AT&T: Moment Of Truth Has Arrived

The bulls and bears have been battling it out since the beginning of the year regarding the prospects of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) future. Up until last month it appeared the bears were winning.

Nevertheless, the stock has been on a tear over the last month. The stock fulfilled the first two steps in completing a trend reversal. The stock has broken through resistance at the 50-day sma then exploded through the top of the downtrend channel for the first time this year. Now, the stock is testing major resistance at the 200-day sma.

Break through 200-day SMA is moment of truth

Breaking through the 50-day sma and the top of the uptrend channel are a definite sign the technical status of the stock is improving greatly. Yet, if the stock is able to break above major resistance at the 200-day sma convincingly, this completed the trend reversal and potentially sends the stock to new all-time highs. This would send the bears running for cover no doubt. I posit the reason for the recent rally is two fold.

Two major positive catalysts

In my last piece I focused mainly on the fundamental positives of AT&T. Even though the stock has been undervalued and oversold compared to its peers, many were wary of stepping in due to uncertainty regarding the company’s future prospects. The following are the two events that have vastly improved visibility regarding the company’s future prospects.

Senate confirmed antitrust chief

The Senate confirmed President Trump’s nominee Makan Delrahim as the antitrust chief of the Department of Justice by a 73-21 vote. That likely removes the last hurdle in the approval of AT&T’s company-defining $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner (NYSE: TWX). Delrahim is thought to be a traditional Republican when it comes to antitrust enforcement. Many believed the Senate would not confirm the Trump appointee and use this opportunity to further delay Trump’s pro-growth agenda. This seems to have sent many bears to the sidelines allowing the stock to rally. The second catalyst Is the fact Trump’s push for tax reform seems to be gaining ground on both sides of the isle.

Trump interested in bipartisan tax reform

With Trump’s attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare failing miserably, many were betting the odds of him getting any of his pro-growth agenda approved had dropped substantially. Nonetheless, his recent shift in strategy to openly call for a bipartisan effort regarding tax reform has changed a lot of market participant’s minds. According to a recent Reuters report:

“President Donald Trump told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday he wants bipartisan cooperation on tax reform, as pressure on him to produce a legislative victory on any front escalated with the collapse of the latest Republican push to repeal Obamacare.”

The report quotes Trump as saying:

“I’ve asked lawmakers of both parties to join us to discuss our framework. ... It’s time for both parties to come together. We will cut taxes tremendously for the middle class - not just a little bit, but tremendously.”

This is huge. I believe Trump will get the tax reform bill approved eventually. At this point he is ready to wheel and deal just to get some type of major legislation signed. This will substantially support AT&T’s bottom line. Nevertheless, there always are downside risks to any investment thesis. However, the risk/reward favors long trades at this time in my book.

Downside Risks

Tremendous debt load

Fierce competition

Moody’s downgrade

Time Warner acquisition execution risk

Macro-market selloff

The Bottom Line

AT&T's stock has an extremely low beta of 0.48. What this means is its stock is approximately half as volatile than the markets in general. This makes for an excellent safe haven play. All stocks rise and fall with the macro market tide, yet AT&T is much harder to budge.

Finally, there are three things I want to see from an income stock in my portfolio - a solid, long-term growth story, safe and predictable cash flows, and a lengthy history of increasing dividend payouts. I would say AT&T has all the bases covered. I posit it's time to be greedy my friends with the stock sporting a 4.96% yield and a forward P/E ratio of 13.20. If you have an extremely low risk tolerance, wait for the stock to break through the 200-day sma. If it does and holds above that level, I submit stock will be off to the races.

The risk/reward equation currently favors long trades at this time in my book. It is definitely time to buy not sell. Nonetheless, always layer into any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

