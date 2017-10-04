Newcrest Mining: A Safe Mining Play To Ride Over The Current Bull Market In Gold

There are a few short and medium-term catalysts that could lift the company's value up.

According to my valuation model, one share of Newcrest is worth $15.4.

The company's business model is built on two huge, long-term mining operations (Cadia East and Lihir); additionally, Cadia East is an ultra low-cost gold / copper producer.

In my opinion, Newcrest shares should be considered as a safe, precious metals play suitable for conservative investors to ride over the current bull market in gold.

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) is a behemoth – with its market capitalization of $12.7 billion it is the world’s fourth largest precious metals mining company (after Barrick, Newmont and Fresnillo plc). And, as a rule, it is not the fact supporting the company. Simply put, big miners are terrible investments. According to Paulson & Co:

“Analysis of 13 Largest Publicly Listed Gold Companies Shows Total Shareholder Returns Have Been Dreadful

Economic Returns Have Been Value Destructive”

Newcrest is among these thirteen “bad” miners and the company’s acquisition of the Lihir mine is mentioned as one of the worst mistakes big miners have made since 2010.

Investment thesis

In my opinion, Newcrest is not that bad as it has been presented at the Denver Gold Forum. First of all, the company is one of the world’s lowest-cost gold producers. Secondly, the company has an interesting business model, built on two long-life, big gold operations. Thirdly, Newcrest shares are now fairly priced – according to my valuation model, one share is worth $15.4 (at the time of writing this article Newcrest shares are trading at $16.7 a share). It means that at current gold prices of around $1,300 per ounce, there is a very limited downside risk. Finally, there are a few short or medium-term catalysts that could lift up the company’s value in the not so distant future.

Introduction

Newcrest is a large gold / copper / silver, diversified producer operating five mines around the world:

Cadia – an underground mine located in Australia, 250 km west of Sydney

Telfer – an open pit / underground complex in Western Australia

Lihir – a huge open pit operation located in Papua New Guinea

Gosowong – a gold / silver mine located in Indonesia, owned in 75% by Newcrest

Bonikro – a gold operation in the Ivory Coast, owned in 89.89% by Newcrest

Additionally, the company is considering the expansion of its flagship property, Cadia East Underground. Soon it is going to start the construction of its sixth mine, Wafi – Golpu, located in Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest is in a better shape now

Similarly to other big miners, Newcrest deleveraged significantly during the latest bear market in gold. For example, at the end of June 2013 the company’s debt was $3.9 billion; at the end of June 2017 the company debt was $2.0 billion so the company made significant progress.

However, what I like the most is a huge cut in administrative expenses. In the fiscal year 2012 the company spent $143M on its administration while in the fiscal year 2017 this expense was just $84M (a decrease of 41.3%). By the way, of big miners only Barrick made larger cuts in administrative spending.

The table below summarizes the last three years:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that Newcrest is a very stable company – the majority of measures remained unchanged over last three years, which confirms my thesis that the company should be considered as a safe bet on gold prices.

Last but not least, Newcrest is definitely a low-cost producer. Contrary to other analysts, I calculate costs of production in a different, unorthodox way. My formula is as follows:

Cost of production = direct mining cost + depreciation + royalties + exploration expenses + administrative expenses + share-based payments + other operating costs

Impairments and other one-off events are excluded from my formula.

Applying the above methodology, in the fiscal year 2017 the company’s cost of production was $996 per ounce. For comparison reasons, as far as big miners are concerned, only Barrick and Fresnillo reported lower costs of production than Newcrest.

In other words, the company has quite a wide moat that hedges it against a substantial drop in gold prices. This moat is mainly attributable to Newcrest’s flagship property, Cadia East.

Cadia East – a very low-cost gold producer but…not that low-cost one as Newcrest claims

Cadia East is an exceptional operation. Firstly, it has a lot of gold. According to the last reserve’s estimate (December 2016), Cadia East holds 23 million ounces of gold plus 4 million tons of copper. This huge amount of gold makes Cadia a very long-term mine – roughly, it should go on for the next 40 – 50 years!

Secondly, Cadia produces its metals at an ultra-low cost. However, herein lies a problem. According to the company, in the fiscal year 2017 Cadia was producing gold at the all-in sustaining cash cost of production of $241 per ounce (page 32 of the 2017 annual report). However, apart from gold, Cadia produces and sells large amounts of copper as well (in the fiscal year 2017 as much as 30.2% of total revenue was attributable to copper) and its costs should be reported using a co-product method of reporting (instead of a by-product method, applied by Newcrest). I have made my own calculations and here are the results:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, the all-in sustaining cash cost of production is $630 per ounce of gold equivalent. Yes, this figure is much higher than that reported by the company but… it is still an ultra-low cost of production, one of the lowest in the entire industry. So definitely, Cadia East is an exceptional asset.

Interestingly, despite being an underground operation, the grades reported at Cadia are also exceptionally low. According to the last reserve’s estimate, the average grade is 0.48 grams of gold per ton of ore but…the averages are very often misleading. In other words, currently the company is high grading at Cadia – benefiting from relatively high gold prices Newcrest is mining at high grade zones of Cadia. According to the company (the presentation, page 11), until 2019 the average gold grade should stand at 1.22 g/t. Then, between 2020 and 2022, the grade should stand at 0.87 g/t and, between 2023 and 2025, it should go down to 0.54 g/t. Finally, starting from 2026, Newcrest will be mining at Cadia at an average grade of 0.47 g/t.

Note: I think the company is rational. “High grading” is a bad practice during market downturns, when gold prices are low. During bull market stages the “high grading” is a rational behavior – mining companies want to add the highest value as possible and high prices of gold make it possible and justified.

How is it possible that an underground mine grading 0.48 g/t, on average, is able to produce gold at such a low cost? The answer is the “panel caving” method of mining. According to Technomine:

“Block cave mining is a mass mining method that allows for the bulk mining of large, relatively lower grade, ore bodies. This method is increasingly being proposed for a number of deposits worldwide, thus the scope for a better understanding of block caving behavior”

In other words, this method is an underground equivalent of the open pit mining allowing the mining for large, low-grade bulk deposits (as Cadia East) at a very low cost. Of course, there are also some problems – the ore mined at Cadia is refractory in its nature (not easy to process) so the recovery ratio is relatively low (around 82.5%).

Value of Cadia East

Due to the fact that Cadia East is a long-term operation, it is relatively easy to find its value using the discounted cash flow model. Here are the main assumptions used in my valuation model:

Gold price: $1,300 per ounce – fixed over the life of the mine

Life of the mine: 50 years

Mill throughput: 24.0 – 29.0 million tons per year

Head grades: 1.22 g/t (2017 – 2019); 0.87 g/t (2020 – 2022); 0.54 g/t (2023 – 2025); 0.47 g/t (2026 – end)

Average recovery ratio: 82.5%

All-in sustaining cash cost of production: $630 per ounce of gold equivalent over the life of the mine

Non-sustaining CAPEX – as forecasted by the company

Taxes: as reported by the company in the 2017 annual report

Discount rate: 5.13% (source: “ Country risk – the 2017 edition”)

Applying these assumptions I have arrived at the final value of Cadia East of $9.82 billion.

Lihir – another strong pillar

The second most important mine is Lihir. In the fiscal year 2017 this open pit operation, located in Papua New Guinea, produced 940 thousand ounces of gold. Although the mine produced more gold than Cadia, due to higher costs of production (all-in sustaining cash cost of production of $858 per ounce of gold equivalent), Lihir was a less profitable operation than Cadia. For example, the earnings from mining operations delivered by Lihir were $283M while Cadia reported the earnings of $490M. However, similarly to Cadia, Lihir is another example of a long-term operation (the life of the mine of 23 years) and the second pillar of Newcrest.

Value of Lihir

As in the case of Cadia East, I have calculated the value of Lihir using the discounted cash flow model. Here are the main assumptions:

Gold price: $1,300 per ounce – fixed over the life of the mine

Life of the mine: 23 years

Mill throughput: 13 million tons per year Head grades: 2.7 g/t (2017 – 2021); 2.4 g/t (2022 – 2026); 2.8 g/t (2027 – 2040)

Average recovery ratio: 79% All-in sustaining cash cost of production: $858 per ounce of gold equivalent over the life of the mine

Non-sustaining CAPEX – as forecasted by the company

Taxes: as reported by the company in the 2017 annual report

Discount rate: 11.78% (source: “ Country risk – the 2017 edition”)

Applying these assumptions I have arrived at the value of Lihir of $2.90 billion.

Note: contrary to other analysts and many mining CFOs, I am using a very conservative, high discount rate to find the value of Lihir. If I have used a standard rate of, say, 5%, the value of Lihir would be much higher ($5.1 billion).

Other mines

Other mines are much less important for Newcrest. Firstly, Telfer, Gosowong and Bonikro are relatively short-term operations. For example, the longest - life operation is Telfer – this mine should operate until 2022. Other mines show very short lives: Gosowong: 2 – 3 years and Bonikro: 3 – 4 years.

Note: of course, Newcrest explores all its properties intensively so the extension of mines’ lives is probable. However, in this article I am conservatively assuming that each mine is going to operate as long as its current reserves allow.

Using the discount cash flow model I have arrived at the following values of the remaining three operations:

Telfer: $0.38 billion

Gosowong: $0.19 billion

Bonikro: null

Value of Newcrest

The graph below shows the breakdown of Newcrest assets’ value:

Source: Simple Digressions

It is evident that Cadia East and Lihir are the main pillars the Newcrest’s business model rests on. Simply put, although the company runs five mines, the big picture is that Newcrest is basically a two-mine company - the total value of Newcrest assets is $13.29 billion, of which $12.72 billion (95.7%) is attributable to Cadia East and Lihir.

Now it is possible to find the value of Newcrest shares. As of the end of June 2017, the company held cash of $0.49 billion and had debt of $2.00 billion. Using the following formula:

Equity value = net present value of assets ($13.29 billion) less debt ($2.00 billion) plus cash ($0.49 billion)

the value of equity is $11.78 billion. Keeping in mind that the company’s share count is 766.74 million, one share of Newcrest is worth $15.36.

How to interpret this value?

In my opinion, this value should be considered as the floor value. In other words, due to the long-term profile of two main assets, at current gold prices a drop in Newcrest share prices to around $15.4 should be considered as a long-term buying opportunity. It also means that a short-term drop in gold prices has no material impact on my valuation model. Simply put, Cadia East and Lihir are something like a pension fund – they store the long-term value and the only significant risk they may face is an end of the current bull market in gold. For example, if the price of gold had dropped to, say, $1,000 per ounce and held at that level for years to come, the value of Newcrest shares would drop to $6.8 a share.

Interestingly, it looks like financial markets sometimes measure a company’s value in a very efficient way. For example, the last bear market in gold had ended at the end of 2015. At that time the price of gold was around $1,050 per ounce and Newcrest shares were trading at around $8.0 a share. At that price of gold one share of Newcrest is worth $8.30 (according to my valuation model) so…it looks like my valuation model matches Newcrest market value very well (keep in mind that Cadia East started its operations in middle 2012 so its input should have been discounted in Newcrest share prices at the end of 2015).

Catalysts

I have identified the following short or medium-term catalysts that could have a positive impact on the Newcrest’s valuation.

Cadia East mill expansion

Newcrest plans to increase the nameplate capacity of the Cadia East processing facility from the current 27 – 29 million tons per year to 32 million tons. If the company’s management takes this decision, the upgraded mill should start its operations in 2020. Of course, the life of the mine would be shorter in that case (higher mill capacity allows to process more ore per year, which should result in a shorter life of the mine assuming current reserves) but the net value delivered by the mine should be higher. On the other hand, higher throughput means higher production (starting from 2020) and a higher net present value of Cadia East.

Unfortunately, I am not able to assess this additional value because the company has not disclosed capital spending needed to upgrade the mill.

Wafi – Golpu gold project

Newcrest has a wide portfolio of mining projects around the world but, in my opinion, only the Wafi – Golpu project is close to a “go ahead” decision. First of all, Newcrest owns 50% of the project – the rest is owned by Harmony Gold (HMY). According to the company:

“Wafi-Golpu is a world-class mineral province of gold and copper-gold deposits. It currently includes the Wafi epithermal gold deposit, the Golpu and Nambonga copper / gold porphyry deposits and other substantial exploration targets”

As of the end of 2016 Wafi – Golpu held 190 million tons of ore grading 0.91 grams of gold per ton of ore. It means that there are 5.5 million ounces of gold attributable to Newcrest (plus 2.4 million tons of copper), classified as mineral reserves. Similarly to Cadia East, Wafi – Golpu is going to be an underground operation using a pit caving method of mining (and most probably another low-cost operation in the company’s portfolio).

In 2012 Newcrest published the technical report for the project but since that time many things have changed. First of all, gold prices went significantly down making the project too risky to implement. For example, the initial capital spending was estimated at $4.8 billion ($2.4 billion attributable to Newcrest), which was a huge figure. Now the company has scaled its aspirations down and it is working on an updated, less capital-intensive scenario for the project (to be published in 1Q 2018). I am considering this project as a medium-term catalyst but, due to the ongoing studies, it is not possible to find the future value of Wafi – Golpu.

SolGold

In 2016 Newcrest acquired an initial 10% stake in SolGold plc (OTC:SLGGF). At the end of June 2017 the company, after acquiring additional stakes, held 219.8 million shares of SolGold (a 14.5% stake). At the current SolGold share price of $0.50 a share, the Newcrest’s stake is worth $109.9M now. At the end of June 2017 Newcrest disclosed its investment in SolGold at the book value of $64.0M so the hidden value was around $45.9M. Well, it is not a big thing but, in my opinion, SolGold is an extraordinary company. Or, better said, it holds a large, porphyry copper / gold project called Cascabel, which could be one of the best copper / gold projects in the industry. I think that SolGold is worth another article. At this point the investment in SolGold seems to be a short to medium-term catalyst for Newcrest…

Risks

Generally, mining operations are risky. For example, in April 2017 there was the seismic event at Cadia East resulting in a temporary suspension of all operations. Another mine, Lihir, may be negatively affected by seismic activity as well.

Hedging program

I am not a fan of gold producers hedging their production. Unfortunately, Newcrest has hedged the Telfer production:

Source: Newcrest (2017 annual report, page 21)

As the table shows, the total hedged position amounts to 730.4 thousand ounces at the average price of A$1,751 per ounce. It means that the company would have lost on its hedge book if the price of gold were higher than $1,751 per ounce (or US$1,366 using the current exchange rate between the Australian dollar and the US dollar). As a matter of fact, this risk factor is a catalyst now because gold prices are lower than the average gold price hedged. However, if the bull market in gold continues, the policy applied by the company would have a slight, negative impact on the company’s results.

Summary

In my opinion, Newcrest could be an interesting play for conservative precious metals investors. The company emerged from the last bear market in gold in a much better shape – it cut its debt and reduced administrative expenses substantially. The business model is built on two big, long-life gold operations: Cadia East and Lihir. What is more, Cadia East is one of the lowest – cost producers in the entire industry. It means that Newcrest has a wide moat protecting it against a substantial drop in gold prices.

According to my calculations, one share of Newcrest is worth $15.4. Today the company’s shares are trading at around $16.7 a share so they are a little bit overvalued. However, there are a few catalysts that could lift up the value of Newcrest in the short or medium term. Understand me well, I do not think that Newcrest offers a tremendous growth potential. No, it is a big and rather stable mining company having a reliable and safe business model. Therefore it may be considered as a safe play to ride over the current bull market in gold.

Final note:

If you liked this article, please, visit my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) where I am doing my own research. However, this time I also want to say this:

If you are looking for a guru or a person that instructs you when buy / sell gold, I strongly advise you that my service is not for you. I am not a guru or a talking head – I am just a human being trading stocks and financial futures and making mistakes.

On the other hand, if you are looking for new ideas, an unorthodox approach to investing, decent mining picks (since the inception, my Unorthodox Mining Portfolio once again delivered much better returns than the broad precious metals market) and open discussion, this service is definitely for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in gold futures

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.