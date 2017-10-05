Portfolio Of A Millennial: 2017 Q3 Update

There were a fair amount of purchases and sales. Probably too much.

Dividends received were the highest so far with four companies raising their payouts.

My dividend-focused portfolio had a total return of 3.3% for the third quarter.

Portfolio Goals



For those who haven't read my introductory piece, the first group of stocks was purchased in the winter of 2015.

I used inherited funds upon my father's passing to buy an equal allocation of shares in 10 US companies, one in each sector.

The goals were to find large companies with growing earnings, stable cash flows, consistent dividends and low debt at a reasonable valuation. I have - for the main - kept to that strategy with some exceptions.

As of the third quarter of 2017, my holdings have expanded to a current total of 18: 11 companies and seven REITs.

Quarterly Performance



I’m fairly pleased with the portfolio’s performance over the third quarter as it rose 2.4% when measured by capital return, or 3.3% with dividends included.

The portfolio underperformed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 over that period, but I’m not overly concerned by that.

Since I started investing a couple of years ago, I’ve noticed that there is often little correlation between my concentrated holdings and the broader indices month-to-month.

Between July and September, my strongest performers were Amgen (AMGN), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) and Norfolk Southern (NSC). In terms of capital return, they rose by 8.7%, 8.3% and 8.2% respectively.

And now for the laggards…

There wasn’t too much damage this quarter, but Western Digital (WDC) did drop by almost 6%. Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Travelers (TRV) also fell by 4.7% and 2.5% respectively.

OHI’s stock has performed poorly over the past six months, but TRV and WDC were affected by more recent headlines.

Travelers dropped due to concerns over insurance payouts for the recent hurricanes, while Western Digital is embroiled in arbitration with Toshiba over the latter’s flash business.

I am unconcerned by the issues surrounding all three companies and have faith in them going forward.

Overall Performance

Up until the end of September 2017, my Portfolio of a Millennial increased by 16% on a capital return basis, and 19.9% when dividends are included.



Western Digital has long been my most successful purchase as I was lucky to get in at a cost price of $47.74 before the massive jump.

Other companies that have been kind to me include Norfolk Southern (+59%), Corning (GLW) +54%, and Robert Half International (RHI) +38%.



My worst performers are Simon Property Group (SPG), which still hasn’t quite recovered to its previous high, and Omega Healthcare. I like OHI for its healthcare exposure, dividend yield and reasonable payout ratio.



Meanwhile, REITs Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA) have been fairly flat since I purchased them.

Dividends





I received $210.66 in dividends for the quarter, my highest to total to date.



Four companies increased their payouts during the period: Omega Healthcare, Telus (TU), Travelers and Wells Fargo (WFC) - though the latter I have since sold.



I reinvest the dividends and have a short term goal to reach $1,000 dollars per annum in payouts, and then $2,000 etc.

Acquisitions & Dispositions

There was a lot of activity in the portfolio in the third quarter. I’ll start with the sales:



In July, I sold all of my shares in Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) for a total return of 87%. I was more than happy with the performance of the stock and wanted to take the profits.

In August, I sold all of my shares in Wells Fargo for a total return of 6%. I kept patient for a long time with the bank through its well-known issues, but could no longer sustain it. I did not and do not want to have my money in WFC.

Also in August, I sold my position in Foot Locker (FL). I was burnt to the tune of -30% on the trade and wrote about the experience afterwards. I ain’t going near retail again!

As for the purchases:



In July, I opened a position in Lowe’s (LOW). I had researched the company for a while and wrote a piece about the home improver for this very site. Once it dropped in price, I got in and hope to add more.

In August, I added to my position in Simon Property Group. I consider SPG to be a premium REIT that has been exceptionally managed over a long period of time. You can head here for my analysis of SPG.

What I’m Looking At

Apart from adding to my current holdings when the price is right, some established growth companies interest me.



Alphabet (GOOGL), Celgene (CELG), PayPal (PYPL) and Starbucks (SBUX) are currently on my shortlist but I’m particularly intrigued by the semiconductor industry.



Over the next few weeks, I plan to analyse some of the major players in the field including Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) to see if one may be suitable for my portfolio.



I hope that you will find this research somewhat stimulating!



Note: This was a monthly update but I decided to shift it to quarterly. My time horizon is long and I intend to reduce my trading frequency over the coming months and act more judiciously. Because of this, I feel that I might not have very exciting things to tell you from one month to another! I hope you understand my decision.

Disclaimer: My articles for Seeking Alpha are not intended to act as investment advice for readers. I merely try to explain MY rationale for purchasing stocks. It’s a good idea to conduct your own research and/or hire a trained professional before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, ADM, CLDT, DEA, GLW, HASI, IRT, LOW, NSC, OHI, PEG, RHI, SPG, STAG, T, TU, TRV, WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.