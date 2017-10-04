Can Transocean Survive?

Investment Overview

The offshore drilling sector has experienced a sustained period of depressed sentiments characterized in the form of lower rig utilization and EBITDA margin compression. Among the major players in the industry, Seadrill (SDRL) has failed to stay afloat with excess leveraging being the factor for the bankruptcy filing.

In the current market condition, an analysis related to potential growth for offshore drillers is unimportant. The important analysis is to determine if offshore drilling stocks can navigate another 12-24 months of challenging industry conditions without prospects of bankruptcy.

I recently discussed Diamond Offshore (DO) from that perspective and my conclusion was that the company is well positioned to emerge from the crisis with a healthy balance sheet.

This article will discuss another offshore drilling major from a credit perspective. Transocean (RIG) has declined by 30% for YTD17 even as the stock has recovered from 2017 lows of $7.3 and currently trades at $10.3.

Credit Analysis Conclusion

The article will discuss the company’s balance sheet and cash flow outlook for the next 2-3 years and the key conclusion from the discussion is that Transocean is well positioned to navigate the crisis.

Even with debt of $7.4 billion as of June 30, 2017, Transocean is likely to emerge from the crisis without any prospects of bankruptcy.

Of course, the key assumption is that gradual recovery in the industry will be seen over the next 24 months in terms of rig utilization. Significant EBITDA margin expansion is unlikely even in the next 24 months.

Debt And Credit Metrics

Moving to the key analysis, the table below gives the key credit metrics for Transocean as of 1H17.

Even with debt of $7.4 billion and leverage of 4.7, Transocean’s EBITDA interest coverage ratio comes to 3.1. This implies smooth debt servicing. To further elaborate on the company’s sound financial health, the following points are worth mentioning –

As of June 30, 2017, Transocean had cash and equivalents (pro-forma for Songa Offshore acquisition) of $2.2 billion. Through 2019, the company has $1.7 billion in debt repayment. Even with the current cash buffer, the company can comfortably repay debt due in the next 30 months. According to Transocean’s estimates (refer latest{09/07/17 investor presentation slide 29), operating cash flow of $1.0 to $1.4 billion is likely through 2019. Assuming the lower end of the estimate, operating cash flow of $1 billion is likely in the next 30 months. With capital expenditures of $700 million for the same period, Transocean will have a cash buffer of $300 million as additional balance sheet cash or potentially for debt repayment. As of June 30, 2017, the book value of the company’s fleet was $18.9 billion. With debt of $7.4 billion for the same period, the company’s loan-to-value is attractive at 39%. The point I'm trying to make here is that Transocean will emerge from the crisis with high financial flexibility. Since July 2016, Transocean has been successful in raising debt worth $2.9 billion and this has been used to defer the debt repayment profile. I mentioned earlier that Transocean has $1.7 billion in debt repayment through 2019. With strong credit health, the debt maturity can be extended through new debt and this will ensure that the cash buffer of $2.2 billion remains in the balance sheet. Transocean has a contract backlog of $14.3 billion as of June 30, 2017. The important point to note is that the backlog is front-end loaded with $8.0 billion in contract backlog through 2020. This will ensure that even if industry recovery is very slow, EBITDA interest coverage remains healthy for smooth debt servicing. For Transocean, current cash position coupled with operating cash flow is likely to be sufficient for debt repayment and capital expenditures for the next 2-3 years. However, Transocean also has an undrawn credit facility of $3.0 billion that is maturing in June 2019. This takes the total cash buffer to $5.2 billion.

Considering these key factors, I see Transocean navigating the crisis without any major financial stress.

I would again like to emphasize here that during the next 2-3 years, EBITDA margin expansion is unlikely and I am not suggesting that Transocean will surge anytime soon.

However, in uncertain times, stocks do give sharp upside opportunities and Transocean already has moved higher by 41% from lows of YTD17.

Conclusion

Transocean is well positioned to emerge from the crisis with a decent balance sheet and my view is that any swing to negative sentiment can be used to consider small exposure to the stock.

As I mentioned above, the stock has already surged by 41% from YTD17 lows and investors should therefore wait for better levels for long-term exposure.

However, Transocean is not going the Seadrill way and that is the key takeaway from this analysis. Even if industry conditions remain the same for the next 12-24 months, Transocean will survive.