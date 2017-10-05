Kroger's Potential Reward At The $20-$21 Level Has To Outweigh Risk

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) briefly dropped under $20 a share recently but managed to finally climb above this important psychological level as a result of strong trading on Tuesday, the 3rd of October. Sentiment in Kroger has been depressed all year, and any hint of a pending acquisition usually bottoms the stock at least temporarily. The unexpected 3%+ move in the shares yesterday seem to illustrate that management is about to spend. We should find out pretty soon.

Apart from the obvious Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat, low food deflation is doing nothing for Kroger's margins at present. Consensus seems to believe that if food deflation continues, Kroger will not have the scale to compete against the likes of Amazon & Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in the fiercely competitive grocery segment. Furthermore the likes of Lidl and Aldi continue to go from strength to strength in the US. Investors definitely seem to believe that Kroger won't be able to overcome present market dynamics.

When situations like this spring up, I always revert to the long-term fundamentals. I acknowledge that past performance isn't always indicative of future trends, but Kroger's business essentially provides the necessity that is food. Personally I feel that the bears are reading too much into the Amazon "effect" on the industry at present. Before we get to the competition, however, let's take a look at Kroger's key financials over the past decade. These numbers usually tell us whether the retailer in question has solid competitive advantages or is really at the mercy of its competition.

Years Of Dividend Increases 13 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $1.39 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 2.43%) Revenues $118.05 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 22% - (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Price History of the stock Up 44% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $36.6 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Intangible Assets

Economies Of Scale - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales not affected during the recession of 2008 - Pass

When one takes into account the above numbers, what sticks out like a sore thumb is the retailer's margins, which have been declining slowly over the past decade. Operating margins have actually come down from 3.3% to 2.4% (trailing twelve month number) over the past decade. However, at the end of the company's latest fiscal year, Kroger's operating margin came in at 3%. This present fiscal year started out with Kroger announcing after releasing its Q1 earnings that its earnings would be lower than expected this year. Shares have been stair-casing downwards since that announcement, but the 40%+ drop in the shares already this year looks like overkill to me.

Kroger is caught in a situation where it needs to invest in its business while at the same time remain competitive in a food deflation environment. This in the near term will undoubtedly affect operating margins but again I believe only over a temporary period. For example, one of the main reasons why food deflation raised its head in the US was because of the strength of the US dollar. Retailers were able to import foreign goods on mass due to the purchasing power of the greenback. This has changed in 2017, though. Yes, the US dollar is bouncing, but I believe the severity of the decline in 2017 will mean that this bounce will only turn out to be a bear market rally. A weaker dollar over time will mean more inflation and less imports, which will put a halt to the supply of goods coming in. These conditions will help Kroger over time.

Moreover, Kroger's market share in the grocery sector has to be a strong competitive advantage in recessionary times. The US is long overdue a recession. It will come. Will customers on mass continue to pay for Amazon Prime when money gets tighter? This is something I feel Kroger bears are overlooking at present. Amazon is placing its bet in this sector on huge customer volume in that it will compensate grocery customers with low prices in exchange for a Prime subscription. The thing is, though, that a hard recession invariably gets people to think what is a necessity and what isn't a necessity. It still remains to be seen if paying $99 a year for Amazon Prime will have the same level of popularity when hard times strike. I have my doubts.

We are going to use Kroger's high implied volatility (relative to itself over the past 12 months) to sell the naked $20 put in the November expiration cycle.

Source : Interactivebrokers.com

I don't have a problem being long Kroger at $20. If we do get assigned, our break even will be around the $19.15 level as puts are selling for about $0.85 at present.

