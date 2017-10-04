Tesla's Growing Warranty Liability

For some time now I have been accumulating articles on companies using Tesla (TSLA) vehicles in commercial operations from rentals to limo services to scheduled transport services operating as links between major cities.

These commercial operations around the globe not only are taking advantage of Tesla's unlimited mileage warranties, they are taking advantage of free Supercharging as well in many areas. Tesla is introducing Superchargers to city interiors to boost sales to non-homeowners without access to home charging. We should expect to see an increasing number of commercial operators taking advantage of the free power for inner-city services such as taxis as some are now doing in the cases you are about to read.

Finland

We will start our global tour in Finland where taxi driver Ari Nyyssönen broke through 400,000 kilometers (about 250,000 miles) in August 2017 with his Model S85 Tesla sedan. In an interview, he discussed his biggest concerns and how the warranty has covered the largest repairs to date.

Having logged over 400,000 kilometers of taxi service in his 2014 Model S with 85 kWh battery pack, Nyyssönen had the vehicle’s motor replaced and battery pack serviced under warranty. “They are the biggest worries,” Nyyssönen said, “but they are not very bad because the most important defects have been repaired according to the guarantee.”

Ari is predicting his car should easily go 1,000,000 kilometers. No doubt in large part to the eight-year, unlimited mileage warranty on his S85 that will not expire until 2022.

Netherlands

In October 2014 the Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam's largest, took additional measures to reduce its carbon footprint by launching a three-company all-electric taxi service using 167 Tesla Model S sedans.

(source: gas2.org)

One of the companies, Taxi Electric, had been promoting and expected to use the newest Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) but discovered that the Model S was a better choice. I have no doubt the unlimited mileage warranty and large national EV incentives played a major role in the Model S decision. Even today the Nissan Leaf only has five-year/60,000 mile drivetrain and eight-year/100,000 mile battery warranties. For high mileage operations, the eight-year/unlimited mileage Tesla warranty for both the drive train and battery pack could potentially save tens of thousands of dollars in repairs on each unit in just electric motor or battery pack replacements. Since the Model S was only two years old at that time, the warranty would be a serious deal maker for any operator analyzing the unknown long-term battery performance and costs. The Tesla warranty limits that exposure. The eight-year term gives any operator plenty of time to fully recover the entire cost of the car several times over.

Canada

Montreal Tesla owners already are complaining about having to share Superchargers with the local taxi service which operates 24/7. Located in downtown Montreal the flow of taxis using the Superchargers is constant.

(source: teslamotorsclub.com)

The complaints seem to be more about the reduction in the charging rate than about taxis taking up spaces and causing long wait times.

(source: teslamotorsclub.com)

Once again Tesla's current policies (free supercharging) are impacting Tesla's bottom line and these costs will only increase over time. If projected sales of Model 3's are focused in larger cities without home charging, demand for more Supercharger stalls will grow in the same places commercial operations will naturally grow as well. Tesla's 2017 Supercharger goals are looking tough to meet having just reached 7,000 stalls with 1,000 locations. Tesla had committed to 10,000 stalls by year end. It seems they may be trying to meet that goal by just building more stalls in fewer new locations.

After reading about the taxi drivers putting Tesla's into service in Europe, Christian Roy of Quebec City replaced his aging 300,000-plus mile Subaru Legacy with a new Model S 85. In 30 months from February 2014 to August 2016, Roy logged his first 100,000 miles spending only for tires, brakes, and other normal wear and tear items. The article (here) about his exploits is titled in part "Why Every Taxi Driver Should Consider Going Electric." Investors need to hope they do not all choose Tesla vehicles.

United States

A two-year old startup in California named Tesloop offers transit/ridesharing services between key Southern California cites a-la commuter plane style, where each passenger buys one or more seats (not counting the "pilot"). They operate on set schedules between San Diego, Los Angeles and surrounding areas, and Palm Springs. Expansion into Santa Barbara and even into Texas and south Florida is in the plans.

They are focusing on markets where Supercharging is readily available. Launched in 2015, they will be profitable within a year thanks to virtually free fueling and to the eight-year, unlimited mileage warranty. Their highest mileage Model S just passed 300,000 miles. Tires have been their biggest expense to date. The long-distance nature of their driving limits wear on things like brakes and other normal wear and tear items. Cars driving the Los Angeles to Palm Springs route are racking up 17,000 miles per month using Tesla-provided electricity.

Summary

Tesla cannot change the warranty and supercharging abilities for existing cars. Even so, that means over 200,000 Teslas are on the road today that could find themselves in commercial operations. Used two-year old Teslas offer even greater profit potential since six years is about the average lifespan of a taxicab in NYC. But with the potential for free fueling via lifetime Supercharging, the 300,000-mile range of an NYC cab could be doubled or tripled by longer range driving like the Tesloop operation in Culver City.

Tesla only has warranty reserves of about $2,000 per vehicle. That could prove hugely inadequate for any vehicle operated for commercial purposes or driven upwards of 50,000 miles per year on average.

There is little Tesla can do for now. With the very hyped message that Tesla is about reducing greenhouse gases and creating a cleaner environment, putting any sort of limitation on commercial operations could appear disingenuous to the public since Tesla has clearly not been about making a profit for 14 years now.

The flip side of this coin is the shorter warranty term (120,000 miles) of the Model 3 will make these cars unattractive to ride sharing or other services when compared with new or used Model S sedans. The small price difference of $10,000 to $20,000 between a loaded Model 3 and a Model S 75D is inconsequential when we are talking about a car's earning potential of $10-$15,000 per month. For any commercial operator the three biggest costs are fuel, drivers pay, and maintenance. For self-employed operators, you take out the driver pay. With Tesla currently offering virtually free fueling and maintenance, choosing a Tesla product is truly a no-brainer option. But the long-term costs to Tesla could prove catastrophic.