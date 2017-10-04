Gap: A Bet On Volatility

Gap (GPS) has rallied substantially since the announcement of a change in channel strategy last month. It’s easy to be a skeptic on Gap’s latest turnaround efforts though. The company’s sales have been stagnating since 2003 and investors have seen all of their excuses. Does the new strategy alter the paradigm in the way we look at retail? Not really. Gap is simply closing stores that were underperforming, promoting more of the brands that managed to grow well relative to others, and increasing investments in its online channel. It shouldn’t take a genius and 15 years to figure that out.

Due to the mature nature of the industry, the company has to take market share from existing competitors or the ones that are no longer in operation. A new Gap strategy isn’t going to stimulate demand where none exists. And since you can’t hurry up a pregnancy, the change in strategy will show results only gradually. As far as stockholders are concerned, if tax rates fall, even a stable 1% increase in sales and 100 basis point improvement in operating margins could value the stock above $40. Else the stock could trace itself back to levels near $20. Therefore this is a high-risk high-return bet and only investors comfortable with such a scenario should look at shoring positions at current levels.

Cash flow Projections

If I were an analyst in 2003 and valuing Gap knowing fully well that the firm would stagnate for the next 15 years, I would have given it a target of $8-$12. Hardly anything has changed since then. Gross margins are nearly at the same level and higher operating costs have offset lower interest expenses. Gap has reduced its share count by 55% since 2003. Excluding those returns, a single stage free cash flow model with just three inputs would have thrown an accurate result in 10 seconds compared to a detailed one that takes hours to build. At this very moment, though, I assume the firm succeeds to find its lost mojo and see if current prices are near that level.

I projected the company’s cash flows over a 5-year time horizon. Since I wanted to find the maximum value, assumptions were aggressive. Some of them are - revenue growth in the 1% -3% range, gross margin expansion of 100 basis points, and operating expenses maintained at 28% of sales. I, however, think operating expenses are more or less certain to increase due to higher shipping expenses associated with e-commerce sales. In light of the new announcement by the Trump administration, tax rate was assumed at 25%. Capex was projected at 3% of sales which is below the five year historical average of 4.2%. Under these assumptions the stock was valued at $42.8.

Conclusion

I can’t really speculate about the continuation in Gap’s rally. But one thing's certain: A bet on Gap is a bet on high volatility. A part of the risk in assuming forward a turnaround is the hard evidence of either a no show or a slow turnaround could expose a portfolio to a catastrophic downside. On the upside one can make a cool ~35% return in a relatively short amount of time. It is a wild ride either way. Choose carefully.

