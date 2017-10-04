8Point3 Energy Partners' (CAFD) CEO Charles Boynton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

8POINT3 ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NASDAQ:CAFD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 4, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Bob Okunski - VP, IR

Charles Boynton - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Bryan Schumaker - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Benjamin Kallo - Robert W. Baird

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Chirag Odhav - Bank of America

Luis Amadeo - Oppenheimer & Co

Philip Shen - Roth Capital Partners

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to 8Point3 Energy Partners Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Bob Okunski, Vice President of Investor Relations of 8Point3. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Bob Okunski

Thank you, Lawrence. I’d like to welcome everyone to our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On the call today, Chuck Boynton, our CEO, will provide an operational review of our third quarter 2017 performance, followed by Bryan Schumaker, our CFO, who will discuss our quarterly financial results, as well as provide our guidance. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website, 8Point3energypartners.com.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today’s presentation, today’s press release, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2016 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the Q2 2017. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

To enhance this call, we have also posted a set of PowerPoint slides, which we will reference during this call on the events and presentations page of our investor relations website. With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Chuck Boynton, CEO of 8Point3, who will begin on Slide 3. Chuck?

Charles Boynton

Thanks, Bob, and thank you for joining us on our third quarter earnings call. I will provide some comments on our performance, and provide an update on our current portfolio. I will then turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials.

Before we get started, I’d like to say that our sponsors strategic review related to their partnership interest in 8Point3 is still in process. As a reminder, SunPower announced last quarter that it has joined FirstSolar and its desire to sell its ownership stake in 8Point3.

We again note that there can be no assurance as that a transaction will be completed. Given the ongoing nature of this process, we will not be providing additional comments on the status of this process during the remainder of this call or take any questions related to this topic during the Q&A Section.

Overall, we were pleased with our results in Q3 as our portfolio of high quality solar assts continued to perform as we exceeded our forecasts across all of our key metrics. Additionally, we raised our distribution for the ninth quarter in a row looking forward as Bryan will detail due to our solid execution year-to-date, we are raising our financial guidance for 2017.

Now let’s discuss our progress in more detail. Our Q3 results were solid as we exceeded our revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA and CAFD guidance for the quarter. At the end of Q3, our portfolio included interests in 946 megawatts projects.

In relation to the ROFO, our conflicts committee and Board of Directors waived the negotiation period for SunPower’s 100 megawatt Boulder Solar project which was formally offered to the Partnership. Excluding this project, our ROFO now totals interest in approximately 200 megawatts of projects. We did not utilize our $125 million ATM program during Q3.

We also declared our most recent distribution of $0.2721per share which will be paid on October 13th to shareholders of record as of October 3rd. For Q4, we are guiding to a distribution of approximately $0.2802 per share or a sequential increase of 3% over Q3.

I would now like to provide an update on our current portfolio. Please turn to Slide 4. As of the end of the third quarter, our portfolio average PPA contract life was more than 19 years. Our Q3 portfolio now includes the approximately 2 megawatt fifth phase of our Kern current County project which reached COD during the quarter.

Our portfolio is performing to plan, and this stable performance is the result of the quality of our projects, as well as the high predictability with minimal variability of the sun as an energy resource.

In summary, we were pleased with our performance in the third quarter with the reliable operating asset base and visibility in future cash flows we believe we are well positioned to achieve our financial goals for 2017.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials and provide our guidance. Bryan?

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Chuck. And I would also like to welcome everyone to our call. I will start by reviewing some of the financial highlights for the quarter before moving on to guidance.

Now please turn to Slide 6. As Chuck mentioned, we are pleased with our Q3 performance as we exceeded our revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD guidance for the quarter. Revenue for the third quarter was $27.7 million, up from Q2 due to seasonal insulation levels in the quarter.

Operating costs and expenses totaled $11.4 million, slightly higher than Q2 with $7.2 million in depreciation. Approximately $2.1 million for cost of operations and $2.1 million in SG&A costs. On an annual basis, excluding projects-related SG&A and expenses associated with our sponsors’ strategic review related to their partnership interest, we expect corporate SG&A to be approximately $5.5 million.

We recognized net income of $28.7 million for the quarter. Equity and earnings of unconsolidated investees was $23.3 million. The net income attributed to 8Point3 shareholders was $7.5 million or $0.27 per Class A share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.5 million and CAFD was $33.2 million, both above forecasts. Finally, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared as Q3 distribution of approximately $0.2721 per share, up 3% sequentially.

Turning to Slide 7, I would like to briefly discuss our guidance for Q4 and fiscal year 2017. For Q4, we expect revenue of $12 million to $15 million, net income of $1.5 million to $4 million, adjusted EBITDA of $22 million to $25 million, CAFD of $32 million to $35 million and a distribution of $0.2802 per share, an increase of 3% to our Q3 2017 distribution.

As a result of our consistent asset performance, we are raising our fiscal year 2017 guidance, we now expect revenue of $66.5 million to $69.5 million, net income of $32 million to $34.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $117 million to $120 million, CAFD of $106 million to $109 million and a distribution growth rate of 12%.

Additionally, our guidance is based on our existing portfolio and assumes no additional material acquisition or change in capital structure for 2017.

In summary, with our solid asset portfolio and strong cash flows, we are well positioned to deliver strong financial results for 2017.

With that, we would like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ben Kallo. Please state your company name.

Benjamin Kallo

Hey. Robert W. Baird. Thanks for taking my question. First, could you just talk maybe a little bit about next year and if there is anything that affects CAFD dramatically either a positive or negative side?

Charles Boynton

Yes, thanks for the question, Ben. So, we didn’t guide to 2018, but effectively there is nothing unusual in 2018 different than 2017, but we have not provided guidance of acquisitions or distribution increases, but effectively, without buying projects 2018 is a pretty straightforward year. In prior quarters, we have given a seasonality chart that shows our revenue, CAFD and adjusted EBITDA by quarter. I’d say it’s roughly in line with those seasonal trends with and there is nothing really unusual about 2018.

Benjamin Kallo

Got it. And then maybe, can you talk about just, project returns, right now, just from a general basis, without getting into your strategic sale, but just on a general basis if there has been a impact from the trade case on those kind of returns out there in the marketplace?

Charles Boynton

I think those are good questions. I think from an 8Point3 standpoint, we probably won’t comment on the trade case or on projects I am sure FirstSolar and SunPower would have specific feedbacks. I’ll just – I’ll say that, our projects continue to outperform and we had a strong quarter based on the high quality projects that we’ve built and just had a really strong quarter overall. But as far as project returns, we’ll probably stay away from answering those questions on the 8Point3 earnings call.

Benjamin Kallo

Okay, thanks, Chuck.

Charles Boynton

Yes. Thanks, Ben.

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Lee. Please state your company name.

Brian Lee

Goldman Sachs. Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. I had a couple just around the numbers and the guidance, maybe just for the fourth quarter to start with, it seems like seasonality is impacting most of the P&L metrics as we wouldn’t expect versus the 3Q results you just reported, but then, CAFD is actually higher sequentially. So, just curious what’s actually going on there?

Charles Boynton

Yes, as far as the CAFD goes, a lot of that is, as we mentioned earlier in Q1, we put out that seasonal chart on how it is reflected. So it’s actually coming in line with that. And last year, or this year we now have Stateline in there that is also contributing to the CAFD as opposed to last year and a couple of other acquisitions that we had throughout the year. But everything else is in line.

Bryan Schumaker

And so, Brian, I think, when you are looking at CAFD guidance for Q4, it’s high because we receive a lot of the cash flow in Q4 from the Q3 performance. So it’s simply a lag from the minority investments.

Brian Lee

Okay. Yes, I see that on the CAFD, well that makes sense. And then, just on the full year CAFD assumptions that you are providing in the deck, I notice that the network upgrade refund assumptions are down versus your prior guidance. Just curious what’s driving that new view? And then, what should we be modeling for that line item in the CAFD walk for 2018?

Charles Boynton

Yes, at this point we are not giving out any guidance related to - for 2018. What we are saying is, for 2017, the network upgrade refund, if it comes in it would be upside in Q4, but we are currently not guiding to that. So anything would be pushed out into 2018 at this point which is similar to what happened in 2017 and that’s why you have the Q1 CAFD for Quinto that we noted in prior quarters.

Brian Lee

So, Chuck, just to clarify, the lower assumption on network upgrade refunds in your CAFD walk for 2017 is reflecting a lower probability in view of actually receiving those refunds this year versus next year? And that’s why the number is down from the $30 million you had before?

Charles Boynton

Yes, as Bryan mentioned, that’s right. So, from a timing standpoint, we received those checks at the very end of the quarter. In last year, they came in two days after year end. So we just decided to kind of de-risk the number, pull those out of our guidance for 2017. They are contractually owned. So we see very little risk or no risk on actually receiving them. It’s just when do you receive them in Q4 and Q1. Our year end is November 30. So, we just decided, we would guide without those to take away any uncertainty.

Brian Lee

Okay. So it’s just a timing impact. All right. Thanks guys.

Charles Boynton

All right.

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Our next question in the line is from Vishal Sha. Please state your company name.

Charles Boynton

Vishal, are you there?

Bob Okunski

Lawrence, let’s move on. We’ll get Vishal on the back end.

Operator

Our next question in the line comes from Krish Sankar. Please state your company name.

Chirag Odhav

Hey, this is Chirag Odhav on for Krish at Bank of America. With the flexibility you guys have on your dividend payout ratio, I was wondering how long would you be able to go without additional dropdowns or some form of capital raise and still maintain your current dividend growth, do you have, like a estimate on this?

Charles Boynton

Yes, Chirag, we have not provided that level of guidance. But I think you could back into the math pretty easily. I am not getting it for you. But I think with where our – we are at a fairly modest dividend payout ratio, I will highlight though what we’ve said historically is that we are focusing on delevering in Q3, we’ve paid down about $7 million of debt and I think our focus would be to pay off the FirstSolar sellers note. And so I think that, we’ll see what happens over time. But our – we’ve just guided Q4 only and have not provided additional color on distribution increases or what 2018 may bring.

Chirag Odhav

Okay, great. And one other quick question was, with the changes in like the political environment or higher interest rates, are you guys doing anything to prepare or hedge against that?

Charles Boynton

Well, we have not hedged against political uncertainty, but we have hedged against interest rates. We are currently 50% hedged for our debt and that’s proven to be a good decision, because rates have stayed I think lower than people had expected. So, we have – we are currently 50% hedged and that’s – those are the actions that are taken. Thank you, Chirag.

Chirag Odhav

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question on the line is from Colin Rusch. Please state your company name.

Luis Amadeo

Hello. This is actually Luis Amadeo for Colin at Oppenheimer. As you look at the competition for ROFO, ROFO assets, can you quantify the spread between what – the spread between offers for those projects from third parties and what 8Point3 can offer?

Charles Boynton

We have not had a transaction in quite a while. So I’ll say that, the market for buying FirstSolar and SunPower projects is very, very strong. There is a lot of demand for our projects and the market outside of 8Point3 has been quite robust, competition is quite robust and 8Point3 is not a tax-efficient buyer of projects. And so, ultimately, we are not going to give you a spread of what 8Point3 could take, that’s a hypothetical.

But I’d say the market continues to be quite robust outside of or in the solar market looking to buy high quality projects and today 8Point3 has not been buying because we need to pay down the sellers note for – we would acquire projects. We have held off on the ATM program as Bryan mentioned in the prepared remarks. So at this point, we are not looking at buying. We want the sponsors to complete their strategic review and that’s been the focus. Thank you.

Luis Amadeo

Makes sense. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question on the line is from Philip Shen. Please state your company name.

Philip Shen

Roth Capital Partners. In Q3, did your projects outperform or was guidance slightly conservative? And for example, was it something we’ve been expecting and if so, where did insulations fall relative to P50?

Charles Boynton

So, it was, I would say that, you know, we have historically – should we guide at a higher confidence level than what we planned. And so it’s primarily the quarter ended in a P50-ish model and we guide more to a P70. So it’s more just the probability and again it’s the biggest quarter of the year with the highest insulation. And so it’s a good time to be performing and it just speaks to the quality of the FirstSolar and SunPower projects that they perform in a good market and solar just does not have the level of variability of other energy resources.

Philip Shen

Thanks, Chuck. And then, in term – in Q2, you guys talked about $100 million of annual CAFD through 2019. You gave an upgrade in guidance for CAFD. This year, you talked about 2018 a bit as well, not seeing much in terms of changes, puts or takes to – to the annual CAFD number. Can you talk about 2019 at all, since you have in the past, I know it’s not official guidance but, but insofar as you can give some color about 2019 relative to what you’ve done for 2017 expectations, that could be helpful?

Charles Boynton

Yes, we’ve decided that we are not going to provide any guidance for 2018 or 2019. We did a couple quarters ago provide information on P50 and P90 for the portfolio and I think that data is still largely unchanged. So, we are going to refrain from providing future guidance. There are some puts and takes, so it’s network upgrade refunds and those things changing. But overall, we are not going to update at this time. Operator, well it’s time for one more question.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from Pavel Molchanov. Please state your company name.

Pavel Molchanov

Raymond James. Thanks for taking the question guys. As the company that has historically benefited from accelerated depreciation, I wanted to ask, is there anything in last week’s tax reform proposal that you think will change that provision of the tax code?

Bryan Schumaker

Yes, at this point, we continue to evaluate the tax reform and what’s going on in Washington, as we know it’s very fluid and things continue to change. We are staying close to it. And at this point as we are not acquiring any projects, it doesn’t have a lot of impact on us until we are completed with the strategic review and we actually know what’s going on and have a better framework for the decisions out of Washington.

Charles Boynton

Great. Well, Pavel, thank you very much for the question. Thank you all for calling in. We look forward to talking everyone in the future and have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for joining and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.