Seadrill's Retail Noteholders Could Be Impacted By A Reorganization Plan Confirmed Today

A reorganization plan was confirmed by a bankruptcy court on October 4 that gives non-accredited investor noteholders $69.41 per $1,000 note in “additional consideration” because they were not allowed to participate in the plan’s rights offer. This could set a precedent for retail noteholders to get additional consideration, such as under Seadrill’s (NYSE:SDRL) reorganization plan (docket 19), which currently does not allow non-accredited investors to participate in the rights offer. This case could have a significant impact on all future bankruptcy cases that involve raising additional cash via a rights offer.

The Confirmed Reorganization Plan

GulfMark Offshore Inc. (OTCPK:GLFMQ) amended its original reorganization plan (docket 48) last June 27 after a retail noteholder, a Seeking Alpha contributor Jeffrey Boyd, filed an objection (docket 155) to the original plan because non-accredited investors that owned notes were not allowed to participate in a rights offer. Boyd asserted in his filing that accredited rights offer participants were estimated to receive a 44% recovery, but non-accredited holders only 27% (Regulation D definition of accredited investor). His efforts were partially successful, and the amended plan (docket 172) gave non-accredited investors:

Additional Non-Accredited Investor Consideration means $69.41 per $1,000 principal amount of Unsecured Notes to be paid through a combination, as determined in the sole discretion of the Debtor and the Requisite Noteholders, of cash, New Common Stock and New Noteholder Warrants.

Compared to $1,000, this $69.41 does not seem significant, but compared to the last price for the notes of $18-22 ($180-220 per $1,000 principal), this is clearly a major difference. The actual value received may depend on the price of the new stock/warrants, but it is better than nothing. The noteholders also received 35.65% of the new stock. Shareholders received 0.75% of new stock and warrants. The final amended plan (docket 309) was confirmed by the court on October 4 (docket 328).

One wonders if the company was willing to pay non-accredited investors an additional recovery fearing that collectively retail noteholders would defeat the reorganization plan because only the noteholder class voted on the plan. (You need 2/3rd of the dollar amount and a majority of the claim holders for a class to accept the plan.) The higher-priority classes were deemed not impaired and not able to vote. The vote to accept the plan was 99.70% by dollar amount and 91.73 by holders. (I think Prime Clerk made an error in their tabulation methodology and the acceptance was slightly lower, but that issue is beyond the scope of this article.) I do not have the actual figure for how much the total payment will be for non-accredited holders.

The Impact on Seadrill

Non-accredited Seadrill noteholders have complained that their effective recovery is less than institutional holders because they are not going to be allowed to participate in the potentially profitable $25 million equity rights offer, nor the $85 million bond rights offer in addition to 15% of the new stock, subject to dilution. While the reorganization plan will mostly be accepted by a senior priority class and thus be able to be confirmed by the court, non-accredited noteholders may file objections to the plan and assert that they should receive some type of "additional consideration" citing this GulfMark Offshore plan. If they do not get additional consideration, they will be more motivated to vote against the plan, which would result in SDRL shareholders getting no recovery. This case, therefore, could impact both noteholders and SDRL shareholders.

Impact on the High Yield Market

This GulfMark Offshore case may be just fluke, or it could have a dramatic impact on future reorganization plans that include rights offers to raise cash. The details of a potential reorganization plan for Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) have not been filed, but one of the potential plans includes a rights offer. Those retailer noteholders of companies that recently exited bankruptcy under plans that had rights offers that gave certain participants a much larger recovery than retail holders are already considering litigation. This is especially true for retail holders of the "old" Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) notes.

Even if other classes of creditors are expected to accept the plan (need only one class to accept for a plan to be confirmed), will those involved in developing a plan feel compelled to make some type of additional payment to non-accredited investor noteholders if they are including a rights offer open to only accredited investors? I am assuming many hedge funds that participate in bankruptcy rights offers are unhappy about this GulfMark case. I held off writing this article about this issue until after the plan was confirmed by the court because I was careful not to draw attention to this case and encourage attempts by other hedge funds to become active in trying to amend the plan without the additional consideration.

Currently, many retail investors are reluctant to invest in potentially bankrupt companies in the high yield market because they fear that based on recent history, their recovery under a reorganization plan could be much lower than what institutions receive. Retail investors have made comments on my articles, stating that the bankruptcy process is rigged against retail. If GulfMarket Offshore becomes a precedent for future bankruptcies, these retail investors may be more willing to invest in distressed debt. This could broaden the base of holders and may make the market more liquid.

Conclusion

First, I tip my hat to Jeffrey Boyd for getting this additional consideration for non-accredited investors. There has been too much discrimination against retail noteholders in many recent bankruptcy cases.

Second, this case could have an impact on both noteholders and shareholders of SDRL. I am making no recommendation on the notes at this time, but the SDRL shares are a sell.

Third, this case could have an impact, even if just a modest amount, on the high yield credit market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.