Shopify: A Response To Citron

Andrew Left from Citron Research posted a video and report on Shopify (SHOP) on Oct 4 2017, calling Shopify’s business a “Get Rich Quick Scheme.” This article will address and respond to his claims. We believe Shopify has a real business with real merchants generating real sales as seen in the rapid growth of the gross merchandise volume (i.e. all sales through the Shopify platform). Comparing Shopify to a pyramid scheme is a very poor comparison because Shopify doesn’t sell any products through its merchants. Not even through Oberlo. Shopify is an enabler of e-commerce, and Oberlo merely uses technology to connect merchants with suppliers. Shopify’s operating leverage has been masked in the last three years because it is growing rapidly and onboarding new businesses which overpowers the operating leverage from the existing merchant base. When half of your merchants are less than a year old, you can’t see the operating leverage.

Citron uses the valuation multiples of companies that are growing at 2-3x slower than Shopify. It’s no wonder they came to a price target of $60. This is not a fair comparison. Finally, we believe there is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. We recommend waiting for the dust to settle and for the Citron Research to be widely distributed over the next day or so. We would be buyers of the dip. Our intrinsic value is US$104 per share.

What is the real business behind Shopify?

Shopify is an e-commerce platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. Shopify does not sell businesses, it does not sell products that reach the end consumer. Shopify is a middle man, an enabler.

Unlike Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), which Citron compares it to, Shopify does not produce a product that is sold through a distribution network.

How do we know that Shopify’s platform and services are effective?

Citron says that Shopify has 2,500 Shopify Plus merchants and maybe 20,000 Shopify Advance merchants. This is probably in the right ball park. So who are the other 470,000-plus merchants?

They are the small businesses trying to become bigger businesses. Many are new businesses that are less than a year old, given Shopify has acquired more than half of them in the last year.

Just because most of Shopify’s merchant base are new businesses doesn’t mean Shopify’s platform is not working. We can measure the effectiveness of the platform by Shopify's GMV growth. Gross merchandise volume is the total sales of products transacted through Shopify’s platform by its merchants. GMV has been growing at an exponential rate. In 2016, GMV grew by $7.7 billion from 2015. And in 2Q17 it grew by $2.4 billion over 2Q16 (annualized growth of $9.6 billion year over year). The dollar growth of GMV continues to accelerate, indicating that the Shopify platform is working.

Selling a product is not easy. Just being able to start a store online doesn’t guarantee success. But as growth in GMV continues, this is a measure of merchant success. You can’t argue with the numbers.

Comparing FTC Claims Against Herbalife to Shopify

According to Citron, the FTC settlement with Herbalife “prohibits Herbalife from misrepresenting distributors’ potential or likely earnings. The order specifically prohibits Herbalife from claiming that members can 'quit their job' or otherwise enjoy a lavish lifestyle.”

From what we’ve seen, Shopify is sharing stories of how others have found millionaire status through starting a store on Shopify. Shopify makes no promises of how much money you can or will make. Shopify, again, does not sell any products that end up in the end consumers hands. Shopify is merely an enabler of e-commerce. Even if you look at the Oberlo, dropshipping app, Oberlo is merely an enabler to streamline the product importing and order fulfillment from Aliexpress. Aliexpress is a marketplace of merchants/wholesalers in China, where each individual wholesaler fulfills their own merchandise. Oberlo does not handle any products, Oberlo does not make any products, Oberlo is merely an enabler to make it easier for Shopify stores to access products from Aliexpress.

According to Citron, the FTC says, “opportunities where a seller says it will help the buyer set up or run the business – for example, by providing the buyer with customers, accounts, or locations to sell products or services." Citron claims that Shopify is selling businesses. Shopify is not selling businesses, it is selling a platform for a business, it is providing that store front. The business owner still has a ton of work to do on their own, coming up with a product to sell, marketing the product effectively, fulfilling orders, handling customer service, and more. Shopify has apps and services to make these things easier, but by no means does opening a Shopify store guarantee any success and Shopify is not promising that success.

Shopify is not selling businesses. Shopify is enabling businesses.

The Partner Network – Affiliates

Citron cites that Shopify has 13,000 partners with a few thousand of those being technology developers and the rest are bloggers, influencers and brands that promote the Shopify platform and make an affiliate fee. Citron claims they do not disclose their relationship about their compensation. However, if you follow the links on some of these “Shopify Millionaire” searches, these people are selling their own online courses of how to make an online e-commerce store. These are not direct affiliate marketing links. They may suggest you to use Shopify as your platform, but without buying their product and signing up with Shopify through them, they wouldn’t make an affiliate fee. While this may or may not be true in all cases, the ones cited by Citron are selling online courses.

It is true that the FTC requires influencers and brands to clearly disclose their relationship when promoting a product, but in this case, these influencers are promoting their own product first and foremost.

Unit Economics – Operating Leverage

Citron shows that since 2015, sales and marketing expenses have been between 32%-35% of revenue, R&D has been 15%-16% of revenue, and G&A has been 8-10% of revenue. They claim there is no operating leverage. Two very important factors must be understood.

1) The sales and marketing spent on a merchant today becomes zero for that merchant for the life time of that merchant. Shopify is in a merchant acquisition phase, where they are spending at a rapid pace in order to acquire new merchants for the long term. E-commerce platforms tend to be sticky, since if a business has its infrastructure on a platform it’s a hassle to switch to another platform. Given this stickiness, it is vital for Shopify to get these merchants to choose them first.

2) The way businesses work is that in the first few years they struggle to find their niche. This means they don’t make a lot of money. This means the upside benefit to Shopify from its new merchants is going to be small in the early stages. These new merchants will be on the basic or regular plan for a while, probably not generating a lot of sales and therefore not providing a lot of merchant solutions revenue for Shopify. More than half of Shopify's merchant base are recently acquired. And every year for the last three years, this has been the case where half of their merchant base was new businesses.

What does this mean for Shopify’s operating leverage?

It means Shopify will likely not see operating leverage until the existing merchant base is substantially larger than the new merchant additions every year. We expect to see operating leverage to be unmasked in the next 3-5 years, in the meantime merchant growth continues to accelerate in the near term.

Valuation

Citron put at $60 price target on Shopify giving it a 8.5x sales multiple compared to SaaS comps like Workday (WDAY), Salesforce.com (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW). Citron also noted that Shopify isn’t even 100% SaaS revenue as half of its revenue is merchant solutions revenue at a lower margin. We think comparing Shopify to SaaS comps is not a fair comparison. Shopify is growing at a rate 2-3x faster than these three competitors, so why should Shopify trade at a comparable multiples. Secondly, the merchant solutions revenue is an upside benefit that should be viewed as a unique investment opportunity for investors. There are not many businesses that provide two very consistent and growing revenue streams. With Shopify you are getting a piece of the upside of the online shopping consumer trend, while also getting the SAAS revenue.

Conclusion

Shopify is within shooting range of our intrinsic value of US$104 per share. We will let the dust settle and the influence of Citron’s research to loosen the weak hands over the next day or so before buying the dip.

