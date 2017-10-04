Suncor Most Likely Benefited From Hurricane Harvey In Q3 And Will Benefit In Q4 As Well

With the third quarter behind us, it is now time to await the financial results. This quarter was a rather eventful one for the oil & gas industry, with oil prices, as well as the price of refined products greatly affected by a combination of oil market uncertainty, as well as events such as Hurricane Harvey, which greatly affected the very important Texas refining capacity. Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as in the Eagle Ford shale was also affected to some extent. Some of it was due to the direct effects of the hurricane, while production in Texas was also indirectly affected as a result of the refiners going offline.

Suncor (SU) does not have production or refineries in Texas or anywhere near the affected region. Therefore, the main effect on the company's results for the quarter will be reflected in the price movements. While the price of WTI was mostly pushed down as a result of lower demand for crude as a consequence of the refinery disruptions, the price of gasoline has gone up significantly, meaning that refinery margins improved for those who have unaffected refineries in operation.

The effect of increased gasoline prices

While there was arguably some negative effect on the WTI crude price, it was most likely not a huge effect. Gasoline prices on the other hand had a very significant upswing for most of September and prices remain above August levels even now, more than a month after the hurricane.

As we can see, there was a major market reaction to the news that Hurricane Harvey caused significant damage to the Texas refining infrastructure. The upward move constituted a roughly 10% increase before the temporary spike reversed and started its descent back to what will be a new normal for a while, in the absence of any additional factors intervening to affect the gasoline market. Assuming that there was a downward pressure effect on WTI prices for the month as a result of the hurricane, I doubt it was anything near the effect that it had on gasoline prices.

Arguably, Suncor suffered from the potential loss in crude oil prices, just like any other oil producer. It is unclear just how much, but the effect was most likely real. The benefit from higher refined gasoline prices, however, is measurable, because we have a good idea about the price increase that we saw in September being mostly the result of the refinery outages in Texas as a result of the hurricane.

In the case of Suncor, it has refining capacity that amounts to over 460,000 b/d, none of which was in any way exposed to the effects of the hurricane. Given the roughly 10% increase in the price of gasoline, a rough estimate suggests that Suncor's refining revenue climbed by about $2 million/day in September. Furthermore, refining profitability most likely improved greatly as a result, in other words, a large portion of the revenue increase is likely to translate into more profit for the quarter.

In regards to just how big of a boost to net operating earnings this may be, in the previous quarter, it reported net operating earnings of 199 million Canadian dollars. Even if only half of my estimated $2 million/day in new revenue will translate into net operating profits, it would mean an increase of about 37 million Canadian dollars. If all else were to be held equal, it would mean an increase of almost 20% in operating earnings compared with last quarter.

If we were to use the two quarter average for the year, operating earnings averaged just over 500 million Canadian dollars each quarter, meaning that all else held equal the increase in gasoline prices may have increased Suncor's operating earnings for the quarter by about 7.5%. While not as impressive as the 20% figure when only comparing with last quarter, it is still a significant potential gain. In my view, that warrants some degree of optimism in regard to what we should expect in terms of actual results for the quarter.

Q4 will likely be helped by higher oil prices

While the effect of the hurricanes that hit the U.S. mainland, as well as the Caribbean islands in the past month led to an increase in gasoline prices as a temporary effect, the longer-term effect will be higher oil demand. Given the destruction, hundreds of billions of dollars will flow into reconstruction and property replacement in coming years. What this means is that there will be a significant increase in the energy-intensive sectors of the economy, such as construction, transport, manufacturing and so on, all of which are likely to contribute to a significant increase in U.S. oil demand in coming months and years.

Not to mention the fact that global refined products stockpiles declined significantly most likely for the month of September, given the refinery outages, meaning that we are likely to see increased refinery demand for crude oil in coming months. I should note that in terms of refined products stockpiles within the OECD, the IEA reported that stockpiles were only 35 million barrels above the five-year average as of July. It is quite probable that we might now be below the five year average.

For Suncor, it is just the thing that will be needed to turn its losing oil extraction sector profitable. For the last quarter, the oil sands extraction sector lost 277 million Canadian dollars, on revenue of 2.5 billion dollars. Just as is the case with most other major oil and gas producers, it is managing to remain profitable mainly on the back of its downstream results. Looking at the gap between revenue and percentage loss compared with revenue, it seems as if Suncor might need oil prices to rise at least 10% in order to make its operations profitable, or at least breakeven. A 20% increase would ensure profitability. Looking at the monthly average WTI oil price, it was just over $48/barrel. So far this quarter, it seems we are off to a decent start in terms of oil prices, with the average holding steady just above $50/barrel. I personally think that the fourth quarter average will be significantly above this level. The fundamentals are less and less supportive of the bear case on oil prices.

I bought Suncor stock in late 2015, a few months before the price of oil bottomed, with a long-term strategy in mind, based on my belief that a longer-term recovery was in the cards. The first leg of that recovery has occurred, and so far it held, with oil prices staying firmly above $40/barrel for the year, and currently looking way more likely to break above $60/barrel than to go below $40/barrel again. I will continue to stay with Suncor as I expect we are now close to the second leg of the oil price recovery, which will take the price over $60/barrel, helped in part by the resulting oil demand increase due to hurricane damage suffered in the U.S. this summer.

I will likely stay with it beyond that as well, given that I expect a far more exciting third leg to take place, starting at the end of 2018 at the earliest. With its potential production growth profile, its diversified upstream-downstream operations, and the fact that it's operating within an environment with very few potential political, geopolitical, or natural dangers involved make it a very attractive longer-term hold.

