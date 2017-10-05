Atlantic Gold: Time For A Re-Rating?

Despite the Gold Miners Index (GDX) having spent the majority of the year bouncing around in a frustrating range there are some stocks that have been in their own world trending higher. Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL), Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), IamGold (IAG), and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) are the first few that come to mind. Investors that have been fortunate enough to hold even one of these names have likely had an exceptional year, and if one has been lucky enough to hold two or more then the GDX has been the least of their worries the past few months. While I rarely ever advocate buying the laggards, I am A-OK with buying the laggard of the "leaders." When it comes to the four leaders above that have traded in their own world all year, Atlantic Gold has been the clear laggard for the back half of 2017. I believe this is presenting an opportunity for investors to accumulate on what I believe to be an inevitable breakout to new highs.

I first featured Atlantic Gold last summer when the company was a wee penny stock trading at $0.70 CAD. The company has since moved from explorer to producer status, has managed to do so with minimal dilution, and is now set to become Canada's newest open-pit gold producer. I expect the company to get nearly a full year of production under their belt for 2018 and this should generate significant cash-flow for the company. I featured the stock a second time in Q1 as the stock has built a nearly 9-month base and was finally poking its head out of the top of the range clearing resistance.

In my March article I mentioned that I believed the stock to be worth $1.65 - $1.70 US or roughly $2.10 CAD. The stock has stair-stepped higher towards this level since, making up 60% of that move thus far ($1.00 - $1.60 CAD). Below is an excerpt from the article:

I do not believe the market to be giving a fair valuation for the potential of this property, and I feel that the current valuation is pricing in zero expansion from the current outlined 87,000 ounce per year operation. If Atlantic Gold is able to surprise on the upside with a mine plan of 150,000 ounces per year or more, I don't believe I'll be able to accumulate at these levels for much longer. My fair valuation for the company based on the expansion case being confirmed is a share price of $1.65 - $1.70 US.

- March 2017, "Atlantic Gold: Building A Junior Gold Producer" - Taylor Dart





As we can see in the above chart, the stock has carved out a very similar base once again and looks like it's now digested the 50% move off of the $1.00 level. Based on the above chart, a breakout through the $1.60 CAD level on a daily close would be targeting the $1.85 - $1.90 CAD range. This lines up with a more fair valuation for the stock. The company's current enterprise value is $320 M US and this is a very reasonable price for a Canadian producer with the potential for over 120,000 ounces in production a year by 2020. This increase in production from the current mine plan of 80,000 ounces is based on the expansion case outlined earlier this year.

While Richmont (RIC) and Atlantic Gold are by no means apples to apples (other than both being Canadian producers in the 80,000 oz - 120,000 oz range), Richmont was bought out for $680 M - more than double the current enterprise value of Atlantic Gold. While Richmont clearly had the edge in grades and resource size and production (40% more), if Atlantic Gold's estimates are correct at $552~/oz they will be at 40% lower costs than Richmont was ($900 US). As stated at the beginning of this paragraph, this is a messy and by no means apples to apples comparison at all, simply a reference point.





I believe the fair valuation for Atlantic Gold to continue to be $1.65 - $1.70 US as they move towards commercial production, and $1.80 - $2.00 US with confirmation that all-in sustaining cash costs can come in consistently below $600/oz. Based on the expansion case the company is looking at and seeing that through to fruition, a $2.50 US share price is not unreasonable ($550 M market cap).

What I like about Atlantic Gold compared to other plays is you get the upside of the land package and the other regional targets, with the downside security of the cash-flow and producer status. A Canadian gold producer near the 100,000 ounce mark is not going to trade much below a $300 M US valuation, but the company's regional targets give them the upside of a $600 M - $800 M US valuation if the company's plan is successful. Ideally, the company can have 4-5 deposits spread across their property all trucking to the main mill with a production profile of 180,000 - 200,000 ounces a year. I believe we're still a few years away from this potential, but it is certainly there.

Based on the technicals, I believe any breakout through the $1.60 CAD level would be confirmation that the stock has broken out and may be ready to make a run at the $2.00 CAD level. I sold 1/3 of my position at $1.42 CAD but plan to add back to this position if we can see a breakout through the $1.60 CAD level on a daily close. Atlantic Gold remains one of my top 3 producers in the space.

