Transocean Will Raise $750 Million

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that it commenced an offering of $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay in full and retire 2.5% senior notes due Oct. 15, 2017, redeem all outstanding 6.00% senior notes due March 2018 and 7.375% senior notes due April 2018, repay in full the amounts outstanding on its Eksportfinans loans due January 2018, and for general corporate purposes. In total, the company will have to repay $630 million, so $100+ million (depending on fees) will be left for general corporate purposes.

This is the first time in recent company history that Transocean refinances at the right time. Brent oil (BNO) trades near the high of its range. The outlook for the offshore drilling industry has started to improve as seen from contract awards, purchases of exploration blocks, and increased M&A activity -- including the upcoming Ensco (ESV)/Atwood (ATW) merger and Transocean's own deal with Songa Offshore.

The previous notes that Transocean offered were $410 million senior secured notes due 2022, which had an interest rate of 5.52% and were secured by Deepwater Conqueror. These notes were of shorter duration and, more importantly, were secured by a modern rig. A more direct comparison will be the offering of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2023 back in July 2016. That offering was almost a fiasco and received a whopping 9.00% interest rate.

As the outlook for offshore drilling has greatly improved since summer 2016, I expect a much better rate than in July 2016. However, the size of the improvement remains unclear. Recently, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) raised $500 million until 2025 at an interest rate of 7.875%. My expectation is that Transocean's interest rate will be better than the one achieved by Diamond Offshore.

This offering will be a major test for the market and I believe that other drillers will be closely watching the rate that Transocean is able to get. Soon, Ensco will be searching for refinancing as it will need to repay Atwood's debt. Ensco could use the available credit line or make a notes offering, depending on which method is more financially attractive. Other drillers, like Noble Corp. (NE), might also want to push their nearest maturities further into the future.

Transocean shares have had a good run off their lows reached in August, fueled by the upside in oil prices and some optimism regarding the next year's contracting activity in the floater space. In my opinion, the shares' ability to stay around current levels depends on Brent staying above $55. In case oil price dips below $55 and stays there, I expect a correction in Transocean shares.

Update: While this article was waiting for editorial approval, notes' pricing became available. I decided to leave the article as it was so that we can compare my initial expectations with reality.

The interest rate is 7.50% per annum. This pricing is better than the one that Diamond Offshore Drilling achieved. However, given the highly defensive acquisition of Songa and its backlog, I expected a bit more progress on the interest rate front. My conclusion? The debt market continues to view drillers as high-risk businesses. The market's view on drillers has changed a bit to the upside, but not much.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.