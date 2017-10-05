Gold: My View Was Too Short Term

Given that volatility for gold looks like it could bottom out, then we could see a spike in the metal given a further decline in the USD.

With inflation and PMI data at healthy levels, further rate rises are likely to be deemed unnecessary at this point.

Back in August, I forecasted that gold prices could see a decline as a result of rising equity markets and a "risk-off" environment not being as prevalent as once thought.

Fast forward to today, and the metal is trading at a level of 1276 at the time of writing, after seeing a significant jump to 1360:

A couple of readers alleged that my bearish outlook for gold is wrong - citing that while the USD has been depreciating, there is still a lot of room left for depreciation on a long-term basis and that the USD is significantly overvalued at current levels.

When we take a look at the USD/EUR levels since 2003, we see some truth to this, in that the greenback is trading at levels significantly above the euro compared to levels seen from 2005-2015:

In this regard, gold could still have room to climb if the USD were to weaken significantly.

An interesting observation is that in the past couple of years, the average true range for gold prices has fallen - meaning volatility as measured by the average movement in dollar terms for a 14-day period has fallen.

In this regard, it was admittedly bad judgement for me to predict a specific direction for gold outright - this is a commodity that has largely been zig-zagging over the past couple of years with no clear trend.

However, eventually we will get to a point where volatility bottoms out, and at that point we will likely see a significant trend from there.

Assuming that a big driver of gold prices over the next few years will be movements in the USD, let's consider the following two scenarios:

Scenario 1: Interest Rates Remain Lower, and the USD Depreciates

The mandate of the Federal Reserve is to keep unemployment low while targeting an approximate 2% inflation rate. Currently, inflation stands at 1.9% in the United States, and the Institute for Supply Management indicates that the Non Manufacturing PMI for the US has jumped to its highest level since August of 2005:

Inflation

Source: Trading Economics

Non-Manufacturing PMI



Source: Trading Economics

The only scenario in which it would make sense to raise interest rates is to control inflation. Right now, with PMI data highly positive and inflation at the central bank's target of approximately 2%, there is no rationale for raising rates at this point in time.

Scenario 2: Rates Rise Faster Than Anticipated, Resulting In Greater Dollar Strength

Is such a scenario likely?

As mentioned, the primary economic rationale for raising interest rates is to control inflation. It is safe to say that we're nowhere near a scenario where rising inflation is posing a problem to economic growth.

While oil prices haven't shown significant weakness, price is struggling to sustain itself past the $50 mark, as price has fallen below $50 once again in spite of a significant fall in US crude stockpiles.

Even though there has been some recovery in the oil sector, it is very hard to envisage inflation rising significantly above 2% with oil prices at $50.

Moreover, lower prices in the retail sector are arguably no longer as a result of lower than average economic growth. In the past ten years, the online retail industry has introduced significant price pressure for retailers, and consumers are effectively spending less even though wages are rising. This appears to be a significant structural shift, and it is hard to imagine that raising rates would solve this problem.

In fact, what would happen is that higher rates would place even more downward pressure on prices, since spending would be even less. As a result, higher rates would unnecessarily risk deflation and lower economic growth, something I don't envisage the Fed is willing to take a chance on.

Conclusion

I'll hold my hands up - my view on gold was too short term. There is a good possibility that we could see further dollar weakness for the reasons I outlined above, and with volatility for gold increasingly set to "bottom out", we could see a significant spike in demand for the metal if the USD depreciates further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.