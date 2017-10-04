TED Spread, VIX, High Yield Credit

History shows risk is higher when credit spreads and the VIX are low - not high, so this pattern of a higher TED spread and lower VIX is important.

Going through the various charts on credit strategy and risk pricing, I noticed a couple of interesting and related charts that I thought would be worth sharing with you. The first one is the "dreaded TED spread," which I wrote a piece on back in July. I remarked on the fall in the TED spread and that it stood in contrast to the steady rise earlier which had triggered some commentators to start getting (even more) bearish, given the parallels to the 2008 period.

One thing I noted was that indicators like this often work in reverse... that is, similar to the VIX, "risk" is generally higher when the indicator is low and paradoxically, for equity markets risk is typically lower when the indicator is at extremes.

While the signal from the TED spread has been distorted by a tightening up of regulations and reporting around LIBOR, and changes in money market funds, there probably is still some residual signal left in there. So, when it starts to stir, it's worth noting at least in passing.

What makes the activity in the TED spread a little more interesting is how it stands in contrast to the very calm/complacent/confident readings of the CBOE VIX and US High Yield credit spreads. The mid-2000s period showed us just how long such complacency can last, and as long as the economy is doing fine and no risk events materialize, it can stay that way.

I track a number of leading indicators for HY credit spreads and while a couple are showing some minor signs of divergence, the cyclical economic indicators are saying that the current levels are justified (given the current stage of the cycle).

To wrap up, though, I keep coming back to that notion that low levels of the VIX/HY credit are generally more risky than high levels. Whether it's confidence or complacency, a few things need to continue to go right for the current levels to continue to be justified. As we get later in the economic/market cycle this will be put to the test, it will also be put to the test as the Fed commences quantitative tightening...

