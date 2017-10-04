General Motors: Now Is Just The Beginning

General Motors (GM) is experiencing a significant breakout following years of sideways trade. Although prices have gained over 20% the last two months, there are a number of reasons to believe the stock still has room to move higher. Management is investing heavily in new product development, such as automated driving, ride-sharing, and more efficient fuel sources, which could generate significant top-line growth in coming months. Moreover, GM is also committed to returning capital to shareholders in the form of a high dividend yield. Relative to its peers, GM still trades at a discounted valuation multiple, while experiencing accelerated earnings growth in recent years. Investors can either buy shares at current levels, or initiate a leap call spread that allows for a potentially larger return on invested capital.

Price Action

The monthly chart below highlights GM's price action since it went public in 2010. From 2014 to earlier this year, GM had largely traded sideways. Management was in the process of evolving from a standard U.S. car manufacturer, to a modern era producer of energy efficient, and potentially autonomous vehicles. Although the company is still in the beginning stages of this endeavor, investors are beginning to take notice. Recent price strength signals a significant breakout higher from its long-term holding pattern. With the breakout occurring on a the long-term monthly chart, it adds to the strength of the trend. The key now is for prices to hold above $40, with a potential pullback as short-term traders take profits, giving long-term investors a chance to add to positions. Momentum is currently on the side of GM, with the onus now being on management to continue its evolution process.

Growth Story

GM has transformed its operations from a sleepy automaker, into a tech company rivaling the likes of Tesla (TSLA). Management stated in its most recent earnings call that its remains committed to transformative technology development, which should make it a large player in fast growing new industries. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is the first affordable long-range electric vehicle, which went on sale a few months back at certified Chevrolet dealerships. More than 80% of Bolt EV customers have not previously owned a Chevrolet, meaning further consumer migration to GM is possible.

Moreover, its self-driving vehicle venture is also taking shape. According to management, its Cruise Automation team in San Francisco and technical experts in Warren are making significant progress in GM's push to safely deploy self-driving electric vehicles in commercial ride-sharing networks. Earlier this year, GM became the first company to use mass production methods to build 130 autonomous vehicles, growing their test fleet to 180. They plan to deploy the automated vehicles in challenging driving environments, such as San Francisco, Scottsdale, and Metro Detroit over the coming year.

Management's thought leadership, making inroads into the quickly growing industries of electric vehicles and ride sharing, should insulate the company from its previous, oversaturated lines of business.

Dividend Yield

On top of the company's strong potential growth outlets, GM's stock still offers a dividend yield at a premium to the broader market, as is measure by the S&P 500. Below is a chart comparing the two dividend yields of GM and the S&P 500. Although the spread has narrowed, GM still offers a dividend yield close to 2 percentage points above the broader market. This benefits shareholders as management continues to return excess capital.

It is also important to add that as cash flow remains strong, GM's dividend should continue to grow. During the most recent quarter GM returned close to $2.1 billion to shareholders, $600 million in dividends and $1.5 billion in share repurchases. Management expects to return up to $7 billion to shareholders by the end of 2017 through dividends and share buybacks.

Valuation Multiple

Moreover, even as GM is on a strong growth path, its valuation multiple remains depressed relative to its peers. The chart below shows the Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio of Tesla, GM, and another competitor, Ford (F). What can be seen is that over the last few years, GM has continuously traded at a discounted multiple to its peers, with Tesla taking the richest valuation.

GM's strong EBITDA growth, along with sideways action in its Enterprise Value, are factors playing in to its low valuation. If GM's innovative technology bets payoff, expect its valuation multiple to increase relative to its peers, lifting its share price higher.

The Trade

There are a few ways to trade this stock, betting on gains in GM. An outright purchase of the stock will work well as the investor will receive a nice dividend, while also being able to hold the stock for as long as this narrative plays out.

Another potential attractive investment would be to buy the January 2019 bull call spread, with strikes at 45/55, shown below. Buying the slightly out of the money 45 calls, and selling the 55 calls currently costs around $2.50, with a payoff of $7.50 should GM's share price rise above 55 over the next year and a half. With the level of momentum currently in GM's share price, as well as the pace at which GM is developing its new technology, it is not unreasonable to think the company's share price could trade at levels above 55 in the coming year. Moreover, holding the underlying call would allow the investor to potentially own shares at expiration, if the option is in the money.

GM Bull Call Spread Trade (Risk/Return)

Risks

With GM entering uncharted territory, it is prudent to remember competition is fierce in both fuel efficient vehicles, as well as the ride-sharing market. No bet is a sure bet, and although GM is a market leader in these areas, things can change on a dime. With new entrants and exits always likely.

The car industry as a whole is cyclical, meaning that if the broader economy slows, GM's share price could pull back due to slowing revenue growth. Its fundamental story is strong, but you should always be aware of macro influences.

A major company specific risk is GM's underfunded pension, which could potentially weigh on cash flow. The plan was underfunded by $18.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to management. Management does not expect to be forced to make any major contributions to the U.S. qualified plan for the next five years, but this could potentially change as GM was forced to make a $2 billion discretionary contribution in early 2016 via a bond offering.

Finally there are risks to the specific options trade that I discussed. With any options-specific trade, loss of principle is possible. This requires one to be prudent with the amount of money risked, understanding that leverage can magnify gains.

Conclusion

Overall, there are many things to like about GM currently. Its share price is experiencing a strong upside breakout, with the trend higher clearly still intact. Moreover, management is committed to innovating its technology, and entering new, fast growing industries. The company's dividend yield is at a premium to the broader market, putting capital back into shareholder pockets on day one. The company is also trading at a relatively depressed valuation multiple relative to its potential growth in coming years, making it attractive at current levels. There are a number of ways to gain exposure to GM's stock price, but the main thing to remember is gaining long exposure is the goal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.