Why I Would Avoid The Yen Right Now

The yen has been undergoing quite a bit of weakness for 2017.

In the current environment, there has been quite a bit of confusion as to whether rate hikes in the United States will ultimately be sustained. This has led to the greenback trading sideways against the yen in a "zig-zag" pattern, while the euro and British pound have continued to climb against the yen:

EUR/JPY

GBP/JPY

USD/JPY

With political uncertainty in Europe over Brexit, along with geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, one might expect that the environment for forex would be risk-off, where traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen would be climbing. Instead, we observe the opposite to be happening.

However, could the yen have a significant "margin of safety" built in at this point? Forex works in much the same way as trying to find an undervalued stock - a currency pair that has been beaten down below its mean level possibly has limited downside with significant upside.

When we take a look at the yen versus the greenback on the one-week chart, we see that this may not necessarily be the case for the yen. The currency did in fact have a very strong run against the dollar in 2016, and at the current level of 112, we see that this still lies below the level of 125, which means that the USD still has significant room to strengthen against the yen:

With the current snap election and associated uncertainty also having led to recent yen weakness, the unveiling of an $18 billion economic stimulus package designed to boost overall consumption in Japan has had little effect on the yen (domestic consumption in Japan remains quite low - much of Japan's growth comes from export-oriented sources).

In this regard, even if a stimulus package theoretically boosts consumption in Japan, it's going to take a while before this kicks in. We see that while there has been some growth in consumer spending, it still remains significantly below levels seen in 2013:

Source: Trading Economics

So, what does this mean for the yen? Well, even in spite of a degree of uncertainty in the marketplace, currencies such as the euro and British pound continue to rise. Moreover, the yen could still have further weakness to go as the currency is still trading significantly above the low of 1 USD = 125 yen that we saw back in 2015.

To conclude, I would not be inclined to trade the yen at this time. The risk-reward setup is not significantly favourable, and perceived "risk-off" events do not appear to be providing strength to the currency.