instead preserve liquidity and focus on selling assets at good prices.

The competition from Mylan entering the market comes at the worst possible time and has a real impact. Following the three asset sales, Teva operates with a net debt load of $32 billion on a pro-forma basis. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA was pegged at $6.45 billion, for a 5 times leverage ratio. The issue is that competition for COPAXONE could cut operating earnings by +$1.33 billion a year, which reduces adjusted EBITDA to $5.12 billion, or less, on a pro-forma basis.

That is a real shocker and pushes up leverage ratios to 6.2 times at best, or potentially higher if management's predictions come true. No wonder why shares are down 15% and have reduced the value of the firm by $2.5-$3.0 billion, as this move is equivalent to roughly 2 years the anticipated reduced earnings power of COPAXONE.

I Remain Neutral

Many investors have liked the $4 non-GAAP earnings per share number which Teva was guiding upon in relation to the current share price. Not only are these adjusted earnings number, the bad news cuts the anticipated earnings power by about a dollar per share.

The real issue is not just that the upside has been impaired, the issue is that leverage might become an issue again. The latest developments probably require another round of asset sales. This is a challenge as selling multi-billion assets in this market, while buyers know that Teva is a motivated seller, is no easy task.

The news comes soon, perhaps sooner than expected and at a bad point in time. Consequently, I do not think that the 15% move lower in the shares does necessarily improve the risk-reward situation given the content of the news. The situation remains highly uncertain and has got more uncertainty in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.