DelMar Pharmaceuticals' (DMPI) CEO Jeffrey Bacha on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 4, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Jeffrey Bacha - Chairman and CEO

Scott Praill - CFO

Dennis Brown - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Joining me on the call today, we have the DelMar management team. Following the company's prepared remarks, the call will be opened for question-and-answer session. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jeff Bacha.

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you very much and thank you everybody for joining us for today’s call. Look at the agenda slide. The agenda for the call will include introductions, a summary of recent operational highlights, an overview of our fiscal year financial results, and an update on our operations and clinical research programs.

Look at the management introduction slide. Joining me on today’s call are Dennis Brown, Chief Scientific Officer; and Scott Praill, Chief Financial Officer. We look forward to answering any questions that you may have at the end of the call.

Let's go to the next slide. The VAL-083 introduction slide. As we anticipate having a number of new shareholders joining us today, we also wanted to spend a moment or two introducing the star of the show, VAL-083.

I know many of you are familiar with our lead compound, but we were asked by a number of new shareholders to show -- share why we are excited about this drug candidate and in particular what differentiates it from similar chemotherapies in the market. And importantly why we believe we will be successful in our development and commercialization efforts.

Please go to the next slide. The differentiation of VAL-083 versus other agents really turns on the mechanism of action. The mechanism of VAL-083 is by forming inter and interest to N-cross links with the N7 position of guanine.

Now, if you recall from the prior slide, we know that this mechanism has been validated to be active against many tumor types in prior NCI sponsored clinical trials. We also know that the drug crosses the blood brain barrier and we’ve established a safety database in more than a 1,000 patients.

Let's get to the differentiation slide. Our research has identified key differences between the mechanism of VAL-083 and fundamental chemotherapies used widely in the treatment of cancer, or these differences are correlated with known mechanisms of resistance, particularly, in indications where clinical activity has already been established by prior National Cancer Institute sponsored clinical trials. These differences provide an opportunity and direction for our development efforts as they suggest an opportunity to address significant unmet medical needs.

For example, our research indicates a VAL-083 can overcome treatment resistance in both glioblastoma or temozolomide as a standard of care and in solid tumors were the foundational treatment is platinum-based chemotherapy.

Let's go to the next slide. VAL-083 is a DNA damaging agent with a unique mechanism. DNA damaging agents are the foundation of cancer therapy even today. As you can see from this slide, a new agent with a novel mechanism has an opportunity to capture significant revenue and we believe this is the opportunity for VAL-083.

Please go to the next slide. We wanted to share a few recent highlights, which were included in our recently filed 10-K. We recently raised a gross proceeds total of $19 million via two financial offerings to fund our clinical research and other activities. We initiated a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial which we term the VAL STAR-3 clinical trial in refractory glioblastoma.

We had initiated patient recruitment and a Phase 2 front line MGMT unmethylated study in GBM and we received notice of allowance for a Phase 1/2 trial, the VAL-083 REPROVe trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer. We presented research results at numerous peer-reviewed scientific meetings, we’ve expanded our network of collaborations with leading academic medical centers, and we continue to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio and also strengthened our Board of Directors. It's been an important year for us and we’re very excited about the future.

I'd like now to turn this call over to Scott Praill to summarize the financial results for the fiscal year. Scott?

Scott Praill

Thank you, Jeff, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. I’d like to start with R&D expenses. As you can see on Slide 11, we have increased R&D expenses from 2017 compared to 2016. The increase was largely incurred in the second half of 2017 as we prepared for an initiator our STAR-3 GBM trial. We expect on a go-forward basis this year that R&D should be maintained at those levels from the second half of 2017.

With respect to G&A expenses, as you can see there was an increase from 2017 -- from 2016, in particular, professional fees, personal costs and NASDAQ listing fees in our first quarter when we uplifted to NASDAQ we incurred initial fees, increased listing fees for being on NASDAQ as well as professional fees associated with those applications. Our goal for this fiscal year is to control our cost efforts and G&A.

With respect to the balance sheet, at June 30 we have cash in the positive approximately $7.6 million, included in that number is an approximately $1 million that we were paid as advances for our stage -- Phase 3 STAR-3 GBM trial. We’ve working capital of approximately $6.6 million and we also have shareholders equity of approximately $6.6 million at June 30, 2017.

The bottom half of the slide is some short pro forma information that reflects the finance that we completed in September 2017. We’ve cash and deposits on hand of approximately $14.3 million and subsequent to that financing we’ve approximately $21.6 million shares outstanding.

Jeff, I turn it back to you for the update on clinical research programs, Slide 14.

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you, Scott. We now like to give you an update on our operations, specifically on our clinical research programs. We currently have three distinct areas of focus, refractory GBM, MGMT, unmethylated GBM and ovarian cancer, comprising four clinical programs within those three areas of focus.

Next slide please. As many of you know, we’ve been focused on the treatment of glioblastoma with VAL-083 since we initiated work with VAL-083 several years ago. Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumor and no new drug treatments have shown to improve survival in more than 30 years.

Our research combined with our clinical data and historical data from the National Cancer Institutes' suggests that VAL-083 may provide an opportunity for a paradigm shift in the treatment of GBM. The current standard of care comprises surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation with temozolomide.

Avastin is used in recurring GBM in the United States and beyond that there is no approved therapy. Recurrence of the disease is nearly universal. Median survival from diagnosis is estimated about 15 months and that has not changed in decades. That has been our initial focus and continues to be a major focus for the company.

We previously share data in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial where we demonstrated the promise of improving survival into the third line and Avastin recurrent GBM. Based on that, we have initiated a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Next slide please. The study in temozolomide of Avastin refractory GBM or STAR-3 is a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial that will enroll approximately 180 patients randomized 2 to 1 with VAL-083 versus physicians choice control. The control arm will include one of temozolomide rechallenge, lomustine or carboplatin.

The primary endpoint is overall survival and the study is powered at 90% to show a three month survival benefit versus control. That is a conservative estimate we believe based on estimate -- estimations of what we observed in our Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial is planned for 25 centers in the United States with an interim analysis of 50% of the events.

And FDA in our end of Phase 2 meeting confirmed to us that we will be able to leverage historical data from the NCI, particularly safety data under 505(b)2 for an eventual NDA. Importantly, there is no proved therapy for this population.

Next slide please. As of September 30, 2017, we've initiated four sites with six additional IRB submissions for 10 program sites currently moving toward initiation or have been initiated. With another 15 under review contract discussions for a total of $0.25. The first site was initiated in July and begin recruitment activities in August 2017.

And I'm pleased to confirm to you that we are currently on target with our enrollment projections. This study is targeted to complete at approximately 2 years from the initiation of patient enrollment. We have already invested significantly in this program and the estimated remaining cost of final event are approximately $9 million, and estimated remaining cost to the interim analysis of approximately $7 million. We plan to give another formal update at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting in November.

Next slide please. While our program, the STAR-3 program in refractory GBM is very exciting and promising for us because it has the opportunity to extend survival for patients who have no approved therapy. The real opportunity to make a difference in GBM is by moving VAL-083 toward newly diagnosed patients, specifically for patients who have an MGMT unmethylated status.

MGMT is a naturally occurring DNA repair enzyme that functions to protect the 06 position of guanine from damage. This is the target of the standard of care for GBM temozolomide or TMC. Methylated MGMT promoter status which results in lower levels in most patients do very well considering on temozolomide. Unmethylated MGMT patients have a high expression to the enzyme and a very poor outcome and virtually zero response to temozolomide. That represents 60% of the patients who are diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Next slide please. As many of you know and you may have seen this data, we've been working hard to differentiate VAL-083 on the basis of MGMT expression. The unique mechanism which targets the N7 position of guanine not the 06 position of guanine is able to get around or overcome MGMT resistance because MGMT is focused on repair and protection of the 06 position of guanine, which we do not target.

The data presented here and data that we have presented at numerous scientific meetings with numerous collaborators demonstrates that VAL-083 is active independent of the MGMT repair and resistance mechanism, which means that we have a therapy that was established at clinical activity against GBM from prior clinical trials from the NCI from our own research that can overcome the biggest challenge in the treatment of a very, very important brain tumor, the most common and aggressive form of central nervous system tumor.

Next slide please. The market opportunity MGMT unmethylated GBM represents approximately 18,000 patients in the United States and 26,000 in Europe. While MGMT expression represents 60% of newly diagnosed patients, nearly all patients treated with temozolomide will recur within two years. This market is expected to exceed one 1.5 billion by 2022. VAL-083 has been given orphan status in the United States and Europe and we have two biomarker driven Phase 2 studies underway today to target this population.

Next slide please. The first slide is an recurrent MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma. And this study is targeting to enroll 48 patients who have failed temozolomide and have a high expression of MGMT. These patients will not have received Avastin prior to their treatment, which is different than our STAR-3 trial.

The primary endpoint for the study is overall survival and the control is a historical control which is from a paper published in 2016 demonstrating that lomustine treating MGMT unmethylated patients who have failed temozolomide exhibit a survival of approximately 7 months.

We have funding support for this trial from MD Anderson and a positive outcome provide support for activity in MGMT unmethylated GBM and a strong therapeutic rationale for the treatment of recurrence.

Next slide please. As of September 30, we have treated 12 patients at MD Anderson with 2 more consented for screening. We started the study in mid February and the projected enrollment of September 30 based on projections would be 9 to 10 patients. In other words, we are actually ahead of enrollment projections at this point which is a great place to be.

We plan to give an update on this study at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting. Now this is important to note that this is a study designed to show an improvement versus the control arm at seven months survival. So it will still be too early to draw many conclusions at this year's SNOW [ph] meeting. However, we look forward to providing a formal update at that time.

Next slide please. We also recently initiated a trial in newly diagnosed MGMT unmethylated GBM. This is the ultimate place to target VAL-083 in the treatment of glioblastoma. The study will enroll 30 patients with newly diagnosed MGMT unmethylated GBM, the single arm open label study in combination with radiotherapy. So essentially we're replacing temozolomide in the patients who we know are not going to respond to temozolomide.

The primary endpoint will be progression free survival and the comparison to the RTOG-0525 study with that regimen in MGMT unmethylated patients with temozolomide demonstrated a progression free survival of approximately 6 months. We estimate that will be approximately 18 months to top line efficacy data and nine months to safety data for the combination of VAL-083 plus radiotherapy.

And of course the NCI's experience of combining VAL-083 with radiation demonstrated well -- that it was well-tolerated and a significant survival benefit versus radiation alone. We have funding support for this trial from a manufacturing collaborator and this trial will establish a dosing regimen for frontline therapy to be advanced to a randomized pivotal trial assuming success.

Next slide please. Now, one of the things that we wanted to point out here and really understand the opportunity is that we believe that MGMT and GBM is as important of a biomarker as EGFR in lung cancer, as HER2 in breast cancer, or BCR/ABL in CML. And as many of you are well aware, addressing biomarker driven unmet medical needs can unlock billions of dollars of potential value, and that is one of the things that drives our excitement to solve this major problem in glioblastoma.

Next slide please. We believe that VAL-083 represents a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of GBM. The pivotal STAR-3 trial streamlines our cap to market, but importantly we believe that our data combined with our clinical experience and historical clinical validation and the ability to overcome MGMT resistance, shows the potential to overcome chemoresistance and surpass the standard of chemo -- of care today mainly temozolomide. And we believe that this will create a new survival paradigm if we are successful and unlock a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

Next slide please. Our second indication is ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer represents our first step in the solid tumors were platinum-based chemotherapy is standard of care. Beyond ovarian, platinum therapy is used in the treatment of lung, breast, and many other solid tumor types.

Ovarian cancer itself is a prevalent disease. It is the most serious form of gynecologic malignancy and a top driver of mortality in women's cancers. The prevalence is approximately 200,000 patients per year in the United States and approximately 14,000 patients die each year from the disease.

One of the challenges that typically goes undetected until advanced stages and by stage four, the five-year survival prognosis is less than 20%. Platinum based chemotherapy of standard of care here, but treatment resistance is essentially inevitable and correlated with PFA-P3 mutations.

Now many of you will know about PARP inhibitors which were recently approved in the treatment of ovarian cancer. And they are specifically used as maintenance therapy in patients who are sensitive to platinum-based chemotherapy. But again, recurrence in the development of resistance, the platinum-based chemotherapy is almost inevitable and it represents the largest unmet need in the treatment of ovarian cancer today.

Next slide please. Like GBM, we're taking a similar approach in positioning VAL-083 in ovarian cancer. VAL-083 was studied in multiple Gynecologic trials including ovarian cancer by the National Cancer Institute and a dosing regimen of 60 to 75 milligrams per meter squared once weekly was utilized in those trials and well-tolerated and we are going to leverage that.

It was also a combination therapy which demonstrated very promising response rates. And importantly, the NCI researchers recommended VAL-083 be advanced into late stage clinical trials. What we have done is to identify the Achilles heel of the incumbent therapy just like we did in the approach with GBM and demonstrate that VAL-083 has the potential to overcome this Achilles heel based on its mechanism. In this case, it's P-53 mutations related to the resistance, the platinum-based chemotherapy.

Next slide please. We’ve recently present a data demonstrating the opportunities for combination therapy, but also the ability to overcome 53 mutations in ovarian cancer. These data on this slide represent a number of cell lines of ovarian cancer with various P-53 mutations. And you will see on the bottom here that as you have mutations, the IC 50 or the ability of a platinum-based chemotherapy to attack that tumor goes to a high number which means it's no longer clinically active.

The VAL-083 across the board maintains potency and activity in all situations -- in the treatment of all of those tumors. VAL-083 simply put -- can overcome P-53 mutations in the treatment of ovarian cancer according to our data. And these data are also corroborated in 11 non-small cell lung cancer cell lines with different P-53 mutation profiles.

And these are the data combined with historic data in the treatment of ovarian cancer that provides us with excitement and has driven key opinion leaders to get behind the program in ovarian cancer.

Next slide please. We’ve recently received a notice of allowance from the FDA for Phase 1/2 trial of recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer, which we call the REPROVe trial, essentially showing that VAL-083 works the same way it did against ovarian cancer, the NCI's hands, but using modern science and understanding of mechanism to point the drug where we can solve essentially the largest unmet medical need in that disease today.

The lead investigator is Dr. Bradley Monk, who was the lead investigator on the TESARO Phase 3 PARP inhibitor ovarian trial recently. We'll enroll up to 24 patients to establish proof-of-concept, but the primary endpoint of overall response rate. And if successful, we would expand the study to 60 patients following meetings with the FDA in a Phase 2/7 setting.

And of course positive results there would be used to seek accelerated approval similar to the PARP inhibitor strategy or to guide a pivotal trial design. As I mentioned, the IND was allowed last month and we are under discussions in terms of contracts and budgets with clinical sites.

We estimate the top line results would be available approximately 18 months from initiation. But it's important to keep in mind here that this is a trial that is open label with overall response. If we were to see strong responses in the earliest enrolled patients that may be strong enough signal to approach the FDA and discuss expanding the trial sooner than enrolling the entire 24 patients.

That's a very important thing, keep in mind. Next slide please. Couple slides for back to folks that are less familiar with VAL-083. VAL-083 is a small molecule, so it's not an expensive biologic. It's relatively easy to manufacturing under five steps. It's a -- injectable pharmaceutical, we have manufacturing under way for our Phase 3 clinical trial and eventual commercial supply and essentially will be a small molecule cost of goods with pharmaceutical margins, as you would expect.

Next slide please. We also wanted to outline our intellectual property because VAL-083 is an over molecule and while we do have orphan drug protection in the United States and Europe in ovarian cancer medulloblastoma and glioma in the U.S and glioma in Europe.

We have also filed broadly and aggressively around VAL-083 to establish a strong intellectual property position. We now have eight U.S patents and eight international patents that have issued which give us clean protection from issued claims to 2033.

Next slide please. We also wanted to highlight our Board of Directors, who had been put together to shape and provide guidance and good governance. Erich Mohr was recently named the Independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Erich's experience in growing a company called CroMedica, which was sold to PRA in a attractive transaction and his experience in building other companies is that provides great leadership and direction and mentor into our management team.

Clearly his experience in clinical trials with CroMedica and as a former Chief Medical Officer at PRA is important to us, as we advance into our Phase 3 clinical trial. John Bell, who Chairs our audit committee is the Chairman of Onbelay Capital. He is also on the Board of the Royal Canadian Mint and the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, one of the largest companies now in the marijuana pharmaceutical field in Canada.

John is also been a career entrepreneur who has built very successful companies. Anybody who has ever shredded paper in our office owes their thanks to John's first company Shred-Tech, which was very successful.

Lynda Cranston, has wonderful experience in governance from her days to provincial health authority. Rob Toth, was a former analyst at Prudential Securities and has great leadership in terms of understanding financial markets, and most recently Saiid Zarrabian, joined our company as an Independent Director. Saiid's experience in taking La Jolla Pharmaceuticals from essentially a penny stock to a multibillion-dollar company and that leadership is something that we are looking for to leverage as we grow Delmar as well.

Next slide. Just to summarize our pipeline we have built a multifaceted pipeline around three focused programs, namely refractory GBM where we have the pivotal STAR-3 clinical trial in Phase 3. MGMT unmethylated GBM where we’ve two collaborators supported Phase 2 clinical trials underway.

And now ovarian cancer which we will be moving into a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as we get forward. This is an exciting pipeline, that has an opportunity as I mentioned to address the largest unmet need into major cancers in the GBM and ovarian cancer.

Next slide please. So as we look at ourselves and our newly strengthened balance sheet, positions us to advance these multiple clinical programs. A lead program that can achieve commercialization with a single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial with expected interim [ph] readout at approximately 2 years from initiation.

Three additional clinical studies including one in ovarian cancer. Potential for accelerated approval timelines from the FDA, targeting large unmet needs where our drug VAL-083 has been shown to have clinical activity from prior NCI studies and where our research points it to address major unmet medical needs.

Orphan drug designation and strong intellectual property protection in 25 years of experience with the molecule. This is an exciting time of transition for Delmar. We are committed to the development of VAL-083 to the benefit of patients with GBM and ovarian cancer.

Our research suggests that we have an opportunity to address the most significant unmet medical needs in both [indiscernible] to do this. We've strengthened our balance sheet and are now focused on undertaking efficient development to ultimately ensure the achievement of this group of patients and to unlock value for our shareholders. Thank you very much and I'm happy to take questions along with Scott and Dennis.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello gentlemen. Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to ask regarding the -- your definition of the phrase on track regarding the enrollment in the STAR trial? If I took not correctly, you said that one site out of the four qualified have started recruiting and according to your expectations the enrollment was going on track. The one thing that I have not heard is that the patient or multiple patients have already been dosed. Could you enlighten us on whether there any patients being dosed at this time and if not is this being addressed -- is there any issue, something like that? Thank you.

Jeffrey Bacha

Right. So that’s -- I said the first site initiated patient recruitment in August. I didn’t give any further information on when the other sites initiated their recruitment activities. At this point, what we are saying is that we are on track based on the projections and we are not going to give any specific numbers. It's early days in the study and we want to get our feet wet before we start talking about where we are with enrollment. One thing that I can tell you is that in addition to being on track according to the projections that this is a situation where you’ve got patients who are not having any other available therapy and the patient who is GBM, who is on Avastin, the sites can identify those patients in their catchment area and begin to reach out to them. And I can tell you that anecdotally one of the sites has half a dozen patients that they are watching who are currently on Avastin and as you know from the Avastin label it's roughly 4 months median duration of response. So eventually every one of those patients in that site has -- of those six will progress on Avastin and then we'll see if they’re eligible for the study. One of the things it's important to us is to make sure that we are identifying patients very carefully with our enrollment criteria to make sure that we are identifying patients who have the opportunity to benefit from the drug. This is a very dire population with a target survival between two and five months, and what we want to make sure is that enrollment criteria that we have has an expected survival of at least 12 weeks which is what we believe is required to allow VAL-083 to have a chance of making a difference that we're controlling that very tightly. So we have a number of sites that are actively recruiting. We will give it a formal update at SNOW, but at this time all we’re going to say is that we’re on track.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And just little follow-up here, only if this is disclosed or you’re comfortable discussing it. The ideal patient once -- off for Avastin, what is the right time until being dosed with VAL-083? In other words, is there any -- anything that is formula based or non-subjective? That is patient and Avastin treatment waits four weeks and then is eligible for VAL-083. Do you enroll patients that are 10 weeks after Avastin failure or how does that work? Was the distance between the Avastin failure and for Avastin treatment and beginning of VAL-083, if that is formula based. And if it's not, how -- who determines and how does that work?

Jeffrey Bacha

Right. So that’s a very good question. So the required washout period from the last three month of Avastin to initiation of treatment with VAL-083 is four weeks. And that was the standard in our Phase 1/2 clinical trials. So you want to make sure that the Avastin is essentially out of the patient system before they’re dosed with VAL-083. Now many patients in our Phase 1/2 trial may have been beyond that four weeks and that's okay. What we are doing if you look at the clinicaltrials.gov and the enrollment criteria that are disclosed there in order to try to identify those patients that have the greatest chance of benefiting or to look at patients that have a KPS performance grow which is an indication of the severe of the disease of 70 or greater. Somebody who is in hospice and basically at the end of life is not to going to be eligible tool for the trial, but some of his a little bit stronger, who is able to get around and around for example would be. In addition, certain tumor sizes over certain measures would not be eligible because that is another indication that the tumor is growing rapidly and that the patient may be -- sort of toward the end of the course of their disease and may not benefit.

And then finally if a patient is not stable, so that that KPS [indiscernible] declining over time over a one measurement to the next in the course of a month. That patient would be an eligible. So patient who had failed Avastin has been stable, who has been off for more than six weeks, they may certainly be eligible for the program, for this clinical trial and the point of measurement of survival of course would be from their point of randomization, not from their point of failure of Avastin.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you, gentlemen for the updates. It sounds like you have very interesting and promising scientific results. Unfortunately, the fund raising strategy for the company is not well-connected to those /shareholder value creating shareholder value or maintaining shareholder value. I would like to obscure why investors should stay invested and the company with the past results in hand.

Jeffrey Bacha

I think the reason she stay invested in a Biotech Company or a pharmaceutical development company is based on the opportunity going forward to address the disease in a major way, and not based on relatively near-term stock performance, especially in the recent history. We're all frustrated with where the stock prices and believe that the company is undervalued based on what we have. I mean, we certainly believe that and we also want to move forward in an efficient manner to really unlock the value of VAL-0834 for patients and obviously for our shareholders as well. The data that we have, the excitement of the key opinion leaders in clinical investors, and the near-term opportunities for relatively small efficient clinical trials to position for clinical and commercial success are I think very good reasons to be a shareholder in Delmar pharmaceuticals and one of the reasons that I’m certainly in spite of the recent capital markets challenges, excited to have strengthened the balance sheet in order to move forward now.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Hey, can you guys define the midway point? Is that the DS MC review, yes, so we have a formal review by its data safety monitoring board who will be unblinded to the data at 50% of the events. An event in a clinical trial with an overall survival end point is patient's death. So from what -- and at that point the data safety monitoring board would be unblinded, the company will not be, and they will review the data obviously for safety but make one of four recommendations. One being that you have such robust positive data that its essentially unethical to continue to put patients on the control arm, you should stop the [indiscernible] study and go talk to the FDA.

The second is keep going as planned. You look like you're in a promising place and that's a good outcome. Just finish the study and things look good. The third is things are promising, but you may not be sitting there at a 90% power with a three month benefit. But in a population like this even an eight week benefit would certainly get the FDA's attention and have a high likelihood of approval. By way of example [indiscernible] in lung cancer is about 8 to 10 week benefit. And under that circumstance the DSMB would say well if you want to maintain your 90% power, your hazard ratio is a little different than what you projected because you’re little -- you’re going to shoot below your 12 week target. So add a few more patients and keep going.

And then obviously the fourth outcome is that they look at the data and they will say, what its feudal to keep going, and certainly that's what we sell with [indiscernible] here. One of the benefits that we have with 083 is that a clear redefined clinical history and activity in GBM, in ovarian cancer which gives us a lot of confidence as we go through that. So it's 50% of the events is when that will happen.

Unidentified Analyst

So as [indiscernible] you’re saying two years, so that’s the safe [indiscernible]. End of September 2018…?

Jeffrey Bacha

No -- look, no. So two years to final event, and one of the things that happened here that -- as you’re enrolling along, the final of the mid-term event is not exactly in the middle of the enrollment. It tends to be pushed a little bit further out. So we would estimate that that mid-term analysis would be in the late '18 or early '19 with a estimated -- for the final event roughly 2 years from initiation around mid-19.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So for the CFO, you said $7 million to the midway point. Correct?

Jeffrey Bacha

$7 million to the interim analysis or its at the midway point of the events, correct.

Q - Unidentified Analyst'

Okay. So midway point and then if I just take a [indiscernible] the envelope, the SG&A, R&D was approximately $8 million for end of '17 fiscal year. So what's to say $2 million a quarter. So get me through to the dilution payable where 78. [Indiscernible] they check that’s 15. So the $7 million does not include any of the SG&A of course, I presume. So we are at $50 million and what do we have in cash on hand, Scott?

Scott Praill

14.3 with a [technical difficulty].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. There is a way to start, we don’t your including incurred costs in your calculation that have already in spend on STAR3 -- trial. So another way to look at it is the STAR-3 trial from the beginning we projected was $11 million in change. And we’ve raised $19 million since we started the trial. So we are confident that we can move forward through the starts for clinical trial with approximately $9 million to final event. But of course we as a company are also cognizant of the other opportunities that we have and we need to look at efficiencies in order to make sure that we are broadening and maximizing the value of VAL-083 for patients. But at the same time, keeping our eye on the ball of STAR-3 and the MGM CMF led option which are the lead programs.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Just tell me what your projected go-forward for this fiscal years in R&D and G&A [Indiscernible] for the total here.

Jeffrey Bacha

Well, we -- Scott go ahead and repeat what you said earlier in the call.

Unidentified Analyst

Go forward.

Scott Praill

Yes, for R&D we expect that the increase in R&D from the second half of 2017, that pace we expect that to be for fiscal '18 and on the G&A side we’re looking to reduce cost and control costs the best we can.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry about that. If the [indiscernible], when do you think that’s be able to clear for accelerated drug?

Jeffrey Bacha

Which program are you talking about? Ovarian cancer.

Unidentified Analyst

No, no, the VAL-083 for [indiscernible].

Jeffrey Bacha

So, the STAR-3 trial is a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. Typically programs with and morphine drug designation due receive accelerated treatment upon for NDA filing. So if we were to have be on track for final events, two years from initiation to roughly mid 19, we would be working toward getting that NDA filed as quickly as possible and under an accelerated setting I would be able to begin that filing process while this trial was still ongoing. So hypothetically filing the NDA toward the end of '19 early 2020 and trying to push on an accelerated basis through FDA and roughly under 12 months and targeting six. To be looking at mid 2020 potentially for approval under that scenario.

Unidentified Analyst

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you very much everybody for your attention and your great questions, As I mentioned this is an exciting time. We are enthusiastic about having a strengthened balance sheet in order to move forward with our clinical programs unlock value of VAL-083 in the treatment of patients and also for our shareholders. Thank you very much and we look forward to seeing many of you soon.

