Will Ford Deliver A Strong Third Quarter?

Ford's (F) September US sales included an increase in total sales, and more importantly, a big increase in truck sales. Trucks are the cash makers for automakers, and the 19.9% increase in truck sales for September is all I need to hear. The US remains the cash creator for Ford, and barring unforeseen costs, the third quarter should be a solid one.

As a whole, September marked an upturn for Ford on all fronts cars. Total US vehicle sales increased 8.7% year over year to 222,248. The Ford brand is up 9.1%. By far the most important number revolves around truck sales. With a 19.9% total increase in truck sales, Ford delivered on an area with some of the highest transaction prices.

The F-Series, quite possibly the most envied lineup in the entire auto market, increased sales by 21.4%. Average transaction prices increased $2,300 year over year as demand for Super Duty pickups high series models taking up 52% of retail transactions. In fact, these types of high priced trucks have been more than 50% of their retails sales in 2017. This is one of the main reasons revenues have remained solid despite lower sales through the year. The E-Series also posted a good showing with 18.1% growth in sales; as did the Transit series of work vans with 25.4% growth in sales.

SUVs also had a good month. While total SUV sales only grew by 1.8%, the Ford Brand had an 8.8% gain in SUV sales. Though I have to say it bothers me that they call unibody, "crossoveresque" cars like the Ford Edge SUVs. That said, The Ford Escape, Edge, and Explorer increased sales 2%, 11.2%, and 13.4% respectively.

Lincoln SUV's had a strong showing in September as well. These are also higher priced models, and should show some benefit to the income statement. The MKC, MKX, MKT, and Navigator all increased sales by 17.7%, 5.8%, 10.2%, and 5.2% respectively. For the year, Navigator and Ford Expedition sales have been weak with 10.5% and 11.2% pullbacks. A new version of both is on its way, and I expect that will help the aging models.

Of course, cars are another story. Ford's total car sales across all brands are down 17.3% for the year. However, there has been a progressing improvement since July's 19.4% decline. August car sales fell 8.6%, while September managed to stem the losses down to 1.3%. Whether this improving trend is here to stay is yet to be seen. The company has also done better on inventory levels than many peers, and I'm encouraged the lessening glut.

I have total truck sales gains over the three month period at 22.1%, while SUV sales for the quarter down 7.3%. Retail sales rebounded from July and are sitting at -1.5%. Cars are down roughly 29%. Car sales fell roughly 44% in the second quarter, with truck gains of roughly 6.4%. In that quarter the company kept revenue and income growth positive. The third quarter had much higher truck sales growth, and I expect financial results to reflect that.

I've been following Ford's sales all year, and September is definitely the most encouraging thus far. We probably have hurricane damage to thank for a peace of the sales gains, but it is still a step toward a profitable quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.