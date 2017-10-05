AIG: SIFI Removal Just Added Bonus

When last writing about American International Group (AIG), the stock was trading at a similar price after hiring a new CEO well respected in the industry. Along the way to new multi-year highs, the stock took a big hit following Q2 results in early August and a slew of natural disasters expected to hit insurance companies with large losses.

Despite a month long rally now, AIG still trades at the same price back in May. Is the removal of the Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) designation enough to push the stock to new highs?

Per data from the WSJ, AIG has cut assets in about half since the financial crisis. The financial isn't even the largest in the insurance sector with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) at $666 billion assets. AIG is down from over a trillion assets prior to the financial crisis to below $500 billion as of June 30.

Speculation was rampant that AIG would achieve removal of the designation from the Financial Stability Oversight Council that required additional regulatory scrutiny. Anecdotally, the reduced regulatory focus should allow the insurance giant to reduce spending on regulatory matters such as the annual stress test.

The reported estimates (via Financial Times) are that AIG spent some $150 million on regulatory expenses that can be saved now. Assuming $100 million savings after taxes, the direct EPS impact is hardly $0.10. The insurance giant is approaching $5 billion in annual net income.

The stock only trades at 11x EPS estimates. In theory, adding $0.10 to added income on the current PE multiple only adds about $1.10 to the stock valuation. The bigger benefit is that EPS growth will help AIG expand multiples.

The regulatory restrictions though didn't prevent AIG from returning billions to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The financial with a market cap of only $56 billion repurchased $2.4 billion worth of shares at an average price around $61 per share. In addition, the stock already offers a 2.1% dividend yield.

Due to the large scale share buybacks, AIG constantly tops the net payout yields list (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) with an incredible yield in excess of 20%.

The insurance giant repurchased shares due to the cheap valuation and excess capital. The market though constantly ignored the stock trading before book value. AIG ended Q2 with a book value up at $81.62 per share and even $76.12 excluding accumulated comprehensive income.

The new CEO Duperreault has promised a focus on reinvigorating growth so maybe the share buybacks have run their course. Either way, the key investor takeaway is that removal of the SIFI designation is a bonus to an already cheap stock, but not a reason alone to own AIG.