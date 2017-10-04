Cal-Maine: Missed Chance Or October Opportunity?

Investment Thesis

The main catalyst that drives Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CALM) stock price is the egg price, which in its turn positively affects earnings due to an increase in profit margins. Although investors now seem to have missed their chance to invest while egg prices were low, I believe that egg prices are cyclical and may decrease somewhat mid-October before a strong surge around holiday season (November-December). Also, as argued in my previous article, I believe CALM's stock price will react to increasing egg prices in two waves: firstly when prices rebound and secondly when it starts issuing dividends.

Introduction

The recent surge in CALM’s stock price has caught many investors off guard. It is still uncertain whether the current price levels are sustainable or whether egg prices will plummet and take CALM in its wake. However, if price levels sustain, it will trigger the first price shock and lead CALM closer to long-awaited dividend payments, which would rocket its price even further skyward.

Source: Google Finance

The cyclicality of egg prices

To some investors, "cyclicality" is a dirty word and pure speculation. While this may be at least hold some truth in stocks, commodity prices definitely do experience cyclicality. In fact, it makes intuitive sense. In anticipation of an upcoming holiday season, firms increase their production to meet future demand. Therefore, they need to stockpile inputs in their production process, which in these particular instances involves eggs. Because eggs are perishable, this stockpiling is usually not instigated until November/December when production is ramped up. The increase in demand is clearly visible in the chart below.

Source: USDA Egg Market News Report

In defense of the critics, I need to address that the three-year cyclicality that can be seen in the graph is mostly based on averages, and prices between individual years can still vary greatly. While this may be true throughout the year, even critics can hardly ignore the obvious price spike that occurs every holiday season (marked by the red rectangle in the chart).

October

As explained earlier, apart from the holiday season, the cyclicality of egg prices is less obvious. Consequentially, a decline in prices in October may or may not take place this year (as a matter of fact in October 2015 CALM even encountered a high of over $60). Based on historic stock prices, October is not even the cheapest month to buy CALM's shares, so even if cyclically low egg prices occur in October, it is not necessarily reflected in the stock price. Purely based on the graph below, January would pose a much stronger entry point.

Source: Google Finance (Edited by Author)

However, if egg prices decrease and CALM’s stock price responds by declining as well (an important contingency), this offers vigilant investors an entry point to add some nutritious eggs to their baskets.

Critique

Critique #1: This analysis is based on the assumption that CALM’s stock price is closely related to egg prices. A deviation from this relationship is possible and likely to happen at some point. An explanation for the relationship between CALM’s stock price and egg prices may lay in the properties of eggs. The nature of eggs as perishable goods makes that there are no clearly defined futures to speculate on egg prices, and thus investing in CALM seems to be used as a measure to hedge against increasing egg prices.

Critique #2: Even by writing this analysis, the relationship between stock price and egg prices may be affected. Investor awareness is increased, and a large selloff in October due to decreasing egg prices is (slightly) less likely to happen because of the expected rebound just a month later.

Critique #3: The likelihood of a price decrease in October is smaller than the likelihood of a price increase in November and December and may not even occur. This means investors may have missed their chance at entering the market at low prices.

Critique #4: This analysis offers a short-term perspective of possible scenarios. I believe long-term prospects of CALM are positive based on the company’s fundamentals and its management as well as an expected increase in egg prices. In my previous article, I argued that in the long-term CALM’s stock price will increase in two bursts, firstly when egg prices rebound and secondly when the company starts to issue dividends. I still stand behind this thesis, and the absence of a price decline in both October and January might provide a boost towards a dividend paying company, hooking an arsenal of income investors, and lead up to a second price surge.

Conclusion

Generally, CALM’s stock price reacts positively to increasing egg prices but does not seem to incur the same cyclicality as egg prices. Investors seem to have missed an opportunity to buy CALM cheaply, and the chances of another opportunity occurring in October are slim. I believe in the cyclicality of egg prices and consequently believe that they will be relatively high in November/December due to an increase in demand. If egg prices remain elevated in October and January (when historically/cyclically egg prices show weakness), this may provide a strong step towards CALM issuing dividends and its price further increasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research and conduct your own analysis before making any investment decisions.