PepsiCo: Strong Financials And A Strong Business Model

PepsiCo beat earnings expectations in the most recent quarter, thanks to higher sales from its snacks arm Frito-Lay.

PepsiCo (PEP) is a company that, on the whole, has shown consistent growth over a five-year period.

Moreover, when we compare its performance to competitor Coca-Cola (KO), we see that the company has significantly outperformed on a return basis:

PepsiCo Vs. Coca-Cola Dividends

Moreover, when we compare the two companies on a dividend basis, we see that while Coca-Cola has a slightly higher dividend yield and consecutive years of growth, PepsiCo still has dividend aristocrat status having raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years, and its annual dividend payment in dollar terms is significantly higher than Coca-Cola.

Financials and the Business Model

One of the main reasons I have been critical of Coca-Cola has been a combination of little price growth, and low levels of free cash flow. For those investors seeking a highly stable option in the soft drinks industry, could PepsiCo provide a valuable alternative?

When we look at free cash flow levels for both companies (which is an important metric for dividend stocks), we see that while both companies have come under pressure lately, PepsiCo has produced a positive five-year growth in free cash flow per share, and trades at a lower price to free cash flow than Coca-Cola:

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth

Price to Free Cash Flow

PepsiCo also performed quite well in the most recent quarter, with earnings per share of $1.48 beating analyst estimates, even with North American beverage sales showing weakness.

When we look at PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, while the latter company has traditionally generated more net income as a proportion of total expenses, we see that this has been decreasing in recent years:

Aside from PepsiCo's financials, there are several reasons why I like PepsiCo as a business.

With increasing apprehension on the part of consumers to continue purchase of soft drinks for health reasons, PepsiCo's snacks arm Frito-Lay has continued to help propel the company to success, with revenue rising 3.2% in the third quarter as a result of higher sales. In this regard, while downward sales pressure on soft drinks could continue, PepsiCo may be able to better weather the storm by being adequately diversified with its snacks business.

Moreover, PepsiCo has been proactive in consolidating in order to get rid of unprofitable revenue sources. For instance, in order to limit its exposure to unprofitable soft drink markets, PepsiCo took the step of selling its stake in the British soft drinks company Britvic, a move which saw core operating profit growth increase by 1 percentage point.

Conclusion

While Coca-Cola has traditionally had the upper hand in the soft drinks business, PepsiCo has been significantly outperforming its rival. With a significantly diversified business and stronger financials, I see PepsiCo as a strong company and would put my money here over Coca-Cola if I was investing in this sector.

