Of Markets And Manias

I believe investors would be far better served with a reduced equity position and greater exposure to zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds and cash to protect and grow their wealth.

We have been in a stock market mania for some time. With each passing new record high the risks in the market become greater.

Part III: Of Markets & Manias

"The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator." - Ben Graham

Recently, I read an article delineating the eight characteristics of market mania. It is interesting to note that we have all eight characteristics in the current market. In fact they have been present for some time as the article was written in 2014, indicating just how unprecedented this period of time is, and the level of risk that is truly in the market.

"The Typical Characteristics of a Stock Market Mania 1. This-time-is-different mentality. Throughout history, successive market manias have been rationalized with the argument that history is no longer a reliable guide to the future. Both the “new era” of the 1920s and “new paradigm” of the 1990s were marked by a “this-time-is-different” mentality. The same mode of thinking is evident again today. 2. Moral hazard. Speculative bubbles tend to form when market participants believe that financial risk has been underwritten by the authorities...Monetary policy in the aftermath of the financial crisis has aimed to put a floor under asset prices, encouraging investors to take on more risk. 3. Easy money. Great speculative bubbles have generally been accompanied by periods of low interest rates...An avowed aim of the Fed’s quantitative easing has been to push down long-term interest rates in order to boost both the stock market and home prices. In particular, lowering the long-term discount rate has boosted the valuation of growth stocks. 4. Overblown growth stories. Another common feature of a bubble is the overblown growth story...Many of today’s high profile growth stocks...have been boosted by similar wishful thinking. 5. No valuation anchor. The most speculative markets – from the 17th century Dutch tulip mania onwards – have been marked by the absence of any valuation anchor; when there’s no income to tether the speculator’s imagination, asset prices can become unbounded. 6. Conspicuous consumption. Asset price bubbles are associated with quick fortunes, rising inequality, and luxury spending booms...The art market provides an excellent barometer of the speculative mood, given art prices depend entirely upon what other people are prepared to pay. A bubble in modern and contemporary art, which was evident before the financial crisis, has returned. Last November, a sculpture by Jeff Koons – Balloon Dog (Orange) – fetched $58 million at auction, a record sum for a work by a living artist. The contemporary collector apparently isn’t fazed by the fact that this dog was one of five “unique” versions or that Koons himself didn’t produce the work by his own hand but had it made in a factory. The same month, a painting by Francis Bacon sold for $142 million, the highest price ever paid for any work at auction. 7. Ponzi finance. Manic markets are often marked by a decline in credit standards...In fact, we have recently witnessed the lowest yields for junk bonds in history. The quality of debt issuance has been deteriorating. 8. Irrational exuberance. Valuation is the truest measure of speculative mood...The trading activity of corporate insiders is a reasonably good indicator of managements’ view on the intrinsic value of their companies. Recently, the ratio of insider sales to purchases has climbed to near record levels. Equity mutual fund flows – another commonly cited sentiment indicator – have also picked up lately, while household cash balances (as a share of total assets) have declined. Margin debt as a share of GDP is close to its peak level."

Market Continues Its Pattern of Overvaluation

The stock market continues its pattern of overvaluation. Stock bulls continue to insist that investors should be willing to buy overpriced equities at any price, as there is no alternative to equities (T.I.N.A.). One has to question whether Fed action and easy money, may have created a problem of over valuation that will lead to an even worse crisis than was seen with the stock market decline of 2008. The realities remain that the Fed has few policy tools if the U.S. were to fall into a recession here, and negative rates remain a possibility. This is part of the reason I believe they are following a course of raising rates rather than looking at the economic data before them. Their concern that despite massive easing, the economy really does not seem to be improving is a concern that they will not voice, even if they elude to it in statements about not understanding why inflation is so low.

"The four most dangerous words in investing are: 'this time it's different.'" - Sir John Templeton

Even as the Fed put an end to QE we have seen the market continue to rise, largely built upon by the self-fulfilling prophecy that markets can't come down. Markets have only been this expensive a handful of times since the 19th century. The fact that this does not concern investors at all, the fact that nothing, seems to concern investors at all is a result of the complacency of too much Fed involvement in the market and the removal of capitalist forces of success and failure from the system. A generation of bailouts has everyone believing the government will always be there, and so investors keep on buying believing the market will never be allowed to go down.

Investors are so sure that the Federal Reserve will be there to backstop the markets, that they continue to buy more and more overpriced assets, assured that stock prices never come down in the age of unprecedented monetary policy. They will quickly be met with reality, as the Fed decouples from their peers in the ECB and BOJ. If the Fed continues with this course of action, a course of action that will be seen in history as a severe mistake, the markets will react.

Outlook and Where I See Value

True investors are looking for assets that will bear greater cash flows in the future than they bear today. For this reason I often favor stocks generating plenty of free cash flow, and reasonable valuations. There are opportunities to construct a portfolio of select equity securities trading at more reasonable valuations than the market as a whole.

This is especially true in overseas markets where solid businesses can be bought by long term investors for a reasonable price, given their prospective cash flows in the future. During the quarter I increased our equity positioning with 100% of new buying taking place in international market stocks, where valuations are far less stretched, and values abound for quality businesses that can be held over the long run. Overall however, I remain significantly underweight to equity securities relative to bonds and cash.

I continue to believe it is wise for investors to maintain a reduced equity position. While storm clouds form in the distance, I do not expect a recession imminently, and there is still time for investors to make changes to their portfolios. By following the advice of Baron Rothschild I have locked in profits on many of my positions, and what I currently own, I own for the long run, and am comfortable with the risks presented.

Investors should take this period of time to de-lever their life, paying off debt is the greatest investment you can make in your future. Once you have done, this the best investment I see in the world today remains zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds, which are purchased at a discount to their par value, and have outperformed equities for long periods of time. As more stocks reach my levels of intrinsic value I will begin trimming positions and strategically using the proceeds to purchase new bond positions, or raising the cash position.

The one risk I see that has me stock piling cash for the short run and not buying new Treasury bonds, is the naming of a new Fed Chair. Someone like Kevin Warsh would present certain risks to the portfolio that have me feeling more comfortable in the short run owning higher levels of cash in the form of U.S. T-Bills, though I remain bullish on the Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury market over the medium and long run.

The Long Run Value in U.S. Treasury Bonds

A long term study by Rob Arnott, CEO of Research Affiliates, demonstrated that rolling long term U.S. Treasury bonds produced a far better risk adjusted return than owning equities over long term time periods. Now, while I do not advocate that investors abandon equities, and equities make up a large part of the portfolio, the study provides solid historical evidence that a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds continuously rolled over will provide competitive returns for investors over complete market cycles. He states:

Starting any time we choose from 1979 through 2008, the investor in 20-year Treasuries (consistently rolling to the nearest 20-year bond and reinvesting income) beats the S&P 500 investor. In fact, from the end of February 1969 through February 2009, despite the grim bond collapse of the 1970s, our 20-year bond investors win by a nose. We’re now looking at a lost 40 years!" (Emphasis mine)

Another study attempted to ask the question do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? The author found "Fifty eight percent of CRSP common stocks have lifetime holding period returns less than those on one-month Treasuries. The modal lifetime return is -100%."

Far too often investors get caught up in the euphoria of a bull market, and forget that the only wealth you make is that which you keep after you sell and pay all costs, taxes, and fees. History has demonstrated that investors would have done far better at protecting and growing their wealth by holding a portfolio that relies more heavily on U.S. Treasury bonds rather than capitalization weighted stock indexes. The results are even more spectacular for those who utilize the compounding power of Treasury STRIPS.

In this final stage in the market cycle, discerning investors seeking to protect their wealth, and indeed grow it at a reasonable risk free rate, would do well to follow the evidence and emphasize U.S. Treasury securities. The recent backup in yields has only enhanced the value in Treasury bonds, as I believe you will see a 10 Year Treasury bond at or below 1%, and a 30 year Treasury bond at or below 2% before the end of the cycle. Investors who are concerned by duration risk, may prefer short term Treasury bonds, and cash. There is nothing wrong with either of these. Cash acts as an equity put growing in purchasing power as the market declines. Whatever your preferred method, the key is to reduce the amount of ones wealth that is exposed to this increasingly risky environment.

Conclusion

The delusions of stock bulls has become reality, as T.I.N.A. continues to move markets higher with more and more cash. With each session the market moves higher and higher without end. Investors are blissfully ignorant of the risks they are taking with each successive leg higher, content instead to simply ignore fundamentals and bask in the glow of this bull market run. As they enjoy their string of never ending gains, their memories of the dark days of nearly a decade ago have faded as euphoria overcomes the memories about how the bear can wipe away years of gains in one fell swoop.

The Fed may have succeeded in washing away the fear that overwhelmed a market in crisis, but they have not healed our broken economy of the damage caused by the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. The economy still remains weak, and will continue to remain weak until debt burdens are reduced, savings are increased, and velocity of money is returned to a normal range.

Those of us who have not given in to the madness of the crowd continue to wonder when fundamentals will once again matter, and when the Fed will return to their rightful place in the background, and no longer be the mover of markets they have become in this age of unprecedented monetary policy.

Surely stocks can not go up forever, at some point, it must matter how much money a corporation earns, not through financial engineering or accounting methodologies, but actual organic earnings. Now the market reasons, we must be prepared for tax reform which will take the index even higher. They again are misguided and merely content to enter euphoria, damn the costs. Forget the fact that this is about to become the most speculative bubble in U.S. history, forget the fact that some of the most successful investors in history have expressed deep concern at the valuations in this market. Investors are content to invest in overvalued stocks, forgetting that the key to long term investment success is discipline.

“The investor’s chief problem and even his worst enemy is likely to be himself.” – Benjamin Graham

Bulls have to go to sleep at night wondering if tomorrow will be the day that this market madness begins to unravel. I, on the other hand, sleep perfectly well knowing I am surpassing the returns of market indexers with a simple balanced strategy of global assets that continue to be dominated by U.S. Treasury bills, notes, bonds, and swaps. I do not seek to convince others of my point of view, they are free to follow their own course of action and dismiss my view as misguided as we continue on in this game of musical chairs. I maintain my discipline.

I just hope the bulls will be able to retain their fabulous paper gains and find a seat before the music stops. Instead of playing a game of musical chairs when it is most dangerous, I have taken my seat and am proud to let others play in this speculative market. As a value investor I have learned the hard way that sometimes it is better to sit on the side lines than to play in the irrational world of stock speculation. True values will come around again, and when that time comes I will be ready to invest, while others are panicked sellers. In every bear market I have learned to keep my cool, evaluate businesses, and deploy capital with the same prudence that I do today; I am long term greedy.

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” – Benjamin Graham

In conclusion of this three part series, I echo the sentiments of Dr. John Hussman in his latest weekly commentary:

Put simply, it seems misguided to imagine that “tax reform” will somehow make the most obscene speculative bubble in U.S. history something other than the most obscene speculative bubble in U.S. history...We are observing an episode that will make future investors wince. Just like the two closest analogs, the 1929 high and the tech bubble, I expect that future investors will shake their heads in wonder at the stark raving madness of it all, and ask what Wall Street could possibly have been thinking. In any event, I've shared what I see as my truth, and I experience no need to change anyone's mind. I remain content to abide our value-conscious, historically-informed, full-cycle discipline, and to follow our path. Others are free to continue along their own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZERO COUPON U.S. TREASURY SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.