Dump These 8% High-Yielders For Cherry Hill's Preferred Share

Who would you rather have on your portfolio? Err… team?

The preferred shares in question are from Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR).

ARR preferred shares: ARR-A & ARR-B

CHMI preferred share: CHMI-A

CHMI-A dominates ARR-A and ARR-B.

Prices

ARR-A and ARR-B are both within the red. The red means sell. For either of these preferred shares to be a buy they would need to be:

ARR-A: under $24.37

ARR-B: under $23.46

Investors have been piling into ARR’s preferred shares for the high yield.

Why? I’m not sure. CHMI-A offers a significantly better opportunity. Before we get into more metrics, let’s take a look at the underlying portfolios.

ARR’s portfolio

The management for ARR is more aggressive compared to peers, and it results in the underlying portfolio having materially more risk. Take a look:

Safer mortgage REITs are invested in agency securities. ARR is heavily invested in non-agency securities and has comparable leverage. This creates a serious issue if the market goes into a panic.

CHMI’s portfolio

CHMI’s portfolio is primarily in agency RMBS. However, after looking through their filings, it looks like they intend to move more of the portfolio into MSRs. MSRs are an effective way to create negative duration, but I’ve seen several mREITs get burned on positions in MSRs. Here’s their portfolio recently:

As CHMI moves further into MSRs, the market will have more confusion when there’s another panic. MSRs are not understood as well as LIBOR swaps. Due to correlation among securities, the preferred shares would be exposed as well. Because many casual investors are unfamiliar with MSRs, mortgage REITs using MSRs can be subjected to a negative perception when there is fear in the sector.

Back to preferred shares

More info:

Between ARR-A and ARR-B, I believe ARR-A is the least bad option. Therefore, I will be primarily comparing ARR-A to CHMI-A.

ARR-A vs CHMI-A

CHMI-A carries a higher stripped yield by 10 basis points. For investors who are just seeking a high stripped yield, CHMI-A is the clear winner.

CHMI-A trades at a smaller premium to call value: $0.16 compared to $0.44. The insane part about the difference in premiums is how much call protection is on the calendar. ARR-A has no more call protection except for the 30-day notice if ARR decides to call the preferred shares. CHMI-A has 5 years of call protection on the calendar.

Both preferred shares are similar when it comes to the common equity to preferred ratio.

The one thing ARR-A has going for it is monthly payout instead of quarterly. If the investor is able to handle splitting the dividend up on their own, CHMI-A would win hands down. I still consider this one of the riskier preferred shares, but it isn’t riskier than the ARR preferred shares. CHMI-A also dominates ARR-B. I’m predicting CHMI-A to materially outperform the two preferred shares of ARR in total returns over the next several months.

Conclusion

CHMI and ARR both have riskier portfolios when compared to many other mortgage REITs. When just compared to each other, I believe ARR carries the riskier portfolio. CHMI-A carries a higher yield than both ARR preferred shares, massively more call protection, and trades at a much lower premium than ARR-A. If CHMI-A didn’t exist, both ARR preferred shares would be poor investments. With CHMI-A on the table, both ARR preferred shares are blatantly bad.

ARR-A & ARR-B: Sell

CHMI-A: Hold

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

