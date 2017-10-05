Sand In My Shoes - September Update

Certain asset classes are getting close to where I need to consider adjusting their balances to bring them closer to their target percentages, but not quite yet.

Wow, what a month! The total value of the portfolio was up 1.9%, with strong performance across the board with the exception of fixed income. I added one new stock, a true blue-chip dividend growth champion that I think I'll be happy with for a long time. That brings the total number of positions up to thirteen, with four stocks from the financials sector and one stock each in nine of the other ten sectors.

September Activity

This month I received over $400 from various equity funds I own, which I was not expecting. I'm not sure how often I'll receive these distributions, and I don't really care because that's not why they are there, but it sure was nice to receive them. I got another $400+ from the fixed income funds I own, and while I also don't own them specifically for this, this will be a monthly occurrence and I was expecting that to be a part of their total return over the long term. And finally I received a little over $100 in dividends and closed out the third quarter just beating out the total dividends I received in the second quarter.

In September I collected $109.53 in dividends, including my first dividend from Home Depot (HD). Having sold International Business Machines (IBM) a few months ago I did not receive a dividend from them in September.

Now that Q3 is in the books let's take a look at the table: The quarterly total is growing, slowly growing towards financial independence. Getting called out of Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) early kept me from reaching the milestone of $250 per month, but I think with my new additions and a dividend raise or two I will see in excess of $300 collected in the fourth quarter. If you'll notice I have not yet received a dividend from Cisco Systems (CSCO), 3M Company (MMM), or Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), but I will in Q4. The gray shaded cells represent positions I have closed, so while I received a dividend from Coach Inc. (COH) in the third quarter I will not next quarter, but that will more than be made up for from the other three stocks I mentioned.

September Performance

Equities had a good month in September, and my portfolio benefited for sure. The large cap portion was up over $1,700, with BlackRock (BLK) up 6.7% or $393, Home Depot (HD) up 9.1% or $274, and Amgen (AMGN) up 4.9% or $217 being the largest gainers in terms of dollars. My small cap fund was up $896, my international fund was up $491 and my mid cap fund was up $426, all very strong performances. Fixed Income was down a total of $622, but that is less than 1%, and as I said I received over $400 in distributions, which leaves the total return fairly flat. Below are the details of income received and total performance month over month:

Below is the list of my current stocks and their price as of close of business on September 29th. Every one of them (not counting MMM, which I just bought) was up from where it closed last month. While price appreciation is not the primary goal of this portfolio, at least in the short term, it is more fun than seeing the value of the portfolio decline. You can see I have a fair amount of cash in the portfolio because I was hoping to pick up some more 3M. But as of this writing MMM has just continued its steady trek upwards, which is exactly why I purchased a half position when I did.



Projected Dividends

As you can see, if there are no dividend increases in Q4, I am projecting my dividend payments to just squeak under the $300 line. However, both Magellan and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) have a history of increasing their payouts by a penny or more each quarter, so realistically I expect I will receive in excess of $300 next quarter. Also, next quarter I am expecting to be the last quarter at the current payout rate for AMGN, BLK, Hormel (HRL), MMM, and AT&T (T). The first quarter next year should see well over $300 in dividend payments just based on dividend increases alone. But I'm getting way ahead of myself.

Sector Diversification

With the addition of 3M and no sales in September, I now have positions in ten of the eleven sectors. The goal next month is to finally settle on a stock for the materials sector, which would give me positions in all eleven sectors. This would allow me to do several things. First, I could start exploring secondary positions, like maybe adding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to my Amgen position, or adding PepsiCo (PEP) to my Hormel (because what goes better with a Mountain Dew than a slice of Spam?). I feel like I'm losing some of you...

Secondly, it allows me to look at building the positions I already have to be larger positions if I still love the stock but it is currently out of favor for reasons having nothing to do with the company. If I like owning 27 shares of Southern Company (SO), I would probably really like to own 60 shares. And utilities does happen to be the most underrepresented right now, with the exception of materials. So let's look where the sectors stand:

Consumer Discretionary 9.1% Consumer Staples 4.5% Energy 9.9% Financials 25.7% Health 13.0% Industrials 4.7% Materials 0.0% REIT 10.7% Technology 7.0% Telecom 6.1% Utilities 3.7% Cash 5.6% 100.0%

Asset Allocation for the Portfolio

Last month the Small and Mid Cap portion of the portfolio were just a bit under their target percentage and that has switched to the fixed income this month. In particular the domestic fixed income portion of the portfolio is nearly $1,800 below the 30% target mark. If this continues next month I will redirect some capital to one of the funds to bring this closer to in-line. But for right now we are still fairly close to target.

Sales and Purchases in September

There were no asset sales in September with the exception of approximately $2,000 worth of the S&P Index fund. As mentioned above, the lone addition to the portfolio is very recent, and it was my purchase of 8 shares of 3M - approximately a half position. I would like to own 15 shares, but the valuation is rich and getting richer. For more details on these two transactions read here.

Final Thoughts on the month of September

I am once again very pleased with the progress of the portfolio. While I am not sure I'll ever say "there, perfect!" I am now quite comfortable with the asset allocation and the sector allocation. Hopefully in October I can finally report that I am diversified across all eleven sectors and then I can really start building up some of my positions or adding more great names to the portfolio.

It was a nice surprise receiving that $423.99 from my equity funds, and it would seem that I actually do care because while writing this article I did some further research and I think I can expect to receive these distributions each quarter. I will not consider these distributions part of my $10,000 per year goal, but I will absolutely use them to acquire more assets that do help me reach that goal.

As always, thank you for reading and best of luck to you!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AMGN, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, HD, HRL, MMM, MMP, OHI, SO, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.