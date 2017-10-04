Chesapeake To Benefit From New Discovery Below The Eagle Ford In South Texas

Private driller CML Exploration has made a new discovery in the Georgetown in Zavala County. The Georgetown is deeper than the Eagle Ford and the Buda.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is one of the beneficiaries of a new discovery in the Georgetown in South Texas below the Eagle Ford made by privately owned CML Exploration, LLC. The discovery is along the Zavala/Dimmit border near a major fault line called the Zavala Syncline. Just like the Austin Chalk and the Buda in this area, the Georgetown is naturally fractured and does not require fracture stimulation to produce oil and gas. Chesapeake recently reacquired the 55,000 net acres in Zavala and Dimmit from EXCO Resources (XCO) that it had sold them a few years ago. As can be seen in the image below, some of that acreage is near the border and in the Georgetown Sweet Spot:

Basically, the reason natural fractures occur in the Austin Chalk, Buda, and Georgetown oil formations is because ancient earthquakes split the rocks and allow oil to flow naturally. The way to find natural fractures is to find fault lines. The bigger the better.

It just so happens that most of Zavala County sits on top of ancient underground volcanoes with multiple fault lines. An academic paper by Truitt F. Mathews details the geology of the area. The Zavala Syncline splits like a wishbone starting about 10 miles west of Frio County near the border of Zavala and Dimmit Counties. One leg runs due west just south of the Zavala County line and the other leg heads northwest up through Zavala County.

CML Exploration has drilled a couple of Georgetown wells and the Gail #1 (API#33238) has almost reached payback. The Texas Railroad Commission shows production from April through August for the well. So far the well has produced 73,935 Boe (86% oil). Assuming the well cost $2 million to drill and complete, then the production so far from the well after taxes and leasehold expenses would have already returned close to $2 million to CML Exploration.

Another beneficiary of the discovery is Contango (MCF). They have partnered with CML Exploration on a couple of Buda wells, and the Gail #1 is very close to their Booth-Tortuga lease. Contango has a 50% working interest and is the operator of the Booth-Tortuga lease, which happens to be along the Zavala/Dimmit border. The Zavala Syncline runs right under the southern portion of the lease. Below is a view of Contango's acreage position:

Contango has not informed Wall Street of this discovery and it is uncertain what their plans are. But their two working interest partners on the lease, Liberty Mutual LLC and U.S. Energy (USEG), have already announced that they are partnering with CML Exploration to drill two Georgetown wells on acreage they share with CML Exploration and Contango. Wells with Internal Rates of Return over 100% are rare in the lower 48 with oil at $50 per barrel.

As can be seen here, the Booth-Tortuga lease is sitting on top of a sweet spot in the Austin Chalk, and it may be sitting on a sweet spot in the Georgetown. This would be a huge windfall for Contango if in fact they can successfully drill in the Georgetown. Contango has drilled over 30 wells on the Booth-Tortuga lease and most wells are now down to a trickle. They can use those wells and pads to go down to the Georgetown. This may cut the cost of drilling to well under $2 million per well.

Chesapeake has over 120,000 net acres in Zavala and Dimmit County, and as shown here is already having a lot of success drilling into the Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk. Not all of that acreage will be close to fault lines, and therefore it can not be expected that all of that acreage will have natural fractures in the Austin Chalk, Buda, and Georgetown. But certainly some of it will. Chesapeake needs a break and it may have just gotten one. Chesapeake's debt is too large to be solved by success in the Georgetown, but every little bit helps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.